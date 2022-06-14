Angela Owings
Troy
Angela J. Berryhill Owings passed away on June 04 at her home in Horn Lake, MS. She was a nurse for over 40 years. The past 9 years she worked at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She was a high school Biology teacher at Hernando High School for 4 years. She had several papers published in medical book during her nursing career. She loved cooking, gardening and her pets and family.
Services were Thursday, June 9 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Eddington Cemetery.
Survivors include one sister Betty (David) Helms, one brother and beloved sister-in-law Ronnie and Gertie Berryhill; One daughter Jennie Hudson, two sons Brandon Baker and Danny Owings; Seven grandchildren Natalie Baker, Briana Hudson, Harley Hudson, Christopher Hudson, Alyssa Clemons, Devin Clemons, and Stormy Hudson and 4 great grandchildren; two nephews Ron Berryhill and Lynn Helms and two nieces Becky Berryhill Jumper and Tammy Petrin.
She was preceded in death by her mother Josephine Jamison Berryhill and her father Albert S. Berryhill.
Pallbearers will be Ron Berryhill, Jimmy Hester, Robert Jamison, Chris Hudson, Devin Clemons and Lynn Helms.
Rachel Bagwell
Pontotoc
Rachel Bagwell, 76, passed away Monday, June 06, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Saturday, June 11, at Impact Ministries, 37 Owen Bend, Pontotoc, MS. Burial was in Jernigan Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Booker Cooperwood
Pontotoc
Booker T. Cooperwood was born February 19, 1939 to the late Rilla Ivy Cooperwood and the late Henry Cooperwood in Pontotoc, MS. He departed this life at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, MS on May 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by both parents; spouse, Ludean Young Cooperwood; spouse, Violet Cummings Cooperwood; two sons, Auther Bee Cooperwood and Lemar Cooperwood; three brothers, Earlie "Bo" King, James Cooperwood, William Cooperwood; three sisters, Victoria Heard, Modine Townsend, and Sarah Townsend.
Booker T. dedicated his life to the Lord at an early age. He moved to Chicago, IL where he joined Wallace Temple Church and became a member of the deacon board. In 2009, he moved back to Pontotoc, MS and joined Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ. He dearly loved his family and church family. He also loved to fish, hunt, and visit Chicago, IL.
He is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Mary Cooperwood; one son, Allen (Emma) Cooperwood of Starkville, MS; one daughter, Sarah (James) Barr of Pontotoc, MS; two stepsons, Boyd Sullivan and Terrell Sullivan both of Chicago, IL; two stepdaughters, Diane Sullivan and Lisa Sullivan both of Chicago, IL; 10 grandchildren, Doris Barr (Bernard Strong), Chris Barr (Stephanie), Amanda (Jessie) Armstrong, Suprina Stovall Cooperwood, J.C. Spraggins, Candie Vance, Ambreca Vance, Anthony Devine, Tasha Ellis, Brandy Ellis; 35 great grandchildren; three sisters, Christine Carter of Grand Rapids, MI, Ruby Berry of Pontotoc, MS, and Annie (John) Ware of Pontotoc, MS; one brother, Ozzie (Ruby) Cooperwood of Chicago, IL; one sister-in-law, Viola Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS; a special goddaughter, Erika, of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Funeral service was Saturday, June 11, at Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ. Interment was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
William Futhey
Pontotoc
William Dearman Futhey, Sr., passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. He was born on June 3, 1942 in Grenada, MS to Eugene Guy "Skeet" Futhey, Sr. and Dorris Branscome Futhey. He graduated from Binford High School in Duck Hill, MS. William started his career with Sherwin Williams in Grenada, MS on December 1, 1969 and retired as Commerical Branch Manager in Memphis, TN on July 7, 2007, during his career, he managed several branch locations throughout TN. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church.
Services were Saturday, June 11, at Charity Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial followed in the Charity Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Futhey Wilburn (Chris) of Pontotoc, MS; a son, William "Bill" Dearman Futhey, Jr., of Murfreesboro, TN; the Mother of his children, Lucy Futhey; four grandchildren, Ciara Wilburn Swords (Will), Dallas Futhey (Selina), Lauren Futhey Weeks (Shawn) and Erica Wilburn Shields (Corbin) and one great-grandson, Easton Swords.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, John Eugene Futhey, Jr.
Pallbearers were, David Tony, Danny Brown, Hunter Williamson, Donald Tallent, Jamie Tallent and Bro. Dustin Kindler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Charity Baptist Church, 1478 Hwy 9 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Betty Monroe
Pontotoc
Mrs. Betty Jo Monroe was born on September 5, 1940 to the late Cleophes and Mae Sue Lee Pannell in Lee County Mississippi. Betty, affectionately known as "Jean", passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by her family.
She was saved at an early age at Mt Pleasant M B Church in Tupelo, MS and shortly after marriage joined Mud Creek M B Church in Saltillo, MS. During her membership, she faithfully served in various ministries including the Adult Choir, Sunday School teacher, Usher Board, President of Home Mission and President of the Kitchen Committee. She was crowned "Queen Elizabeth" by special church friends who took note of her stylish suits, hats and gloves.
She married the love of her life, Howard L. Monroe on December 22, 1961. They were blessed with five children, twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren during their marriage.
Survivors include: her devoted husband, Howard; her children: Teressa Monroe, Hayward Monroe (Pam Crump), Melissa Hall (Robert), Anita Jo Monroe, and Tawana Jones (Bryan); 12 grandchildren: Crystal, Zachary & Benjamin Martin; Kendra Dekle (Alex) and Isaac Monroe; Terrell, Brandon, and Marissa Hall; Laken Monroe; Halle, Daniel, and Olivia Jones; 4 great-grandchildren: Hayes Jones, Zander Jones, Jabin Martin and Laila Jo Monroe; Siblings: Arthur B (Eloise) Pannell of Dorsey, Dorothy Penn (Ozzie) of Cleveland, OH, James Pannell of Belden, Bertha Pannell and Delois Thomas (Sylvester) of Tupelo; Nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Mud Creek M. B. Church in Saltillo, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona, MS was in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com