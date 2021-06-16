Randy Gillespie
Grenada
Randy Gillespie, 69 of Grenada, passed away Friday June 11, in the loving care of Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, MS. Born in Randolph, MS on October 16, 1951, Randy’s entire family is from Pontotoc County. Through the years even while living in Grenada, Randy always kept his Family first, never forgetting his roots and ties to Pontotoc County. Every year, he looked forward to the Watkins family reunion, never missing a single one. Randy enjoyed a fruitful career as plant manager of Brookwood Furniture company in Bruce until his retirement in 2007. From his experience at Brookwood, Randy was a master craftsman – able to deliver any project with the highest level of skill, diligence and quality, all ending with the same result – absolute perfection. That devotion to family and perfection served him well in retirement, as loving and very proud Grandfather. Randy also had a lifelong passion for motorcycles, which eventually lead to his dream bike, a Harley-Davidson soft tail. He enjoyed taking road trips with his friends and solo cruises to rallies and Pontotoc. Randy was also an avid Ole Miss man and musician, playing bass in a band with friends and playing music at the Watkins Family Reunion. Randy is Survived by his Son Nic Gillespie and Wife Anna Gillespie all of Pontotoc, Daughter Valerie Sebring of Delray Beach, Florida. His Mother Pauline “Polly” Gillespie, one Sister, Peggy Roberts, one Sister-in-Law, Robyn Gillespie; Three Grandchildren Grace Gillespie, Carter & Riley Sebring; one Niece Cathy Hardin, and Husband Bim; two Nephews Jimmy Roberts and Wife Debra; Bill Roberts and Wife Chrissy. He was preceded in Death by his Father James T. Gillespie, Brother Van D. Gillespie, Brother-in-law Billy Ray Roberts; his Grandparents, Theron “Blue Eye” Gillespie and Agnes Moore, and Scott and Lettie Watkins. In addition to recognizing the many cousins and other relatives that were always paramount in Randy’s life, the family would like to say a very special thank you to the numerous Health Care Professionals for their devotion and personal care for Randy during his recent health challenges. Randy was blessed to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, where he is now having the ultimate family reunion in eternal Salvation. Pall Bearers will be Aaron Oliver, Nathan Hartley, Palmer Cash, Bobby Allen, Bill Roberts and Jimmy Roberts Celebration of life was held Monday, June 14 Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Forest Cemetery in Pontotoc. Services were officiated by Bro. Joey Swords.
Geraldine Christy
New Albany
Geraldine Dowdy Sloan Christy, 96, passed away June 12, 2021 at Baptist Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. She was born February 3, 1925, in Pontotoc County, to Elba Franklin Dowdy and Beatrice Robbins Dowdy. Geraldine attended school at Lone Star and Hurricane, and was a 1943 graduate of Pinedale. Early in her adult life she worked at Sears Roebuck & Company in Memphis and at New Albany Shirt Factory. She taught school for one year at Lone Star Elementary. In December, 1946 she married Luther Thomas Sloan. They moved to the family home place to farm and she later returned to the work force. They had one child, Kay. In 1962, her husband Luther passed away. In 1967 she met and married W.D.(Bill) Christy and moved to Vernon, Alabama, where she became Mom to his three small children, Nancy, Nita, and Bill and a caring bonus Mom to his adult children Janice and Leonard. They returned to Union County in 1970, building a new house and raising the family in the Lone Star Community. In 1985 her husband Bill passed away. She continued to be active in the community and in church and enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She was a strong supporter of Ingomar School and enjoyed following her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their sporting events. She was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School and Senior Adult ministries, and a member of Eastern Star in Ecru and later in New Albany and Pontotoc. She took great pleasure in making quilts for her family. She loved working crossword puzzles and was a master at jigsaw puzzles, which she lovingly gave to her family. She enjoyed her IPhone, texting friends and family, checking Facebook, and playing games. Service were Sunday, June 13 at Ingomar Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial was in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Kay Sloan Matkins (Billy) and Nancy Christy Underwood (Tommy) of New Albany, Nita Christy Robbins (Phil) of Pontotoc, Janice Christy Ecklein (Rick) of Salem, South Dakota; grandchildren, Chris Matkins, Jill Gooch, Shay Roberts, Adam Roberts, Phillip Robbins, Daniel Robbins, Hanna Robbins, Earl Christy, Audrey Mason, Delicia Ecklein, John Ecklein, Josh Ecklein, and Reese Ecklein and their children; great grandchildren, whom she adored, Haley and Hunter Matkins, Morgan and Jordan Gooch, Coty Roberts, Jack and Emma Robbins. She is also survived by sisters Lavonya Palmer (Ron) and Merle Dowdy of Olive Branch, Jamie Barney of New Albany and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Elba and Beatrice Dowdy, her husbands, Luther Thomas Sloan and Willis David Christy, sons Leonard Christy and Willis Calvin (Bill) Christy, and siblings, Victor Dowdy, James Dowdy, Doris Browning, and Daura Hale Pallbearers are Chris Matkins, Hunter Mankins, Phillip Robbins, Daniel Robbins, Shay Roberts, Terry Hale, Marty Swords, and Joey Wood. Honorary Pallbearers are Jack Robbins and Coty Roberts. Memorial contributions may be made to Ingomar Baptist Church Building Fund, 1112 CR 90, New Albany, MS 38652 or Shady Grove Cemetery Fund % Glynda Coker, 357 Shady Grove Road, Pontotoc, MS. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral service is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Marla Sherrill
