John McKinney
Pontotoc
John Thomas McKinney, “Big Mac,” was born on March 16, 1957, in Lee County to the union of A.C. McKinney and Edna Earl Richardson, and reared by stepmother, Shirley Mae McKinney. He graduated from Pontotoc High, attended ICC, and played football. He loved football and basketball and ran track in high school.
John worked at Mid-South Packers, Kruger Metal, and Metalloy Foundry. He went to truck drivers’ school in Lebanon, TN and then drove for Builders Transport, Alabama, M.S. Carriers, and Saia Motor Freight, Tupelo, MS. He joined Rising Star M.B. Church at an early age. He later joined College Hill C.M.E. Church.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shirley Ruth Floyd McKinney. In this union, they had three children, Brandi Stokes (Cliff), Ashley McKinney, and Kayla McKinney of Pontotoc, MS. He also had another daughter, Taddameka Farr of Pontotoc, MS. He leaves six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his father, A.C. McKinney, and step-mother, Shirley M. McKinney; one brother, Willie McKinney (Jackie) of Pontotoc, MS; three sisters, Rena Harden (Leonard), Chervy Lesure of Pontotoc, MS, and Jacqueline Spates (Randy); a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and three very special friends, Willie Carl Edwards, Dewayne Usher, and John Miller.
Funeral service was Saturday, June 19, 2021 at College Hill CME Church. Interment will follow at College Hill Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Druzilla Harden
Pontotoc
Mrs. Druzilla Harden was born April 22, 1935 to the late David Lee Boyd and Lula Jane Holmes in Houston, MS. She attended Houston Colored School, where she was a graduate of the Class of 1953. She later met and married Lenord E. Harden, Sr. and to this union six children were born. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of New Salem M.B. Church in Pontotoc. Mrs. Druzilla departed this life on June 15, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Mrs. Druzilla leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Lenord E. Harden, Jr (Aris Rena) of Pontotoc, Johnny Harden (Precyda) of Hunstville, AL, Patricia Ivy (Lee Milan), Jacquelyne King (Walter), and Minnie Davis (Ester Davis) all of Pontotoc; one sister: Earline Vaughn (Eugene) of Pontotoc; two brothers: Willie “Pete” Boyd of Pontotoc and Ernest Boyd (Gail) of Atlanta, GA; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lenord E. Harden, Sr., one son Billy E. Harden, two sisters: Annie McKinney and Nettie Sue, and one brother Rufus Boyd.
Funeral services were Friday, June 18, at New Salem MB Church in Pontotoc. Interment followed at New Salem MB Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Cyndy Black
Pontotoc
Cyndy Michelle Black, age 49, died on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born January 24, 1972 to Mary Hellums Denham and Johnny Harris. Cyndy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Herndon and Rev. Brock McWhirter officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two sons, Larry Paul Black, Jr. and Joshua Wayne Black; her mother, Mary Denham; three sisters, Cammie Anderson, Kim Ferguson and Nicole Harris; one brother, Jamie Denham; and four grandchildren, Abbie, Remington, Kali and Jaxsen Black. She was preceded in death by her father, her twin sister, Lyndy Harris and a half brother, Jamie Harris.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 PM Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Charlene McCord
Pontotoc
Charlene McCord, age 89, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 19, 1931 to Charlie and Pearl Griffin Moss of Houlka MS. Charlene was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. In 1993 she retired from Pontotoc Health Services where she was the Director of Housekeeping. Her career in health services began as a Nurses Aid at Austin’s Nursing Home and Graceland. Charlene enjoyed growing flowers and plants, keeping her yard up, spending time with her family and friends, attending “old time singings”, and volunteering with the American Legions Ladies Auxiliary and at Pontotoc Health Services.
Services were Monday, June 21, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marty Browning and Rev. Terry Faulkner officiating; burial was in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Christy Brassfield Williams; a son, Jimmy George Brassfield; a sister, Pearlene Franks; three grandchildren, Marguerite Hope Williams Melton, Jessica Leigh Brassfield Grooms and Charles Wesley Williams; and four great-grandchildren, Brentley Eli Grooms, Olivia Rose Grooms, Charley Pearl Melton and Wesley Aiden Williams along with a great number of cousins, nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Floyce Lee Brassfield and J.W. McCord; two sisters, Wilma Martin and Maudie Crawson; five brothers, John Moss, Wallace Moss, Lester Moss, Carvis Turney, and Waymon Turney and one granddaughter Jessica Megan Peterson.
Pallbearers were Jackie Faulkner, Marlin Inmon, Jeff Franks, Kenny Franks, Ronnie Pitts, QT Tutor, Wesley Williams, and honorary pallbearer Danny Duncan.
Wylie ‘Pistol’ Russell, Jr.
Algoma
Wylie (Pistol) Russell, Jr., best known as the “Water Man” and lifelong resident of Pontotoc, MS, died on June 17, 2021, at the age of 87, at his home in Algoma. Pistol is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Julie Rosado, Tammy Montgomery (Steve), Bill Russell (Cathy), Jamie Wilson (Kim), and Josh Ritchie (Stephanie); grandchildren, Luis Rosado (Delanie), Lauren Langston (Jacob), Stephen Montgomery, Shannon Montgomery, Kyle Russell, Kayla Russell, Gabe Wilson (Madison), Hayes Wilson, Joshua Davis Ritchie, Emma Ritchie, Mae Ritchie, and Ava Ritchie; two great grandchildren; siblings, Mike Russell (Nancy), Deloris Buskirk (Curtis), and Loretta Gafford; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wylie and Clemence Russell; sisters, Katherine Allen, Kay Pena’, Charlotte Ann Graham, Norma Powell, and Ann Cates; brother, Louis (Sparky) Russell; mother of his children, Linda Russell Dougherty.
