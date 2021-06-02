{div}Adam Stepp{/div} {div}Pontotoc{/div} {div}William Adam Trent Stepp, 38, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home. He adored his children and granddaughters. He was an employee of S & S Line. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on vehicles. He was always ready to beat anyone in a game of pool. Services were Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Antioch Free Will Baptist Church. Bro. Ricky Pierce will officiate. Burial was in the Antioch Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include his Parents-Fay and Jessie Sisco; wife-Rachael Stepp; children-Lacey Saettel, Hunter, Hayden, Rain, Joey, Adam and Reagan Stepp; brother-Jason Stepp (Erin); granddaughters-Presley Jade Stepp and Bailey Rain Hurst; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Joey Stepp; grandparents-Bill Stepp, Bettie and Gene Busby; great grandmother-Ila White. Pallbearers were David Drewery, Micah Nielsen, Raymond Blanset, Mitch Ward, Randy Williams and Michael Williams.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}Brenda Sue Dillard{/div} {div}Thaxton{/div} {div}{div}Brenda Sue Dillard, 68, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home. She was a cushion boxer for 40 years. She enjoyed going to watch her grandchildren play ball and spending time with her great grandchildren.{/div}{div}Services were Friday, May 28, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Lee Swords officiating. Burial was in the Ingomar Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. {/div}{div}Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Charles Dillard; daughter-Pam Dillard; son-Stacy Dillard (Melissa); 4 grandchildren-Savanna Loyd, Whitney Dillard, Lynn Dillard (Beth) and Brady Dillard; 11 great grandchildren; and a sister-Ann Stegall (Dalton).{/div}{div}She was preceded in death by her parents-Maxine and Jack Merritt; mother-in-law-Lela Mae Dillard; Father-in-law-Elake Dillard; brothers-Johnny and Jimmy Merritt; nephew-Mike Merritt; brother-in-law-Thomas Ray Dillard; and sister-in-law-Lynda Merritt.{/div}{div}Pallbearers were Mike Lipsey, Zack Fike, James Earl Aston, Devon Johnson, Adrain Grubbs, Cody Merritt, Lynn Dillard and Brady Dillard.{/div}{div} {/div}{div}Use United Logo{/div}{div}Heath Clark{/div}{div}New Albany{/div}{div}Heath Clark, 54, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home. He was born December 17, 1966, in New Albany, to Mary Skelton Clark and James Rogers Clark. He graduated from WP Daniel High School in New Albany in 1985, and went on to be a valued employee in the furniture industry for many years. He was a lead person in the cutting department at Southern Motion in Pontotoc for the last 17 years. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Heath cherished time with his family and friends. He loved hunting and fishing and riding his four-wheeler with his grandson. Being “PawPaw” was one of the greatest joys of his life. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Though we know Heath is now in a better place, those who knew him and were touched by his love and friendship, will never forget him. We cherish all of the beautiful memories that our time with him held. Funeral services were Wednesday, May 26 at United Funeral Service, Inc. in New Albany. Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Mitch Hall officiated. Burial followed at Macedonia Baptist Church. United Funeral Service, Inc. was in charge of all arrangements. Heath is survived by his wife; Tracy Russell Clark of Macedonia; his son, Trent Clark (Brittany); two grandchildren, Tristan and Eleanor Kay of Macedonia; his mother, Mary Skelton Clark of New Albany, one brother, Rodney Clark (Kathy) of West Union, one sister, Beverly Barkley (Perry), and several special nieces, and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, James Rogers Clark. Pallbearers were Terry Hunter, Tony Clark, Larry Frazier, Jerry McGregor, Patrick Grisham and Eric Brown. For online condolences please visit
Ronnie Winter
Pontotoc
