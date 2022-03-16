Earl Cruse
Pontotoc
Earl Claude Cruse, 80, passed away March 8, 2022 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born February 18,1942.
Earl loved taking pictures, woodworking, and driving across the country visiting National Parks. He never met a stranger and let everyone he met know how much he appreciated them. Earl was the sweetest old man who would help anyone he could.
Earl is survived by his wife, Jill Cruse; his sister, Rose Tutor; and his aunt, Ruby Sheriff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Emmer Cruse.
Services were Friday, March 11, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jeff Blackwelder officiating. Burial followed in Cruse Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Bram Mask, William Holcomb, Tim Quarles, Ricky Miller, Shane Jenkins, and Randy Hufman.
Jessie Wiggins
New Albany
Jessie Lee Wiggins, 59, passed away March 9, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Jessie had worked as a truck driver for 39 years. He was born September 11, 1962. He loved cooking, working in the yard, and taking care of his grandson, Kaiden.
Jessie is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Wiggins; his son, Kristopher Wiggins (Shaelynn); his daughter, Shelby Wiggins; 2 stepsons, Jamie Hollings and Jerry Killough; grandson, Kaiden Hollings; his mother, Ellen Wiggins; 3 sisters, Brenda Patrick (Jimmy), Mary Whirley (Travis), and Janet Wiggins; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Wiggins and his brother, Leroy Wiggins.
Service were Saturday, March 12, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Dan Darling officiating. Burial was in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Kristopher Wiggins, Jamie Hollings, Jerry Killough, Tomy Remkus, Kenny Littlejohn, Mark Williams, and Tim Swords.
Rex Lavann McCarter
Toccopola
Rex Lavann McCarter, 88, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 2PM at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, March 14th 12PM until service time at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carolyn Barefield
Randolph
Carolyn Barefield, 85, passed away March 14, 2022, at her son's home in Tippah County, MS. She had been a resident of Lakeshore Senior Apartments in Pontotoc, MS for the last 7 years. She was a beautician in the Randolph Community where she lived until 2015. She a member of Randolph Baptist Church all her Christian life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Carolyn was a faithful member to her church and loved her Saviour Jesus Christ.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Ronnie Barefield(Donna) and Donald Barefield(Renee); her daughter, Diane Thorn(Donnie); grandchildren, Kevin Barefield(April), Anna Ward(Michael), Kim Watts, Jason Watts(Asheley), Lindsey Erwin(Keith), and Wesley Barefield(Lori); 9 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Annette Herndon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Colan Barefield; and her parents, Lamar and Ernie Mae Lindsey.
Service will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with her son, Bro. Ronnie Barefield, and her grandsons, Bro. Jason Watts and Bro. Wesley Barefield officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Kevin Barefield, Donnie Thorn, Michael Ward, Shane Phillips, Bailey Watts, Conner Watts, John Riley Watts, and Bo Barefield.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday, March 16th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.