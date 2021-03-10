Veteran, has pic
 
Jerry Lee Marshall
Caledonia

CMSGT Jerry Lee Marshall, USAF, Retired, 71, of Caledonia passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Rush Specialty Hospital, Meridian, MS.

Services were Thursday, March 4, at Caledonia United Pentecostal Church Caledonia, with Bro. Grant Mitchell officiating. Military honors were preferred at the interment in Egger Cemetery, Caledonia, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS directing.

Mr. Marshall was born on September 20, 1949, in Kingsport, TN to the late Ellis Marshall and Effie Smith Marshall. He was a follower of Christ, served as church secretary and board member. Mr. Marshall served in the United States Air Force for 24 years, having served in Vietnam and Okinawa, Japan. He retired as a CMSGT (Chief Master Sargent with is the highest rank you can receive in the Air Force) and after his retirement, he worked civil service at CAFB in transportation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Marshall is preceded in death by his sisters- Elmerine Westmoreland, Douglas Haynes, and Joyce Ferrell.

Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife-Tam Vo Marshall of Caledonia, MS; sons- Lt. Col. Jim (Lori) Marshall of Prattville, AL, and Rev. Tony (Amee Butler) Marshall of Aberdeen, MS; grandchildren- Wilson Marshall, Jacob Marshall, Amaris Marshall, Levi Mashall, John Marshall, and Josh Marshall; brothers- Clarence Marshall, Ellis Marshall, Jr., and Bobby Marshall; sisters- Mildred Osborne, and Shirley Coffey.

Memorials may be made to Caledonia United Pentecostal Church 5850 Cal Kolola Road Caledonia, MS 39740.

Veteran

Jessie Bland

Pontotoc

Jessie Winston "Wimp" Bland, 83, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Evelyn Bland for 65 years and was the father of two children. He served in the US Airforce for 4 years. He loved fishing and camping. He was a member and deacon for 50 years at Schoona Chapel Baptist Church and also a Mason for many years.

Wimp is survived by his wife, Evelyn Bland; daughters, Pat Benefield (Bobby) and Tina Pettit (Perry); brother, Quay Bland; 6 grandchildren, Brian (Jessica), Ronny, Randy, Crystal, Chad (April), and Diane (Sam); 13 great-grandchildren, Alex, Lilly, Sarah, Tripp, Bailey (Makenna), Emma, Chandler, Connor, Kirstin, Jaxon, Ella, Landon, and Destin; great-great-grandchildren, Novie Grace.
He was preceded in death by is father, Hulette Bland; mother, Jesse; 3 brothers, Jimmy, Winfred, and Chester Bland; and son-in-law, John Pettit.
Service were Sunday, March 7, at Schoona Chapel Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Huey and Bro. Clifton Waldron officiating. Burial was in Old Cooke Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Ronny, Randy, Brian, Chad, Sam, and Chandler. Honorary pallbearers were Connor, Tripp, Jaxon, Bailey, and Landon.

Has pic
Sara Frances Cook
Thaxton
Sarah Frances Joslin Cook left for her heavenly home on February 1, 2021. Born in Batesville, Miss., to Stanford and Lillian Mae Joslin on September 2, 1917, Frances spent her entire life in Thaxton, Mississippi. Known for her green thumb, delicious cakes and loyal friendships, Frances was a strong, independent Southern woman through and through. True to her independent, and some may have said stubborn spirit, Frances remained in the home she and her husband built well into her 103rd year. During her childhood years, Frances worked alongside her parents and siblings on the family dairy farm. She graduated from Thaxton High School in 1936 and worked at the Rivera Shirt Factory in Pontotoc until her retirement. She married Bonnie Ceil Cook in 1944 and had three children. Strong in her faith, Frances attended Union Nazarene Church where she taught Sunday school for 30 years and later attended Watchman Baptist Church in Thaxton. Known as Momma to her three children, Mamaw to her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Aunt Sis to her many nieces and nephews and Mrs. Frances to her beloved friends, she will be missed by everyone who knew her. If you were lucky enough to show up at her house during mealtime, you were certainly in for a treat. She could make a mess of peas, turnip greens and homemade rolls that would always be followed up with something sweet. Frances definitely had a sweet tooth. During holiday dinners, there were as many sweet options as there were savory - a buffet of cakes, pies and her specialty...tea cakes. Her talents went beyond the kitchen though, as her flower and vegetable gardens never lacked in their bounty and beauty. If any varmint dared to enter her gardens, they did not stand a chance of survival. Even at her 100th birthday celebration she was overheard talking about killing a snake with a shovel, a dull shovel at that.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, B.C. Cook; siblings, Malone Joslin, Luther "Babe" Joslin, Bonnie Lou Joslin Lyon; and son-in-law Bobby Ratliff.
Survivors include children; Bobby Cook (Janice), Linda Ratliff and Dorothy Holmes (Donnie). Grandchildren; Christopher Ratliff, Angie Cook, Heather Ratliff Denison (David), Elizabeth Holmes Scheider (Adam) and Adam Holmes. Six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved and loyal neighbor, Sheila Jolly.
A graveside service will be held at Thaxton Cemetery on Wednesday, February 3 at 2 p.m. Brother David Ard will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Tutor Funeral Home in Pontotoc. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity or plant something beautiful in the ground, nurture it and watch it grow.
 
