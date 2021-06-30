Dorothy Nelson
Springdale, Arkansas
Dorothy Maureen Nelson, 77, passed away June 20, 2021 in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born February 1, 1944. Dorothy attended Ecru High School where she played and loved the sport of basketball. She moved to Louisiana and lived in New Orleans and Lake Charles where she loved attending her children’s sporting events. She was independent, active, enjoyed gospel music, and loved The Lord.
Dorothy is survived by her 3 children, Brent Daniel Gwatney (Anne) of Springdale, AR, Kristi Deanna Gwatney of Alexandria, LA, and Craig Davin Gwatney (Cylinda) of Moss Bluff, LA; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; cousins, Violet Jo McKnight, Anne Wilder, Ernest Bigham, Jimmy Dean Bigham and Bobby Bigham.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary L Bigham Nelson; and 3 brothers, Buddy Nelson, Norris Nelson, and Johnny Nelson.
Services were Friday, June 25, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Jason Watts officiating. Burial was in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Ronnie McKnight, Jimmy Dean Bigham, Ernest Bigham, Brent D. Gwatney, Sr., Craig Gwatney, Brent Gwatney, Jr., Rickey McKnight and Bobby Bigham.
Kendra Moss
Pontotoc
Kendra Michelle Moss, 23, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home in Pontotoc. She was born March 28, 1998. Services were Sunday, June 27, at Pontotoc Apostolic Church. Burial was at Baldwin Memorial Gardens.
James S. ‘Doc’ Ferguson
Columbus
A Celebration of Life will be held for Dr. James S. “Doc” Ferguson on August 14, 2021 from 2 to 5 PM at Events Off 5th, 515 College St., Columbus, MS 662-386-5634. Dr. Ferguson was the former director of University of Alabama “Million Dollar Band” and the “Pride of the South Marching Band” at the University of Mississippi. He started his Directing career at Pontotoc, MS High School, Marks, MS High School, and HV Cooper High School in Vicksburg, MS. Dr. Ferguson passed away March 17, 2021. We would love for you to join us and share your stories and favorite memories of Jim.
Bessie Tutor Grisham
Pontotoc
Bessie Lee Smith Tutor Grisham, 80, passed away June 24, 2021 at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc. Bessie was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Mantachie for many years and was loved by each church family member. Bessie attended Toccopola Schools and worked for many years in factories in the Pontotoc and Randolph area. Bessie loved her family and enjoyed crocheting blankets for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Bessie is survived by her children, Jeffrey Tutor, Rufus Tutor, Mark Tutor(Belinda), Nathan Tutor(Melanie), Missy Grisham, and Sean Grisham(Dawn); brothers, James M. Smith, Jimmie D. Smith, Robert Smith, Walter L. Smith, and Borden D. Smith; sisters, Captolia Smith and Lynn J. Branch; 20 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Dean Tutor, Jonathan Tutor, and Wayne Tutor; husband, I T Tutor; brothers, Colton Smith, Dallas Smith, and Richard Smith; parents, C F and Melba Finley Smith; and daughter-in-law, Terrie Spencer Tutor.
Services will be Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch FWB Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Channing Tutor, Nick Tutor, Dakota Grisham, John Grisham, Chris Stewart, Cory Nix, and Justin Mason.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 4-8PM at the funeral home and Sunday, June 27, 12PM until service time at the funeral home.
Virginia Self
Thaxton
Virginia Lee Self, 77, passed Sunday, June 27 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was a member of Discovery Church, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to mow the yard and loved her flowers. She also loved to travel, cook and spend time with her beloved family. She also loved her church and her Lord and Savior. She was owner of Blacksmith BBQ in Pontotoc.
Survivors include husband of 57 years Jerry Self, Daughters Teresa Self (Michael), Laurie Bishop (Michael), Amanda Baily (Michael); Grandchildren Bethany Franks, Chantry Belk, Tiffany Bishop, Tayler Bishop, Brandon Bailey, Payton Bailey and seven great-grands.
Visitation will be Monday, June 28 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Discovery Church and from 10am until service time at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 29 with Bro. Scotty Bland and Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in the New Faith Baptist Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by Beatrice Spears (mother), Houston Spears (father), Mary Adams (sister), Paula Cox (sister), Martha White (sister), James Howard (brother), Michael Hudson Bailey (great grandson). Pallbearers will be Michael Bishop, Michael Bailey, Michael Forman, Byron Steen, Brandon Bailey, Austin Long and Wayne Tutor. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.