Ronald Wayne (Ronnie) Winter went to be with the Lord at the Sanctuary Hospice House on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. He was 74 years old. Ronnie was born to Dudley and Evangeline Conlee Winter on September 8th, 1946, in Pontotoc, Mississippi. He attended the Pontotoc city schools and graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1964 where he excelled in football and track. As a 1960's teenager, he enjoyed dances at the Pontotoc Community House, vanilla cokes at the local drive-in, movies at the Joy in Pontotoc and the Lyric in Tupelo, climbing the local fire tower and playing football on Friday nights. He embraced anything and everything involving a car – "riding around" in one of his many "60's" convertibles or drag-racing in one of his many fast cars". Ronnie loved scouting. He was proud to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow under the leadership of the late Mayor Howard Stafford. Ronnie’s many hobbies included hunting, fishing, swimming, playing golf, tennis and mowing his lawn. He always liked washing, waxing, detailing, and driving cars – particularly a Chevrolet. Following high school graduation, Ronnie joined the US Air Force and honorably served in England. After returning home, he completed his education at Itawamba Junior College and Ole Miss. On June 12th, 1970, he married his childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Sherrie Weatherly, at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, where they were both members. They were blessed with two wonderful and caring children, Jennifer Wardlaw and Ron Winter. He greatly enjoyed participating in their school, social and sports lives. During Ron’s senior year in football, he gratefully served as president of the Pontotoc Warrior Football Booster Club. During a brief period, Ronnie worked locally for the Park and Recreation Department and in retail sales. In 1979 he was hired by a man who became his mentor and moral compass, Lonnie White. He achieved great success in this industrial sales field and was honored with many President’s Club awards. During his sales’ career, he was blessed by many customers and buyers who also became lifelong friends. After retirement Ronnie returned to his love of fast cars and purchased numerous Corvettes. He loved the design and beauty but especially loved the “thrill of the ride”. Ronnie and Sherrie embraced their roll of grandparents. They spent hours traveling to Jackson and Collierville to proudly welcome each newborn and participate in each baptism, christening, birthday party and school sports activity. Each day Ronnie relished the simplicities of life – sitting on his back door step while drinking a hot cup of coffee and watching the sunrise or swinging in his front porch swing, observing the late afternoon shadows as the squirrels scampered across his freshly mowed lawn. However, more than anything else, he loved to listen to the summertime sounds of his grandchildren as they splashed and played in their backyard pool. Ronnie was predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Dudley Winter and a brother-in-law, Jim Weatherly. His memory will be honored by his wife, Sherrie Weatherly Winter, his daughter, Jennifer Winter Wardlaw (Brad) of Pontotoc and his son, Ron Winter (Emily) of Collierville, Tennessee. He is also survived by his brothers Don Winter (Mary Jane) of French Camp, Mississipppi and Marty Winter (Debbie) of Germantown, Tennessee and by his brothers and sisters-in-law Scott and Elise Black Jr. of Pontotoc, Shan and Kevin Ann Weatherly, of Tupelo and Cynthia Weatherly of Brentwood, Tennessee; his nephews: Chris Winter (Rebeckah), Scott Black III, Brandon Weatherly (Lyssa), and Zack Weatherly and nieces: Heather (Jay) Corbitt, Anna (Richie) Slagle, Mollie (Joshua) Wright, Kate Winter, Catherine (Chris) Hicks, Hannah (Matthew) Kimbrough and Brighton Weatherly. Also, left to cherish his memory, are his beloved grandchildren: Win Wardlaw, Will Wardlaw, Hudson Winter, Ella Irene Winter and Wells Winter. A Graveside Service of Memories was be held in the Pontotoc City Cemetery Thursday, May 27th, 2021, with Dr. Ken Hester as officiant and the Rev. Randy Wood, musician. Pallbearers were Ron Winter, Brad Wardlaw, Don Winter, Marty Winter, Terry Wood, Scott Black III, Brandon Weatherly and Zack Weatherly. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren, Scott Black Jr., Shan Weatherly, Tommy Wood, Jeff Roberson, Jimmy Wilder, Johnny Wilder, Roger Stafford, Reuben Pitts, Dr. Steve Montgomery, Danny Weatherly and Bill Goodwin. Donations in Ronnie’s honor and memory may be made to the following: First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis and the American Cancer Society. ”Ronnie is now with the Lord and he is healed. He loved his family more than anything else and dedicated his life to taking care of them. We will miss him but rejoice that he is in Heaven.” Condolences may be sent to
Keitha Rae Cochran
Pontotoc