Pontotoc
Marla Joy Sherrill, 54, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. She was born June 20, 1966. Services were Tuesday, June 15, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Kathryn Poyner
Pontotoc
Kathryn Poyner, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Pinnacle of Oxford Personal Care Home in Oxford, MS. She was born February 22, 1929 to Thomas Holland Johnson and Jessie Long Johnson. Kathryn was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, flowers, watching birds, shopping and cooking for her family. Graveside services were Saturday, June 12, at Jernigan Cemetery, with Rev. David Barnett and Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Jan Robbins (Laine) of Hurricane, MS; her son, Ronald Leggett (Patsy) of Pontotoc, MS; a sister, Emma Lou Bailey of Clarksdale, MS; four grandchildren, Joy Murphy (David) of FL, Kim Daniels (Chris) of Pontotoc, MS, Greg Robbins (Whitney) of Pontotoc, MS and Scott Robbins (Misty) of FL; eight great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Louis Leggett and Cecil Poyner; four sisters and three brothers. Pallbearers were her grandsons. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Guy Bigham
Ecru
Guy Waymon Bigham, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on September 18, 1929 to Thomas Edison and Ruth Dowdy Bigham. Waymon was a member of Ecru Baptist Church. He was a Korean War Veteran, where he served in the Navy, and a lifelong member of the VFW. Waymon was a maintaince supervisor and had worked at Irwin B. Schwabe, Brookwood and Barclay. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. Services were Friday, June 11, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc with Rev. Jerry Caples and Rev. Greg Lassett officiating; burial in Ecru Cemetery, with military honors. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the funeral arrangements. Survivors include his son, Larry W. Bigham (Janice) of Ecru; two grandchildren, Shawn Bigham (Crystal) and Stephanie Austin (Brent); three great-grandchildren, Landon, Chase and Emmie; three sisters, Peggy Chappell, Alice Roehr, Tommie Yelvington and a sister-in-law, Lil Motchman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty Doom Bigham, his step-mother, Alcye Bigham; a sister, Becky Boyd and a brother, Baby Boy Bigham. Pallbearers were Jason Horton, Chad Stubblefield, Charlie Stubblefield, Bush Hamilton, Justin McMillan and Johnny Mounce. Honorary pallbearers will be the Inactive Deacons of Ecru Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent to Veterans of Foreign Wars, 259 Arrington Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Condolences may be offered at browningpontotoc.com.
Billy Turner
Ingomar
Billy Turner , 76, passed away on June 08, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Tina Walker
Belden
Mary Kristina “Tina” Walker, age 59, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 19, 1962 to Charles Wayne and Pearlie Ann Johnson Gaines. Tina was a 1980 graduate of North Pontotoc High School. She was a member of Waterbrook Church. Tina enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. A memorial service was held Saturday, June 12, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Varnon officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Johnny Walker, whom she shared 41 years of marriage; her three daughters, Jama Elizabeth Rothe, Katelyn Marie Walker and Harley Nicole Walker; and her son, John Brandon Walker (Elizabeth Diane); her sister, Amy Wilson (Barry); four grandchildren, Gideon Asher Rothe, Auden Ever Walker, John Amos Walker and Raiden Lee Milstead; and two nephews, Jonathan and Jacob Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Wayne Gaines and Pearlie Ann Johnson Gaines. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Joyce Wilbanks Ivy
Pontotoc
Joyce Wilbanks Ivy, 60, passed away June 6, 2021 at her home. She was born October 22, 1960. Joyce’s family was the light of her life. She loved so many people with such a big heart. She was a hard worker, always earning awards and the respect of her peers. She worked for others, also owned her own business, and devoted her life to caring for others in her last years. She was a member of Forward Church for 7 years. She loved cooking for others, organizing holiday events, playing on her computer, swimming in the lake, and having fun. Joyce is survived by her brothers, Teddy and Tony Wilbanks; sisters, Julie Wilbanks and Jenny Roberson; daughters, Heather Lewis, Jordan McCollum (John), and Taylor Harmon (Tommy Lee); son, Thomas Wilbanks; grandkids, Carmen, Jacob, Tyler, Jaxon, Charlie, Dixie, Rylee, and Maggie; 5 nieces and nephews; and 5 great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Minnie Wilbanks; and her brother, Terry Wilbanks. Services were Wednesday, June 9, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Greg Hughley officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Danny Ditto, Tommy Harmon, John McCollum, Isaac Ditto, Jonathan Roberson, Jacob Lewis, Tyler Lewis, and Mason Ditto.