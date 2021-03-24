Harold Walton
Randolph
Harold Joseph Walton, 92, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home. Mr. Walton was born January 17, 1929, in Marks, MS, to Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Walton. He married Maggie Phillips on February 15, 1950. They were married for 64 years.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m., at Randolph Cemetery. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his children, James Ellis Phillips, Jr. (JerriAnn), Charles J. Walton (Joann), Patricia N. Putchio (Larry), Jerry Walton (Angelique) and Paula Staten (Anthony); 13-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie Walton; parents-Emmett Walton and Susan Clarkson Walton; sister-Dorothy Partain; two brothers-Jimmy and Veldon Walton.
Pallbearers will be Michael Walton, Jakob Putchio, Kevin Putchio, Tommy Phillips, River Phillips and Dan Barnes.
Hazel McCammon
Houlka
Hazel McCammon, 77, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Northeast Mississippi Hospice in Tupelo. Services were Monday, March 22, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Williams Cemetery.
Adele McCoy Cruse
Pontotoc
Adelle McCoy Cruse died peacefully at the Pontotoc Hospital Nursing Home, Friday afternoon, March 19, 2021 three months before her 100th birthday. She was born June 22, 1921. Mrs. Cruse was a retired cosmetologist who spent most of her career working in the Modern Beauty Shop in downtown Pontotoc. She enjoyed working with her friends Allye Webb Huey and Rachel Ruth for many years. Adelle had a large clientele, all of whom she considered dear friends. She continued to work in the shop for twenty years after the death of her husband in 1975. When she retired, Adelle spent her time gardening, cooking wonderful meals for her family and friends, and devoting her time to ministries of Pontotoc First Baptist Church. She was a faithful member of First Baptist all of her adult life. When she became unable to live alone, she decided to join her sister, Blanche, at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. At the nursing home, Adelle continued to share her faith by leading prayers and devotionals whenever she was asked. She enjoyed her friends and all the activities at the nursing home. In fact, she regularly asked Britt Huffstatler and Katherine Souter "what are we doing" or "where are we going today". She firmly believed she was their valued assistant. Adelle wrote her own obituary every day she lived. Hers was a life well lived.
She is survived by her daughters, Pat Masur (Louis) of Baldwyn, and Zana McBride (Gary) of Hickory Flat; her grandchildren, Jessica Stevens (Jake) of Tupelo, Richard Woods (Terri) of Byhalia, French Woods (Angela) of Hickory Flat, and Amy McBride (Clay) of Southaven; great-grandchildren, Savanna Kate Stephens, Tanner Woods, Conner Woods, Kendall Woods, Anna Reese Woods, Allie Mae Woods, Abby McBride, and Emma Powell; and one sister, Vara Montgomery of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. "Jack" Cruse; her parents, Jettie and Fern McCoy; brothers, Clark McCoy, Lavert McCoy, Morris McCoy, and Lamar McCoy; and her sisters, Clara McCoy, Estelle Otts, and Blanche Crawford.
Pat and Zana would like to express their love and gratitude to every person who helped care for their mother while she lived at the Pontotoc Hospital Nursing Home.
Graveside services were Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Dr. Ken Hester officiated. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Her grandsons and great-grandsons served as her pallbearers.
Angelika Florez
Darmstadt, Germany
Angelika Florez, 64, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her sister's home in Thaxton. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 3, 12 p.m. until service time at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church.
Richard Palmer
Myrtle
Richard Wayne Palmer, 46, resident of Myrtle and lifelong resident of Union County, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Wayne were Friday, March 19 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Rev. William Rossell officiating. Burial followed in the Old Glenfield Cemetery.
Wayne was born July 18, 1974 in Union County, the son of Ricahard Palmer of Pontotoc and Phyliss Armstrong Cunningham of Tippah County. He received his education in the New Albany Public School System and was employed with the Wal-Mart Corporation for much of his life.
A Christian and avid fisherman, Wayne will be remembered as a strong willed and independent person. He enjoyed the outdoors and was considered "a good shade tree mechanic". He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, memories will be shared by his wife, Kayla Jo Hester Palmer of Myrtle, one daughter, Isabella Palmer of Union County, two sons, Daryl Palmer and Tyler Crockett, both of Union County, three sisters, Tricia Armstrong of Tippah County, Ginger Howell and Tonya Higgins, both of Union County and his grandparents, Lamon Armstrong and Mayzell Palmer.
The staff of new Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Palmer family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Leonard Bramlett
Pontotoc
Leonard Bramlett, 50, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. Services were Wednesday, March 17, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Ecru Cemetery.