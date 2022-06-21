Has pic
Shan Weatherly
Belden
Ira Shannon Weatherly, age 66, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. Shan was, first and foremost, a faithful man of God, was devoted to his family every day, and loyal to his many friends through the years. Shan was a longtime faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo where he was a greeter. He loved welcoming people at church, and his warm and sincere personality were apparent.
In his early working years, Shan was a high school coach. After that, he worked for 40 years in the corrugated box business with the same company.
Shan graduated from Pontotoc High School in his hometown and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi. He was an all-star quarterback for the Pontotoc Warriors where he was named Little Ten Conference Player of the Year in 1973. Tennis was another sport in which he excelled, and he played competitively for many years.
He loved watching his children play sports, and he was an avid fan and supporter of the Ole Miss Rebels.
Shan always enjoyed listening to music that was written and sung by his beloved brother, Jim, and he enjoyed spending quality time with his three precious granddaughters.
Shan leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Kevin Ann Weatherly of Belden; two children, Brandon Weatherly (Lyssa) of Madison and Hannah Kimbrough (Matthew) of Tupelo; three granddaughters, Olivia, Evelyn Claire, and Nora; two sistsers, Sherrie Winter and Elise Black (Scott), all of Pontotoc; and a sister-in-law, Cynthia Weatherly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jim; and his brother-in-law, Ronnie Winter.
Services honoring Shan’s memory were Monday, June 20, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. John Boler officiating and special music provided by Randy Wood. Burial will be in Ecru Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Wilder, Terry Wood, Jeff Roberson, Danny Kennedy, Larry Stewart, David Helms, Steve White, and Tommy Wood. Honorary pallbearers were Ron Winter, Zack Weatherly, Scott Black III, Josh Montgomery, and Brad Wardlaw.
Ruth Grubbs
Pontotoc
Ruth Janelle Grubbs, 84, passed away June 19, 2022. Ruth was born August 1, 1937, to Edward and Lillie Hooker. She loved to get out and ride with her husband, Burl, who she married on February 14, 1974. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Ruth was a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family and attending yearly family reunions.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Burl Grubbs; children, Kathy Graham Simmons, Susan Farris, and Julia Stubblefield; grandchildren, Jason Bramlett(Crystal) and Jeffery Mooneyham(Kimberly); great-grandchildren, Allen Bramlett(Mary), Eli Mooneyham, Halie Bramlett, and Tori Chandler; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Jeff and Allen Graham; her brothers, Morris Hooker, James Hooker, Jimmy Hooker, and Evoy Hooker; and her sisters, Emmadine Sills, Bernice Barley, Nelda Long, and Flora Bolen.
Services will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bramlett, Jeffery Mooneyham, Allen Bramlett, Eli Mooneyham, Mike Hooker, and David Hooker.
Visitation will continue Wednesday, June 22, 10 a.m. until service time
Timothy Evans
Hurricane
Timothy Evans, 58, passed away on June 16, 2022, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral and Cremation Center-Tupelo. You may log on to associatedfuneral.com for more information
Ottis ‘Ott’ Miller
Houlka
Ottis "Ott" Harold Miller, 65, passed away June 16, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice. Ott grew up in the Robbs Community and attended the Randolph and Vardaman Schools. He was a material cutter in the furniture industry. Ott loved his family, enjoyed classic cars, and playing his guitar.
Ott is survived by his daughter, Alicia Miller Gardner(Michael); grandchildren, Miller and Carly Jo Gardner; sister, Kattie Rush(Earl); and his brother-in-law, Billy Alexander.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Harold Miller; mother, Evelyn Wigginton Miller; and his sisters, Faye Alexander and Hulette Murphree.
Services were Sunday, June 19, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Robert Earl Alexander officiating. Burial followed in Robbs Bethel Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Grimes, Bradley Collums, and Jamie Adams.
Alta Graham
Hurricane
Alta Horton Graham, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home in Hurricane. She worked for Irwim R. Shwabe for many years. She was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church where she served as secretary for many years as well as other offices.
