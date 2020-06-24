Sharon Stegall
Tupelo
Sharon Joanne Stegall, 67, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She was born October 30, 1952. She worked at Dacus/Percision Foods until 2000 when she left due to disability. After that, Sharon kept her granddaughter until she was of school age. She loved Alabama and Dallas Cowboys Football and a was a big fan of wrestling. She enjoyed going on vacation with the family. She was a graduate of Tupelo High School.
Services were Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband-Ray Stegall; daughter-Amanda Smith (Brad); son-Steven Stegall (Sharonda); grandchildren-Paige, Samantha and Chelsea Smith and Steven Stegall, Jr and Skyler Stegall; two sisters-Linda White (Rick) and Brenda Frost (Ron); two brothers-Grady Britt (Debbie) of Southaven and Jimmy Britt (Glenda) of Nettleton; 11 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father-Grady Miller Britt, Jr; mother-Freddie Geraldine Stevens Britt; brothers-Bobby Lamar Britt; granddaughter-Abigail Elizabeth Edwards; and twin grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Rick White, Steven Stegall and Brad Smith; honorary pallbearer was Steven Jr and Skyler Stegall.
Martha Craner
Pontotoc
Martha V. Craner, 68, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband, Jim and granddaughter, Jessica Martinez. She was born March 23, 1952. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved working in her flowers and playing with her grandchildren. She translated in the Pontotoc County courts for over 20 years.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years-Jimmy Craner; granddaughter-Jessica Martinez; great grandson-Gilbert Martinez; daughter-Sally Patterson; son-Jim Kramer; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister-Isabel Valdez Torres.
She was preceded in death by her parents-Pablo and Nancy Valdez; siblings-Alex Valdez, Andria Thompson, Lucy Valdez, Johnny Valdez, Paul Valdez Jr., Larry Valdez and Marie Wright.
Pallbearers will be Armando Rangel, Lloyd Torres, Colby Torres and Austin Torres.
Visitation will be from 10:00am until service time today, Wednesday, June 24.
Rebecca ‘Becky’ Mills
Thaxton
Rebecca Lynn Mills, 54, passed away at home with family Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Memphis, TN, October 29, 1965 and married Bobby Joe Mills in 1983. They moved to Thaxon, MS, in 1989. They had three children. She loved her family and enjoyed loving her four grandchildren. She had a passion for arts, crafts and making and decorating things. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and spent her time with the those she loved the most.
Services were Monday, June 22, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Steven Newell officiated. Burial was in the Turnpike Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments.
Survivors include her husband-Bobby Joe Mills of Thaxton; 3 children-Brittney Ann Holley (John), Dallas Joe Mills (Emily) and Stephen Ray Mills all of Thaxton; 4 grandchildren-Jaslynn Marie McGloflin, Kinsley Brooke Holley, Ivy Rose Holley and Joshua Lane Mills; 3 siblings-Larry Sullivan, Jr. (Tammy) of Coldwater, Donnie Sullivan and Billie Perreault (John) all of Horn Lake.
She was preceded in death by her mother-Martha Lynn Sullivan; father-Larry Quay Sullivan, Sr. and sister-Samantha Jo Dees.
Pallbearers were Dallas Joe Mills, Stephen Ray Mills, Larry Quay Sullivan, Jr., John Michael Holley, Jimmy Dale Holley, Sr. and Cody Alexander Holley.
Frank Sisco
Pontotoc
Frank Foster Sisco, 74, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born to Jessie and Lucille Hayes Sisco on July 5, 1945 in Lafayette County, MS. He was a jack of all trades and a master of none. A hard worker, who believed in helping other people, whether you knew them or not. He was a one of a kind person and enjoyed spending time with his family, which he loved dearly.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Donna Sisco-Tutor of Pontotoc; stepdaughter, Debbie Peak(Earl) of Laurel; 2 grandchildren, Chasity Cossey(Justin) and Chance Tutor all of Pontotoc; 4 great-grandchildren, Caden, Marley, Remington "Bubba" and Ally; brother, Eddie Sisco(Renae) of Thaxton; 3 sisters, Willie Mae Lewinsk(Tony) of Deerborn, MI, Linda Mullis of Cassatt, SC, and Ann Franks of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, John Henry, William "Bill", Jesse "Buddy", and Roy Sisco; 3 sisters, Mollie "Sis" Framak, Francis Whiteside, and Brenda Sisco; 2 brothers-in-law, Cazz Framak and Leroy Mullis; 1 sister-in-law, Gillie "Tincy" Sisco; son, Frankie Sisco; nephews, Buster Framak, Bubba Sisco, Randy Sisco, Roy Sisco, and Billy Chilcut; and a niece, Brenda Walton.
Graveside services were Saturday, June 20, at Guinn Cemetery with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Billy Sisco, Jessie Sisco, Billy Dobbs, Matthew Sisco, Justin Cossey and Chance Tutor.
Honorary pallbearers were his great-grandsons and all his coffee shop friends.
"Glad you got to see me!" - Frank
John Hodges
Pontotoc
John Paul Hodges, 66, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. He was born October 9,1953. Services wereThursday, June 18, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Ebenezer Cemetery.