Obits for March 3
Magdlean Roberson
Pontotoc
Magdlean Green Roberson was born June 14, 1938 to Isaiah and Christine (Terrell) Green. Magdlean accepted Christ at an early age and joined Piney Grove M.B. Church in Pontotoc, where she was a member until her health declined. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to Elon B. Roberson on April 9, 1962.
On Thursday, February 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, she gained her wings and went to take her rest with the Lord.
Preceding her in death are: her parents, Isaiah and Christine Green; son, Jessie James; five sisters, Bobbie Neal, Annie Ruth, Ethel Lee, Lella B., and Willie Mae; four brothers, John Lemon, Sammy, Frank, and Ralph.
Magdlean leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Willie (Alice) Roberson of Tupelo, MS, Bennie (Jenny) Roberson, and Dell (April) Roberson of Pontotoc, MS; godchild, Martesia Green; six grandchildren, Willie Junior, Jonathan, Kyson, Tiara, Tyrese, and Kaylin (aka LuLu); brother, Namon Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services were Saturday, February 27, at Piney Grove MB Church Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Browning
Ala Virginia "Ginny" Frantz Hughett
Collierville, Tennessee
Ginny Hughett, (69) went to be with Jesus February 16, 2021. She was taking care of a friend at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto, when she suffered a stroke. She was rushed to Baptist Hospital East, where she subsequently succumbed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hughett, one half sister Rosalee Frantz Furr, three half brothers Kenneth LaRue "Billy" Frantz, Frank Walton Frantz, and Clinton Archer "Ted" Frantz. She was born to Kenneth Leroy "Bill" Frantz and Mary Eva Griffin Frantz (Memphis, TN) on July 2, 1951. She leaves one daughter, Heather Shawn Hattox Adams (Kevin Adams), three grand-children -- twin grand-daughters Addison Brooke Adams Gaylor (John Gaylor) and Ashlen Paige Adams Vogelsang (Cameron Vogelsang), one grand-son, Austin Luke Adams, and two great granddaughters, Lila Grace Gaylor and Ember Joy Vogelsang, a baby due in July 2021, and a brother, Don B. Zimmerman.
Her career included Marketing Manager at Malone & Hyde insurance company, Memphis; vice-president of an insurance agency in Sikeston, Missouri; and risk manager at American Risk Managers in Hamilton, Alabama. She retired in 2016 and enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her flower garden.
She was active in Liberty Baptist Church, Memphis, TN, teaching children's Sunday School for many years.
Browning Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS, was in charge of funeral arrangements. Services were February 27, in Browning Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery next to her mother.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Lotus Clark
Pontotoc
Lotus Clark, age 98, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN. She was born on November 18, 1922 to Elson and Jewel Cooper Palmer. Lotus was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. She enjoyed attending church and reading her Bible.
Services were Friday, February 26, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ken Hester officiating; burial was in the West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her niece, Linda Dance of Cordova, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dalton "Dook" Clark and a sister, Helen Phillips.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Gerald Thomas Kidd
Shady Grove
Gerald Thomas Kidd, 97, passed away February 20, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born on July 17, 1923 to John Boswell Kidd and Idella Moody Kidd. Most of his childhood years were spent on a farm in Pontotoc County. He graduated from Hurricane High School. On February 12, 1944, he married Mildred Dowdy from the Shady Grove community. In May 1944 he entered into active service as a private in the Army and was assigned to the European theatre of WWII. He was a rifleman in the 2nd platoon of Company B 318th Infantry. In late December his unit was in a battle in Ettlebrunk, Luxembourg, where they came under direct fire from tanks. Gerald and six other men escaped and for a while remained hidden in an old house. Then shortly before Christmas 1944, some German soldiers found them and made them prisoners. Gerald was liberated on April 30, 1945 and was awarded a purple heart. Following his discharge from the Army, Gerald returned to Pontotoc and was reunited with Mildred. They had two children. For a few years Gerald farmed, but he never really took to it, so in 1951 he moved his family to Memphis and began a career in home building that took the family around the country. He worked in Memphis until 1963 when Inland Homes transferred him to Cedartown, Georgia to manage a plant. Subsequent career moves took Gerald to manage housing plants in Piqua, OH and back to Memphis, TN then to Malden, MO and finally to Haleyville, AL. This last move introduced Gerald and Mildred to the beauty of the Gulf Coast. Following retirement, they lived on the beach in Fort Morgan, AL for over 20 years and loved being a part of the community. Gerald was a volunteer with the fire department and served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church in Gulf Shores. Gerald was a lifelong Baptist, and church life was an important part of family life. During the Memphis years, the family was active in Parkway Baptist, which moved and then became Broadway Baptist. Not long after Hurricane Ivan hit the Alabama coast, Gerald and Mildred sold their home and moved to Pontotoc, where they became members of First Baptist. In Pontotoc, Gerald received honor for having been a POW, for which he was grateful. His family honors his service as well. They cherish most, though, his love, which he often showed in the simplest acts like singing made-up songs while driving down the road, his granddaughters beside him. His song sings on.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 77 years, Mildred Kidd; daughter, Sandy Kelley; son, Gary Kidd (Judy); granddaughters, Treny Emison (Barry) and Tish Kelley; great-grandchildren, Megan Guntharp (Cody Huff), Scott Emison (Mallory), and Kyle Emison (Jessica); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lessie Dowdy; infant brother, Marshall Kidd; sister, Judy Walsh; and brother, John L. "Bennie" Kidd.