Services were Saturday, June 18, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Don Sparks and Bro. Lee Graham officiated. Burial was in the Warren Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her sons-James "Bob" Graham (Judy) and Phillip Trent Graham; daughter-Anita Graham Garrett (Ferrell); grandchildren-Bobby Graham, Robby Graham, Trevor Garrett (Sara), Jeff Garrett (Sara), Phil Graham (Katrina), Krystal Goins (Tracy), Michelle Russell (Will) and Stephen Grose (Brandi); 14-great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and her dog, Side Kick.
She was preceded in death by her son-Tim Graham; husband-Norris Graham; sister-Lucille Granzow; parents; and a niece-Amy Brieno and nephew-Michael Granzow.
Pallbearers were Phil Graham, Robby Graham, Kyle Graham, Trevor and Jeff Garrett, Randle Waldron, Stephen Grose, Tracy Goins and Will Russell.
James ‘Ott’ Carwyle
Thaxton
James Ottis "Ott" Carwyle, 72, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He lived in Thaxton until 1993 and was a resident of Calhoun County for the last thirty years where he lived with his sister and her family.
Services were Saturday, June 18, at Thaxton Methodist Church. Bro. Marcus Coward officiated. Burial was in the Thaxton Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his sister-Brenda Griffin; 10-nieces and nephews; 18 grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents-Kendal and Lorene Carwyle; brothes-John Wayne Carwyle and Dexter Carwyle.
Pallbearers were Jeremy Carwyle, James Carwyle, Craig Griffin, Tony Griffin, Kevin Carwyle an Barry Carwyle.
Charlotte McCord
Columbus
Charlotte Uneeda McCord, 83, of Columbus, Ms passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle.
Funeral services were Thursday, June 16, at Fairview Baptist Church with Bro. Tommy Gillon officiating, and Lowndes Funeral Home directing. Interment was in Ecru Cemetery, Ecru, MS.
Mrs. McCord was born in Calhoun County, MS on March 31, 1939, to the late Cecil Alvin Wyatt, Sr., and Ruby Gray Wooten. She was an MSU graduate of the class of 1966, with a bachelor of science in education, and held a masters in education from MUW. Mrs. McCord taught as an elementary school teacher for over 25 years in California and Mississippi and retired from New Hope Schools. She was married for 57 years to the late William "Bill" McCord.
Mrs. McCord is survived by her son, William "Billy" R. McCord, III; daughter, Lee (Joe) McCord Harvey; grandchildren, Mason McCord, Raegan Harvey, and Madison McCord; and brother, Cecil "Butch" Alvin Wyatt, Jr.
Pallbearers were Billy McCord, Mason McCord, Joe Harvey, Michael McCord, John McCord, Donald Newlin, Jimmy Hildreth, and Joe McCord. Honorary Pallbearers will be Butch Wyatt, Steve Mallory, Bob McCord, Rudy Johnson, New Hope Volunteer Fire Department, former students, and fellow teachers from New Hope Schools.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 16808, Jackson, MS 39236, or the American Cancer Society, 607 Main Street, Suite C, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Gary Aron
Pontotoc
Mr Gary "Tulla" Scott Aron of Pontotoc passed Wed May 18, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center - Tupelo at the age of 63.
Gary was born in Pontotoc Sept 2, 1958 to Winston Aron and Shelba Seals Aron. He got an degree in Agriculture at Northwest College and was a produce salesman.
He leaves his Wife Margaret "Happy" Clark Aron, of Pontotoc, his father Winston Aron of Algoma, 2 daughters Natqlie Washington (Raymond) of Randolph and Sara Baldwin (Clay) of Springville, A son, Anthony Jones (Mattie) of Pontotoc. He also leaves a sister, Kathy Tackett (Clyde) of Pontotoc.
He was preceded by his mother Shelba Seals Aron. Mr Aron's request was that there would be no services.
