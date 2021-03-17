Billie Hutcheson
Ecru
Billie L. McCraw Hutcheson, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2021, at her home in Ecru. She was born May 16, 1934. She was a long time community news writer for the Pontotoc Progress telling folks happenings from Center Hill. Services were Thursday, March 11, at Center Hill Baptist Church. Burial was in Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be left at tutormemorial.com.
Nickie Caldwell
Sardis
Nickie Williams Caldwell, 67, resident of Sardis, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following a brief illness.
A Service of Remembrance was held Wednesday, March 10 at Denmark Baptist Church. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mrs. Caldwell was born September 25, 1953 in Pontotoc, the daughter of the late Earnie "Jack" and Sally Goggins Williams. She received her education in the Mississippi Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life.
A member of Denmark Baptist Church, Mrs. Caldwell was a lifelong resident of North Mississippi that included the Pontotoc and Panola County areas. She enjoyed Facebook auctions, crafting and caring for her yard.
Memories will continued to be shared by her husband, William Henry Caldwell, two daughters, Tammy Mills (Chris) of Pontotoc and Wendy Huckaby of Cape Coral, FL, four sisters, Carolyn Richardson of Lafayette County, Billie Jean Evans, Sarah Hardin and Vickie Cruse, all of Pontotoc, two brothers, Reed Williams of New Albany and Rickie Williams of Pontotoc, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The family request that memorials be directed to the Pontotoc County Relay For Life Cancer Society.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Caldwell family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Mary Rea
Randolph
Mary Corean Rush Rea, 92, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born June 25, 1928 in the Randolph community of Pontotoc County, MS. to Luther Wademan Rush and Margrett Jane (Maggie) McCord Rush. She attended Randolph High School and Hebron Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to gospel singings and preaching events. She also enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, flowers, feeding the birds, quilting, crocheting, fishing, yard sales, flea markets, and collecting old clothes, antiques, and whatnots.
She worked at the Glove Factory in Houlka and was a waitress and manager at several locations in Pontotoc and Lee Counties. She was a homemaker, and also a caregiver to both children and the elderly.
She is survived by her son, Rickey Rea; daughter-in-law, Sandra Lantrip Rea; grandsons, Brendan Rea and Christopher Rea; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John L. Rea; son, Johnny Lee Rea; grandson, Justin Lee Rea; her parents; and her siblings, Ralph, Alvis, Joe, Verdie, Earl, and Earlene.
Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Caldwell
Pontotoc
Evelyn (Eve) Lucille Gullick Caldwell, 89, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Avalon Memory Care in McKinney, TX. She was born September 25, 1931 in Hurricane, MS to the late B.F. (Bennie) and Una Belle Gullick and was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wesley Caldwell. She retired from Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX and also had a wedding catering business. Prior to that, Evelyn worked in different office environments in Memphis TN, Nashville, TN, Overland Park, KS, Louisville, KY, Temple, TX, and Smyrna, TN. Evelyn was best known for her delicious New York style cheesecakes. She even had her own published dessert cookbook and owned a small restaurant in Overland Park, KS. She was a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, TN prior to her move to Texas.
Survivors include her five children, JoAnn (Jim) Alexander of Montevallo, AL, Janis (Bobby) Patterson of Watertown, TN, Darlene (Clayton) Weaver of Murfreesboro, TN, Becky (Dan) Poisson of Dawsonville, GA, and Wesley (Lisa) Caldwell of Allen, TX, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Services were Saturday, March 13 at United Funeral Service, New Albany, Miss.
