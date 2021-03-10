CMSGT Jerry Lee Marshall, USAF, Retired, 71, of Caledonia passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Rush Specialty Hospital, Meridian, MS.
Services were Thursday, March 4, at Caledonia United Pentecostal Church Caledonia, with Bro. Grant Mitchell officiating. Military honors were preferred at the interment in Egger Cemetery, Caledonia, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS directing.
Mr. Marshall was born on September 20, 1949, in Kingsport, TN to the late Ellis Marshall and Effie Smith Marshall. He was a follower of Christ, served as church secretary and board member. Mr. Marshall served in the United States Air Force for 24 years, having served in Vietnam and Okinawa, Japan. He retired as a CMSGT (Chief Master Sargent with is the highest rank you can receive in the Air Force) and after his retirement, he worked civil service at CAFB in transportation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Marshall is preceded in death by his sisters- Elmerine Westmoreland, Douglas Haynes, and Joyce Ferrell.
Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife-Tam Vo Marshall of Caledonia, MS; sons- Lt. Col. Jim (Lori) Marshall of Prattville, AL, and Rev. Tony (Amee Butler) Marshall of Aberdeen, MS; grandchildren- Wilson Marshall, Jacob Marshall, Amaris Marshall, Levi Mashall, John Marshall, and Josh Marshall; brothers- Clarence Marshall, Ellis Marshall, Jr., and Bobby Marshall; sisters- Mildred Osborne, and Shirley Coffey.
Memorials may be made to Caledonia United Pentecostal Church 5850 Cal Kolola Road Caledonia, MS 39740.
Veteran
Jessie Bland
Pontotoc
Jessie Winston "Wimp" Bland, 83, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Evelyn Bland for 65 years and was the father of two children. He served in the US Airforce for 4 years. He loved fishing and camping. He was a member and deacon for 50 years at Schoona Chapel Baptist Church and also a Mason for many years.
Wimp is survived by his wife, Evelyn Bland; daughters, Pat Benefield (Bobby) and Tina Pettit (Perry); brother, Quay Bland; 6 grandchildren, Brian (Jessica), Ronny, Randy, Crystal, Chad (April), and Diane (Sam); 13 great-grandchildren, Alex, Lilly, Sarah, Tripp, Bailey (Makenna), Emma, Chandler, Connor, Kirstin, Jaxon, Ella, Landon, and Destin; great-great-grandchildren, Novie Grace.
He was preceded in death by is father, Hulette Bland; mother, Jesse; 3 brothers, Jimmy, Winfred, and Chester Bland; and son-in-law, John Pettit.
Service were Sunday, March 7, at Schoona Chapel Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Huey and Bro. Clifton Waldron officiating. Burial was in Old Cooke Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Ronny, Randy, Brian, Chad, Sam, and Chandler. Honorary pallbearers were Connor, Tripp, Jaxon, Bailey, and Landon.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, B.C. Cook; siblings, Malone Joslin, Luther "Babe" Joslin, Bonnie Lou Joslin Lyon; and son-in-law Bobby Ratliff.
Survivors include children; Bobby Cook (Janice), Linda Ratliff and Dorothy Holmes (Donnie). Grandchildren; Christopher Ratliff, Angie Cook, Heather Ratliff Denison (David), Elizabeth Holmes Scheider (Adam) and Adam Holmes. Six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved and loyal neighbor, Sheila Jolly.
A graveside service will be held at Thaxton Cemetery on Wednesday, February 3 at 2 p.m. Brother David Ard will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Tutor Funeral Home in Pontotoc. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity or plant something beautiful in the ground, nurture it and watch it grow.
Pat is proceeded in death by her father and mother William & Geraldean Wilder and stepson Bobby "Red" Robbins.
Pat is survived by her loving family: her husband, Bobby Robbins, of Pontotoc; her daughter, Brandy (McDonald) Martin (Bob) of Tupelo and granddaughter Ashley Nicole; her bonus daughter, Mari (Pitts) Garner (Jason) of Fairview, TN; Stepchildren Jamie Carter (John) of Myrtle; Pamela Niswonger (George II) of Pontotoc and their children Amanda Niswonger and George "Trey" Niswonger III; Bruce Robbins (Lisa) of Oswego, IL and their children Carissa, Natalie and Carinne Robbins; Judith Franks of Fort Smith, AR and her children Eric Young, Zachary Franks and Kambry Young; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Pat, may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Tupelo Humane Society.
Visitation is Friday, March 5th at 5pm - 8pm for friends and family at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 S Main St. Pontotoc, MS. Service is Saturday, March 6th visitation at 1pm service at 2pm at Baldwin Funeral Home, 96 S Main St. Pontotoc, MS. Brother David Barnett & Brother Kevin Merritt will be officiating.
Pallbearers: Bruce McCoy, Gene Swords, Russell Cox, Mike Robbins, Neil Williams, and Bobby Martin.
A graveside service was held Thursday, March 4, at Biffle Family Cemetery in Thaxton, with Bro. Larry Smith officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Sandy Bullard Johnson and step-father, Alex Johnson; a brother, Dylan Johnson; his grandfathers, Gerald Quay Bullard and Mike Dillard; his aunt, Tammy Cook (Jesse); his step-sister, Peggy Vinson; his fiancé Danae Parker; and cousins, Courtney McDowell, Nathan Colburn and Caitlyn Gillespie.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jackie and Mike Bullard.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Mrs. Gray is lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years Jimmy Gray, her son Rodney Gray, sister Bonnie Ferguson, grandchildren Ashley Earnest, Sarah Gray, and Alex Gray, and great grandchildren Ashton Weaver and Peyton Weaver.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lula Austin and Vernon Mooneyham, her daughter Karen Jan Earnest, sister Helen Holley, brother David Mooneyham, brother Wayne Mooneyham, and brother Keith Mooneyham.
Services were Friday, March 5 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Buckhorn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Alex Gray, Tucker Watts, Ricky Ferguson, Joe Dodson, Randy Ferguson, and Dennis Cox.