Keitha Rae Cochran, age 77, passed away on May 25, 2021. She was born the fifth of 11 children in Massachusetts, and by the age of 17 had moved to upstate New York, where she had four children before moving to California. She then moved all around Illinois before homesteading in Mississippi in the late 1980s. Ms. Cochran always loved large, old-style ships and had an endless passion for lighthouses. She enjoyed all types of needlework crafts along with any style game, whether board, card, or dice. Ms. Cochran could often be found at bluegrass and gospel concerts or at the lake taking in nature. She is survived by her son Jack Savage; five grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; along with countless others, as she was Gram to many more. She was preceded in death by three of her children, Randy, then Michael (Mike), and lastly her daughter, Suzan (Sue). Funeral services were at Payton Mortuary in Pontotoc, Saturday, May 29. Interment followed at the Ruth Family Cemetery in Nettleton, Miss. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

Peggy Coker Reeves
Pontotoc
Peggy Jean Coker Reeves, 83, went to be with her Jesus, May 26, 2021, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She touched so many lives through her teaching which spanned over 30 years and in several states including, Florida, Louisiana, California and Mississippi. It never mattered to her which children she got each year because to her "her babies" were always the very best. After retirement, she continued to teach in Awana at Friendship Baptist Church in Ecru. Her heart was her Lord, her family, her church and the children she taught. She was known for her cake making. Most would agree she could make the best cakes which she so freely shared with others. She is survived by her sister-Pat Pannell; nephew-Steve Dye (Jennifer), and his children-Nick Dye (Bella), Jorja Johnson (Chad) and Kristen Walls (Charlie). She was preceded in death by her husband Charles "Buddy" Reeves; parents-Gene and Helen Coker. Services were Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church. Bro. Casey Hughes, Bro. Buster Wilson and Bro. Brock McWhirter officiated. Burial was in the Ecru City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers were Calvin Powell, T.J. Sipes, Stark Aldridge, Rusty Cummings, Gene York and Stephen McBrayer. Memorials may be sent to Awana Clubs #284, 15877 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.

Gene Collums
Pontotoc
Jimmie Gene Collums, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at NMMC in Tupleo. He was born on June 20, 1937 to Frank and Betty McGregor Collums. Gene was a 1955 graduate of Toccopola High School. He was a proud Navy Veteran, having served for 20 years. Gene was a member of the Highway 15 Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder for many years. He worked for Sencore Electronics in sales and owned and operated a t.v. and electronic repair shop in Pontotoc for many years. Gene enjoyed reading, entertaining children and teaching Bible classes. Services were Saturday, May 29, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Ministers Justin Beard, Michael Wilson and Cason Pearce officiating, burial followed in the Guinn Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his children, Julie Mooneyham of Pontotoc, Ronald Collums (Deborah) of Marks and Jeff Collums of Pontotoc; two sisters, Martha Jo Tabor (Eugene) of Southaven and Cathy Washington (Paul) of Randolph; a brother, Reggie Collums (Faye) of Randolph; four grandchildren, Griffin Collums (Alicia) of Jackson, TN, Tate Collums of Marks, MS, Tonia Orr (Zack) of Grenada, MS and Hunter Jones (Lauren) of Pontotoc, MS; and four great-grandchildren, Brantley Beverly, Alainia Beverly, Bella Grace Chapman and Sawyer June Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, LaJuan Bland Collums and his brother, Hot Collums. Pallbearers were Griffin Collums, Tate Collums, Hunter Jones, Tim Davis, Greg Jones and Justin Collums. Donations in Gene's memory may be sent to Highway 15 Church of Christ, C/O Missionary Jann Diamante, 276 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Condolences may be offered at
James Robbins
Ecru
James DeWayne "Dago" Robbins, 63, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and friend. He was a hard worker and helped anyone he could. He spent many years farming, working at the sawmill, working for the city of Ecru and Pontotoc County. He enjoyed gardening, and taking care of his chickens and goats. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Services were Saturday, May 29, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jimmy Carr and Bro. Mike Reeves officiated. Burial was in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 30 years Teresa Robbins; children-Jason Robbins (Anita), Jeremy Robbins (Jesse), Christopher Hall (Ashley) and Tracy Eaton (Ches); 11 grandchildren; siblings-Eddie Robbins, Velma Street (Jimmy), Louise Robbins, Brenda Robbins and Jackie Robbins (Janet); and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother-Janie H. Robbins. Pallbearers were Wayne Stokes, Mike Martin, Harlen Hamblin, James Sullivan, Eddie Christian and Tracy Clayton.

Peggy Sewell Austin
Pontotoc
Peggy Sewell Austin , 78, passed away on May 26, 2021, Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home .