Pistol was born in Pontotoc, October 10,1933, to Wylie and Clemence Russell. He took over maintenance of East Pontotoc Water Association shortly after it was built in 1968. He maintained Algoma, Troy, Randolph, Oak Hill, Primrose, and Toccopola Water Systems at various times throughout the years, eventually retiring in March of 2010. In July of 2011, Pistol was recognized as a finalist for Water Supply Operator of the Year by Mississippi Water and Pollution Control Operators Association. Pistol loved spending time with his large family, going to ball games, and playing practical jokes on his friends. He was a member of the Pontotoc County Foxhunters Association and enjoyed many years of field trialing and running dogs. He was an avid member of the Algoma Store round table for many years.
Funeral services were Saturday, June 19 with Phyllis McGregor and Bill Rutledge officiating. Burial was in the West Heights Cemetery. Pallbearers were Luis Rosado, Stephen Montgomery, Kyle Russell, Gabe Wilson, Hayes Wilson, Joshua Ritchie, Larkin Gillespie, and Steve Montgomery.
Honorary pallbearers included Randy Ray, Greg Vaughn, Ted McVay, Jerry Coleman, Lane Gillespie, Randy Roberts, Frankie Patterson, Scott Foster, Ritchey Crew, Johnny Crawford, Kevin Rodgers, Clyde Tackett, Tim Roberts, and Scotty Pennington.
Edgar Erskine “Judge” Barton
Pontotoc
Edgar Erskine “Judge” Barton, age 82, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born December 19, 1938 to Thomas Ervin and Claudia Mae Cobb Barton. Edgar was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. He served in the MS National Guard with the Dixie Darlings from 1955 to 1957. Edgar was retired from United Steel Workers and served as Pontotoc Justice Court Judge from 2000 to 2008 and after the untimely death of his dear friend, Judge Phil Weeks, Edgar filled his unexpired term from 2010 to 2012. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Pontotoc Cattlemen’s Association. Edgar enjoyed ancestry, collecting guns and knives, collecting Dale Earnhardt memorabilia and spending time with his family.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, at Anchor Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Herndon officiating, burial will follow in the Anchor Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Martha Jo Vaughn Barton; his two daughters, Bonita Barton Wright of Carlsbad, NM and Lori Barton Littlejohn (Scott Welch) of Pontotoc, MS; son, Roger Barton of Pontotoc, MS; two brothers, Charles Barton (Brenda) of Pontotoc, MS and J.D. Barton (Joyce) of Germantown, TN; five grandchildren, Justin Barton Wright (Stephanie) of Carlsbad, NM, Rachel Wright Spindle (Joseph) of Albuquerque, NM, Tyler Barton of Pontotoc, MS, Luke Littlejohn (Bailey) of Pontotoc, MS and Carmyn Barton (Matt Waddell); and five great grandchildren, Laynie Burnell, Isabella Wright, Colton Barton, Marley and Brynn Spindle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Thomas Eldridge Barton, Bobby Reed Barton and William C. “Billy” Barton; and his son-in-law, Windham Floyd Wright, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Barton, Luke Littlejohn, Matt Waddell, Scott Welch, Willie Sisk and Justin Wright.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Barton, Judge David Hall, Marvin Britt, Mike Westmoreland “the rest of the round table”
Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday [today], at Anchor Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Gara Roye
Monroe, Louisiana
Gara was born to Gip and Katie Winter in Pontotoc, Ms., the 5th of 6 children. Growing up there, she attended Algoma school where she developed lifetime friends and memories. On Oct.11,1949, Gara married Jack Roye in Pontotoc. They farmed and had a dairy. Their two children, Shelia and Jesse were born in Pontotoc. In early 1961, they made a hard choice to leave Pontotoc and farm life, but Pontotoc would always be home to them.
They established “Roye’s Fabric Center” in Monroe, Louisiana which continued until 1993. They came to love Monroe and especially their wonderful friends and church family at Calvary Baptist. A wonderful seamstress, she often got up hours before work and children to school to make an outfit. The best cake baker ever and always prepared to serve a meal unexpectedly, Gara was a true southern lady with a ready smile and generous heart.
She loved her family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack, her parents Gip and Katie Winter, sisters Ernal, Erlene, and Georgia, one brother, Herbert, and son in law Glenn Leshe.
Left to honor her memory are her children, Shelia Roye Leshe, Jesse Roye and wife Vicki, grandchildren Angela Juneau(husband Mark), Roye Leshe(wife Tina), Justin Roye, Jada Stephenson (husband John) and seven great grandchildren, Daniel, Cara, Hannah, Aaron, Vivie, Gara and Jackson. Gara has one surviving sister, Mary, and numerous dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Services were Saturday, June 19 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Fred Hartley officiated. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.