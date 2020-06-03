James Weatherly
Pontotoc
James Clinton Weatherly, 76, passed away May 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial East-Memphis, TN. He was born January 14, 1944. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church and retired from Stegall Ford as a mechanic. He loved horses, coon hunting, and watching his grandchildren compete in horse shows.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Weatherly; daughters, Telethia Stepp (Randle), Tanya Moorman (Shane), and Paula Holloway; grandchildren, Hannah Stepp May (Drew), Dillon Holloway, Jace Akers, and Paisley Moorman; one great-grandchild, Peyton May; brother, Kenneth Weatherly, Jerry Weatherly (Glenda) and Roger Weatherly (Carol) ; sister, Patsy Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Faye Weatherly; brother, Steve Weatherly; son-in-law, Joe Holloway; and grandson, Noah Stepp.
Funeral Service were Saturday, May 30, at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Richie Stegall, Wayne Stegall, Cary Saxon, Scotty Stegall, Kevin Stegall, Mark Stegall, and Marty Priest.
Rev. George Smith
Adamsville, Tennessee
Funeral services for Rev. Ira George Smith of Adamsville, TN, formerly of Carrollton, were held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, at Carrollton Baptist Church in Carrollton, with burial following in Neshoba Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba. The service was officiated by Dr. Jake Roudkovski, assisted by Dr. Bernard Taylor. Pallbearers were Delbert Edwards, Lanny Lancaster, Allen Lee, Snooky Lee, Jim Pilgreen, and Alton Turnipseed.
Rev. Smith, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born to Ivan Guy and Cordie Elizabeth McNeece Smith on March 5, 1939, in Neshoba County. After attaining his Bachelor's Degree in History from Mississippi College, he received his Master's in Theology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a retired Baptist minister, having pastored five churches, including Carrollton Baptist Church for almost thirteen years, where he was honored with the title Pastor Emeritus in 2014. He also served as the Director of Missions for Carroll-Montgomery Baptist Association.
He was known as a loving and caring pastor and also as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His passion was sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. As a pastor and Director of Missions, he led or participated in 30 mission trips--16 in the United States and 14 to foreign nations.
Rev. Smith is survived by his three sons, Danny Smith (Dale) of Tupelo, Mark Smith (Kathey) of Monticello, AR, and Tim Smith (Kelly) of Adamsville, TN; five grandchildren, Gracie Smith (Jordan Campbell) of Atlanta, GA, Rachel and Olivia Smith of Monticello, AR, and Mary Kate and Leah Grace Smith of Adamsville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam Janet Smith; and his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carrollton Baptist Church, 113 West Washington, Carrollton, MS 38917; or The Gideon's International, P. O. Box 388, Winona, MS 38967.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled arrangements.
Brian Houser
Pontotoc
Brian Houser, 51, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2020, at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson, MS. He was born June 14, 1968. Services were Friday, May 29, at Ecru City Cemetery.
veteran
Timothy Raines
Pontotoc
Timothy Bryan Raines, 53, passed away May 28, 2020 in Pontotoc, MS. He was born April 21, 1967. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Gas Turbine Systems Technician for a total of 9 years, receiving several decorations, medals, and ribbons; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Unit Commendation Navy "E" Ribbon, .45 Caliber Marksman, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Star, Navy Expeditionary Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He loved working with his hands, woodworking, a good joke, and making others laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Robbie Willis; sister, Mickie Scott(Brad); aunts, Olene Jarvis and Sandra Tackett; nieces, Eryca Edwards and Mollie Searcy; nephew, Grant Searcy; cousins, Wendy Bliven, Chad Jeter, Chris Whaley, Beth Tackett, Haley Williams, and Kylee Williams; and a host of other friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Raines; sister, Dorothy Willis; uncles, Boyce and Wayne Bailey; and a cousin, Jeff Bailey.
Graveside Service will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1PM at Midway Cemetery with Mollie Searcy and Haley Williams giving the Eulogy. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Loyce McCarver
Ecru
Loyce Frances Wise McCarver, 90, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. She was the daughter of George Wise and Mettie Blaylock Wise. She was born May 18, 1930. She attended Pinedale and Lone Star Schools and was a graduate of Tupelo School of Beauty Culture. She married Marion Britt McCarver on June 9, 1950. She was an active member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. She operated McCarver Beauty Shop from 1963-2014. She was a s eason ticket holder for Ole Miss Men's Basketball and was in attendance for the 2019-2020 season.
She is survived by her son, Don McCarver (Gail); daughter, Lesa Kidd (Jimmy); grandchildren, Summer McCarver, Jared McCarver, Landon Kidd (Jessica), and Lyndi Kidd Treadaway; great-grandchildren, Cote Pena, Boone Treadaway, and Addison Kidd; and sister, Hazel Graham.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; twin brother, Loyd Wise; sisters, Ethel Wray and Verna Baker; and brothers, James Wise and Junior Wise.
Graveside services were Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Ecru City Cemetery with Elder Larry Wise officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jared McCarver, Landon Kidd, Cote Pena, Mark Brown, Ricky Wise, and Glen Sullivan.
Honorary pallbearers were Norman Meeks, Robert Shettles, and all of her nephews.
Leuvenia Purdon
Pontotoc
Leuvenia Purdon, 86, passed away Monday, June 01, 2020, at Pontotoc Health & Rehab in Pontotoc. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Robbs Cemetery.
Kenneth Clayton
Pontotoc
Kenneth M Clayton, 72, passed away on May 31, 2020, at Home Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Nelda Fagan
Toccopola
Nelda F. Fagan, 69, peacefully entered into rest, surrounded by her family on May 28, 2020. She was born November 2, 1950 in Marks, MS to the late Ivy and Ola Daniels. She grew up as a small town country girl but always had a deep rooted desire to travel and see the world. She graduated from Thaxton High School in 1968. She was a faithful and active member of Antioch Free Will Baptist Church where she always tried to minister to others with her loving heart and serving spirit. She spent her life as a homemaker and in the service industry which suited her servants heart.
She is survived by her two sons-Mark Daniels (Kitty) of Toccopola, MS and Jed Daniels (Shaunda) of Reyne, AR; four granddaughters-AJ Speights (Woody), Ty Gillespie (Jordan), Bailey Daniels and Keigan Daniels; two grandsons-Connor and Zeke Daniels; one great-granddaughter-Rynn Gillespie; two sisters-Jean Allen and Wanda Hall of Toccopola, MS.
Preceded in death by-her parents-Ivy and Ola Daniels; six brothers-Earl "Hook" Daniels, William "Bony" Daniels, Freddie Daniels, Curt Daniels, Kenneth Daniels and Frankie Daniels; and two sisters-Violet Daniels and Myrna Koger; husband-Tom Fagan.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1:00pm at Antioch Free Will Baptist Church. A family only graveside will be held following the memorial service. Bro. Jed Daniels and Bro. Edwin Brewer will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Connor Daniels, Zeke Daniels, Woody Speights, Jordan Gillespie, Nathan Tutor and Joey Turner.
Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6-8pm at the church and Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00am until service time.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Antioch Free Will Baptist Church.