 
Has pic
Patsy Robbins
Pontotoc
Patsy "Pat" Wilder Robbins, 71, passed away on March 3, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House and left this world to join her mother and father after a long battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late William & Geraldean Wilder She was a graduate of PHS, class of 1968. After graduation she went to cosmetology school. She was a lifelong resident of Pontotoc, MS. She worked as a sewing machine operator most of her adult life. She loved horses, reading, needle point, sewing and quilting, working outside and being with friends and family. She especially loved arguing with her son in law over Ford vs Chevy. She made some of the best cakes for friends and family for weddings and birthdays or really just any time. She was quick to give her love and had a smile and laugh that lit up the entire room. Pat was a member of Longview Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
Pat is proceeded in death by her father and mother William & Geraldean Wilder and stepson Bobby "Red" Robbins.
Pat is survived by her loving family: her husband, Bobby Robbins, of Pontotoc; her daughter, Brandy (McDonald) Martin (Bob) of Tupelo and granddaughter Ashley Nicole; her bonus daughter, Mari (Pitts) Garner (Jason) of Fairview, TN; Stepchildren Jamie Carter (John) of Myrtle; Pamela Niswonger (George II) of Pontotoc and their children Amanda Niswonger and George "Trey" Niswonger III; Bruce Robbins (Lisa) of Oswego, IL and their children Carissa, Natalie and Carinne Robbins; Judith Franks of Fort Smith, AR and her children Eric Young, Zachary Franks and Kambry Young; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Pat, may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Tupelo Humane Society.
Visitation is Friday, March 5th at 5pm - 8pm for friends and family at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 S Main St. Pontotoc, MS. Service is Saturday, March 6th visitation at 1pm service at 2pm at Baldwin Funeral Home, 96 S Main St. Pontotoc, MS. Brother David Barnett & Brother Kevin Merritt will be officiating.
Pallbearers: Bruce McCoy, Gene Swords, Russell Cox, Mike Robbins, Neil Williams, and Bobby Martin.
 
Browning 
Dalton Bullard
Pontotoc
Dalton Randall Quay Bullard, age 20, passed away at his home in Tupelo. He was born October 17, 2000 to Sandy Bullard Johnson. Dalton was a 2018 graduate of North Pontotoc High School and was a cook. He enjoyed playing video games, reading, and cooking. He could light up a room when he walked in and will be missed by his family and friends.
A graveside service was held Thursday, March 4, at Biffle Family Cemetery in Thaxton, with Bro. Larry Smith officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Sandy Bullard Johnson and step-father, Alex Johnson; a brother, Dylan Johnson; his grandfathers, Gerald Quay Bullard and Mike Dillard; his aunt, Tammy Cook (Jesse); his step-sister, Peggy Vinson; his fiancé Danae Parker; and cousins, Courtney McDowell, Nathan Colburn and Caitlyn Gillespie. 
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jackie and Mike Bullard. 
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
 
Bobby Foreman
Pontotoc
Robert "Bobby" John Foreman, 57, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. Services were Saturday, March 6,  at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Martintown Cemetery, Ingomar , MS.
 
Has pic
Carolyn Gray
Buckhorn
Marjorie "Carolyn" Gray, age 76 of Buckhorn, MS passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Her passions included gardening, cooking, painting, and loving her family wholeheartedly.
Mrs. Gray is lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years Jimmy Gray, her son Rodney Gray, sister Bonnie Ferguson, grandchildren Ashley Earnest, Sarah Gray, and Alex Gray, and great grandchildren Ashton Weaver and Peyton Weaver.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lula Austin and Vernon Mooneyham, her daughter Karen Jan Earnest, sister Helen Holley, brother David Mooneyham, brother Wayne Mooneyham, and brother Keith Mooneyham.
Services were Friday, March 5 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Buckhorn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Alex Gray, Tucker Watts, Ricky Ferguson, Joe Dodson, Randy Ferguson, and Dennis Cox.

