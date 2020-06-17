William ‘Bill’ Whiteside
Pontotoc
William "Bill" Whiteside, 72, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Green Valley Baptist Church with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Jernigan Cemetery. Tutor Memorial assisted the family.
T.L. Riddle
Pontotoc
T. Leveal "T.L." Riddle, 82, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Algoma, MS. He was an avid gardener, musician, piano technician, furniture manufacturing engineer, and Ole Miss fan. He was married to the love of his life for almost 65 years (June 25th). At the time of his death, he was still working in the R & D department at Washington Brothers Furniture. He was a charter member of Black Zion Pentecostal Church, where he was still active as a guitarist and Sunday School director.
He is survived by his wife, Sina Brady Riddle; sister, Faye Gray; brothers, Pete Riddle and Ernest Riddle; children, Mark Riddle(Kathy), Jody Riddle(Robyn), Janet Washington(Danny), and Lori Dawn Jones(Richie); grandchildren, Ben Riddle(Ashley), DJ Washington(Erin), Jesse Washington(JP), Nicole Gray(Randy), Cody Riddle(Leslie), and Gibbs Jones; great-grandchildren, Cole Riddle, Miles Jordan, Gracen Gray, Brady Gray, Kaden Washington, Keegan Washington, Dalton Riddle, Landon Hood, and Logan Hood.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tommie Riddle; mother, Estell Grant Riddle; grandsons, Cash Jones and Izzy; sister in law, Doris Riddle; and brother, Jim Riddle.
Services were Monday, June 15, at Black Zion Pentecostal Church with Bro. Charles Wright officiating. Burial was in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Ben Riddle, DJ Washington, Jesse Washington, Cody Riddle, Randy Gray, and Ronald Brady.
Honorary pallbearer was Gibbs Jones.
Browning
Dawn Sullivan
Algoma
Dawn Elizabeth Perkins Sullivan, of Pontotoc, gained her wings on June 12, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1969, in the small town of Houston, MS.
She was preceded in death by her second daughter, Ashley Vicknair, her mother, Rosemary Perkins and her father, Thomas Perkins.
She is survived by her husband James Sullivan of Algoma, MS, 3 daughters, Michelle Vicknair (Josh) of Algoma, MS, Lisa Vicknair of Algoma, MS, and Heather Vicknair of Algoma, MS; 2 stepsons, Jesse Sullivan of New Albany, MS and James Sullivan of New Albany, MS; a step-daughter, Pam Fitzpatrick of Pontotoc and 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Carol Bailey from Pontotoc, MS and Glenda Stegall from Pontotoc, MS; and two brothers, Allen Cangelosi of Pontotoc, MS and Christopher Perkins of New Orleans, LA.
The family had a graveside service Tuesday, June 16, at Algoma Cemetery with Rev. Robert Faulk. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Joan Dillard Whitehead
New Albany
Joan Dillard Whitehead, 82, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services were Monday, June 15, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Ecru City Cemetery.
Veteran
Boyd Holcomb
Pontotoc
Boyd Preston Holcomb, 86, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at NMMC Hospice - Tupelo, MS. Boyd was born December 26, 1933 in Arcadia, NE. After high school, he served 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He married Rebecca Turner in 1957 in St. Louis, MO. He retired from Missouri Department of Natural Resources and moved to Pontotoc, MS in 1996. He loved the Lord and served in various church roles over the years. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Turner Holcomb; his sons, Bruce Holcomb and Dr. Mark Holcomb; grandson, Michael Boyd McCarty; granddaughters, Angela McCarty and Kaylee Holcomb; one great-grandson, Austin James McCarty; and one brother.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Ray and Merle Holcomb; daughter, Cheryl Millington; sisters, Shirley Hruby and Shayrell Cox and nephew, Tim Holcomb.
Graveside Service were held Saturday, June 13 at Salmon Cemetery with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
James Enis
Pontotoc
James Alonzo "Jam-up" Enis, 81, passed away June 10, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. James was married to Jo Ann Patterson. They had one son, Tim. He was a grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 11. He worked for 30+ years as a heavy machine operator and retired from Hodges Construction. He had many friends that he cherished. He enjoyed spending time with his close friends at Mike's Pawn Shop in Tupelo. He had a passion for collecting and trading guns, knives, and tractors. He was a hard working, Christian man that always tried to take care of the people he loved.
