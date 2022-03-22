Has pic
Carroll Flake Mounce
Ecru
Carroll Flake Mounce, 84, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home in Ecru. Flake was born on North Road in Ecru to Noah Webster "N.W." Mounce and Elsie Irene Stone Mounce on December 31, 1937. Flake graduated from Ecru High School and attended IJC where he majored in poker. Flake married the love of his life, Dorothy Mask Mounce on September 1, 1956, and together they brought four children into the world. Flake and Dorothy were married 65 years. Flake was a member of Ecru Baptist Church. In Flake's early years he worked in Aurora, IL and was involved with his father in several businesses, including cotton buying. Flake was an entrepreneur of several businesses as well as being a cotton classer for USDA many years where he traveled for work to thirteen states. Flake made many lifelong friends through his cotton classing years. He enjoyed gardening, collecting coins and music albums, real estate investing, reading, and watching Gunsmoke. Flake was blessed by being surrounded by his wife and children on the day of his death.
Services were Thursday, March 17, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Burial followed in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Flake is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mask Mounce; his children, Regina Mounce Russell(Reid), Johnny Mounce(Pat), Lisa Mounce Gooch(Jeff), and Jeffery Mounce(Marcie); grandchildren, Leslie Russell Hale, Cole Russell(Kelli), Ben Russell(Allison), Austin Russell(Emily), Shea Mounce Marcum, Weston Mounce(Katie), Nate Mounce(Katie), Grant Gooch(Lakyn), Jaret Gooch(Devin), Lindsay Gall(Jay), Whitnye Winfield, Lacye Hamilton(Cody), Patrick Ellingburg, Taylor Nichols, Tanner Thweatt, and Mikayla Thweatt; 29 great grandchildren; and one sister, Patsy Amelia Mounce Davis.
He was preceded in death by parents, Noah Webster "N.W." Mounce and Elsie Irene Stone Mounce; sisters, Ouida Stone Mounce and Anna Dorris Yarbrough; and his grandson, USMC Corporal Blake Mounce.
Pallbearers were Cole Russell, Grant Gooch, Ben Russell, Jaret Gooch, Austin Russell, Weston Mounce, and Nate Mounce.
Flake and his wife have been lovingly cared for in their home for 2 years by Sue Judon, Kay Berry, Becky Swords, Annie Leseur, M.J. Crumpton, Roxanne Decker, Freda Fitzpatrick, and Polly Bradford.
Margie Warren
Pontotoc
Margie B. Warren, 85, was born to Loys and Eva Brown on July 15, 1936 in Webster County. She passed away surrounded by her family at Sanctuary Hospice House on March 16, 2022. She was loved by a host of family and friends. She was a member of Thaxton Baptist Church, and she resided in the Hurricane Community for many years. She lived at Church Street Manor in Ecru for the past 10, almost 11 years. She enjoyed sitting on the front porch at Church Street, flowers, seek-a-word puzzles, reading books, and being surrounded by her family and friends, especially her great grandchildren.
Funeral service were Saturday, March 19 at Thaxton Baptist Church with Bro. Glen Reeder and Bro. Andrew Morgan officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her three children: Chuck Warren (Gina), Melody Morgan (Lynn), & Michelle McGee (Danny); ten grandchildren: Wesley Morgan (Holly), Matt Morgan (Jennifer), Ashley Hendrix (Paul), Andrew Morgan (Lacie), Daniel Morgan (Payge), Brittany McGee, Jacob Warren, Austin Anderson, Blake Anderson (Katy), & Abigail Anderson; nine great grandchildren: Warren & Emma Hendrix, Brayden, Jase, Sawyer, Salem, Sage, Jed, & John Max Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles "Moose" Warren; three sisters: Helen Williams, Mildred Smith, Ruth Chandler; two brothers: Tony Brown & Edward Brown.
Pallbearers were Wesley, Matt, Andrew, & Daniel Morgan, Paul Hendrix, Anthony Shettles, & Santo Cousart. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Russell, Phil Warren, Howard Carnes, DJ Chandler, Sammy Wright, Bubba Wright, & David Springer.
A special thanks from our family to the staff at Church Street Manor, Encompass Health, and Sanctuary Hospice. May the Lord bless you for your love and service towards our beloved Mother.
Has pic
Rena Logan
Pontotoc
Rena Logan,91, of Pontotoc departed from this life on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home in Pontotoc, MS. She was born in Calhoun County, MS on March 24, 1930, to the late Sisson Logan and Myrtle McGregor Logan.
Rena was a homemaker that devoted her time to looking after the needs of her family. She was happiest when working and seeking after the needs of others. Rena was nurse's aide and spent many seasons as a cafeteria worker at South Pontotoc High School. When Rena was not working, she could be found taking care of her pets or working in the flower beds and the garden. Rena was a lifelong member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church since 1949 and faithfully attended Turnpike Baptist Church. Rena's memory will forever be remembered in the hearts of her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Rena's memory are two daughters: Cathy (Bro. Bob) Cossey of Pontotoc, MS and Nancy (Tommy) Holloway of Pontotoc, MS; two sisters: Linda (Jim) Miller of Pittsboro, MS and Pauline Tucker of Somerville, TN; five grandchildren: Sherrie (Cliff) Pawley, Jay (Kyra) Cossey, Dionne (Shannon) Gunter, Joey Cossey, and Tyler Cossey. Fifteen great-grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband the late Corbett Logan; her parents Sisson Logan and Myrtle McGregor Logan; a sister, Brenda Murphree; infant brother; and a granddaughter Amanda Price.
The funeral service honoring Rena’s life was Saturday, March 19, at Rocky Mount Baptist Church with Bro. Bob Cossey, Bro. Pete Gregory, and Bro. Sam Yarbrough officating.
Jay Cossey, Joey Cossey, Logann Cossey, Tyler Cossey, Dylan Gunter, Shannon Gunter, Wyatt Gunter, and Gavin Walls carried Rena to rest in Rocky Mount cemetery.
The staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the Logan family as they begin this new season of life. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one.
browning
Derek Waldron
Etta
Derek Mitchell Waldron, age 31, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born November 3, 1990 to Allen and Wendy Williams Waldron. Derek was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. He was an employee of Hooker Construction. Derek enjoyed spending time with his children, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and mud ridding.
Services were Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, with Rev. Don Sparks and Rev. Byron Tate officiating; burial followed in Warren Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his children, Haley Waldron, Hunter Waldron and Carson Waldron; his parents, Allen and Wendy Waldron; his sister, Jessica Kleyla (Lee); a brother, Chris Waldron (Hollie); and nieces and nephews, Asher Kleyla, Malakai Kleyla, Hayden Waldron and Cohen Waldron.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hoy and Irene Williams and Elmer and Lucille Waldron.
Pallbearers were Chris Waldron, Lee Kleyla, Patrick Smith, Ben Holcomb, Cody Brooks, Randy Enlow, Travis Hardin and Kelby Walley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103.
Online condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.