He is survived by his son, Timothy L. Enis (Tammy); grandchildren, Josh Enis (Paige), Savannah Pratt (Ben), Wesley Enis (Ashley), and Taylor Enis; great-grandchildren, Ledger, Liam, and Lyons Enis, Emma, Anna-Beth, and Noah Pratt, Weston, Dawson, Elijah, and Kolby Enis; sisters, Eva Jewel Neal(Larry Joe), Irlene Leslie(James), Mary Sue Kunkel(Donny), and Nita Faye Riddings (Jackie); and brothers, Kenneth Enis (Jolene), Jimmy Ray Enis (Donna), and Larry Gene Enis (Denise).
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents, James Boyce Enis and Lavada Glover Enis; brother, Waddie Enis; and great granddaughter, Lizzie Jo Enis.
Services were Saturday, June 13 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Toby Allison officiating. Burial followed in Oak Forrest Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Andy Hodges, John Hodges, Robert Harris, Jeff Simmons, Jason Smith, and James Sheffield.
Brenda Gates
Pontotoc
Brenda K. Gates, 47, formerly of Woodland, passed away Tuesday, June 09, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services were private. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS was in charge of arrangements.
Clara Pannell
Pontotoc
Clara Joanne Kingsheim Pannell, 84, passed away June 10, 2020 at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona, MS. She lived in Fulton, MS until her health declined. She loved her family and doing arts and crafts. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. She was married to Leon Pannell for 47 years.
She is survived by Leon Pannell; children, Martin Zepeda, Jr. (Becky), Patrick George (Dede), and Connie Escarria; grandchildren, Joseph Zepeda (Melissa), Meagan Hillhouse (Warren), David Harris, Mike Harris, Danny Harrison (Domini), Michael Escarria, Joey George, Josh George, John George, and Maria George; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Wearmouth(Frank); and stepson, Doug Pannell(Wanda).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Gladys Klingsheim; sons, Mike George, Roger Lamb, Joseph Zepeda; daughter, Pamela Dubois; 1 brother and 4 sisters.
A Memorial Service was held Friday, June 12 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Lula Mays
Pontotoc
Lula Berry Mayes 82, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing and Rehab. Center. She was the daughter of Charlie Berry and Annie Mae Satterwhite Berry. She was born August 26, 1937 in Pontotoc County.
She was united in Holy Wedlock to Alvin Mayes.
She leaves to mourn her passing a loving and devoted husband, Alvin Mayes; her children, Vanessa Williams, Carolyn Ashford (Chip), Josephine Shannon, Rev Larry Shannon (Dorothy), David Shannon, and Michael Berry (Lyvonne): two sisters, Diane Partlow and Regina Paden (Kelsey): three brothers, Charles Berry (Marilyn), Melvin Pickens, and Raymond Fells (Barbara). and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Paul Shannon, one daughter, Linda Shannon; two sisters, Martha DePriest and Addie B. Stewart; two brothers, Quitman Berry and Clifford Berry.
Private graveside services were Thursday, June 11 at Tupelo Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS at 11:00 A.M. for the immediate family . Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona was in charge of arrangements.
Veteran
Thomas E. Johnson
Longview
Thomas E. Johnson passed away after an extended illness Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born July 23, 1938, to Richard and Lena Mae Johnson. He graduated from Sherman High School class of 1956. He served in the US Army from 1962 to 1966, stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He began working for Fred Strange Volkswagen in 1966, which later became Hunter Volkswagen Mazda. He retired after 36 years of service in 2002.
He was a resident of the Longview Community and a member of Longview Baptist Church.
In days past, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends, Tommy Young, Melvin Putt, and Jimmy Steele, just to name a few. He could build and repair anything he set his mind to. He was always laid back with a tale to share and a smile to go along with it.
Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Marilyn Johnson; one son, Eddie (Beth) Johnson of Longview; one daughter, Cydney "Lou" (Jeffrey) Turner of Longview; four grandchildren Natalie (Chris) Vandiver, Shana (Jeremy) Kidd, Andrew (Stefanie) Johnson, and Colton Turner all of Longview; six Great-Grandchildren, who were truly the light of his life, Cayden, Callie, and Carson Kidd, Adalyn Hart, and Kale Witt Vandiver, and Kase Johnson; one Sister, Nancy Freeman of Endville. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Francis (Bill) Adair and Katherine (Jack) Scott; one Brother-in-law, Doc Freeman; and one nephew Ken Adair.
Pallbearers include Andrew Johnson, Jeffrey Turner, Colton Turner, Chris Vandiver, Witt Vandiver, Jeremy Kidd, and Cayden Kidd.
A private family ceremony was held at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home Thursday June 11. A graveside service at Longview Baptist Church Cemetery followed. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the HomeCare Hospice team for their excellent care of Tom.