A private funeral service was held at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial was in Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Kevin Campbell, Brad Elkins, Barry Emison, Jeff Dowdy, Kenny Dowdy, and Tim Walsh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 31 West Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Mary Washington
Houlka
Mary Estelle Galloway Washington, age 95 of Houlka, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Washington was born on January 21, 1926 in Banner, Mississippi, to the late Eddie and Amy Galloway. On October 23,1944, she was united in marriage to Fred Washington who passed away on October 23, 2006. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, canning vegetables and spending time with her family. She was a member at Washington Methodist Church in Houlka, Mississippi.
Graveside services were held Thursday, February 25, at Cook Cemetery on Cowsert Road in Houlka, Mississippi with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Justin, Wylee, Robert and Ronald Dale Washington, Harlan Galloway, and Arnell Fleming.
She is survived by three sons, David (Ouida) Washington, Phillip Washington, and Dean (Lee) Washington all of Houlka, MS; six grandchildren, Robert Washington, Amy (Marty) Koonce, Beth (Tim) Evans, Justin (Sarah Anderson) Washington, Wylee (Kristin) Washington and James (Kristi) Cox; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; one sister Ruth Phillips and one brother Bobby Galloway.
She was preceeded in death by one brother Marvin Galloway and one sister Maedell Fleming.
Dick Erickson
Pontotoc
Richard "Dick" Lynn Erickson, 68, left his earthly home on February 21, 2021. Born March 8, 1952 to Leslie and Alida Erickson in Preston, Minnesota, he became affectionately known as Dick by his close friends and family. Dick's elementary days were at the Highland Country School in Highland, MN. He moved away from home and worked for a local farmer at the age of 12, and attended high school in Lanesboro, MN. When Dick turned 17, he enlisted in the Navy. While serving on the USS Newport News, he fought in the Vietnam War. Those experiences imprinted heavily on his heart, mind, and life.
After returning from war, Dick started his 38 plus year police career, beginning in Virginia Beach, VA. He then worked as a deputy sheriff in Filmore County, MN. He attended the Rio Hondo Police Academy in Whittier, CA, then moved to Tupelo, MS, where he joined the police force, and worked as an undercover narcotics officer. From there he became a K-9 officer and was given a well-trained German Shepherd named Akky. Dick loved this dog and, on several occasions, Akky saved his life while on man-hunts across the 4-state area. After this, Dick headed up the Tupelo Drug Task Force which grew to include 25 officers. Dick ended his police career as the chief of police in Mantachie, MS.
Dick also served in the Army and MS National Guard for 8 years where he obtained his combat medic license and ended his career with the rank of E6. Over his lifetime he worked as a ranch hand in Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Dick was a true cowboy. He roped, branded, and treated cattle well into his 60's, but his true passion was his farrier work. The last of Dick's working years were spent hauling livestock and freight in his semi-tractor. During these hauls he would call when he heard a song he believed was written just for you and wanted you to look it up and listen. He loved his family and was always generous with praise, gratitude, and advice. His "good-byes" were the same every time you talked with him. "I love you, miss you, think about you, be safe, and tell everyone hi from me, we'll talk again soon”.
Dick attended the Hayseed Cowboy Church, where his faith became stronger, bolder, and wanted others to know Jesus as their Savior as well. There is no better legacy one can have than that. As a son, brother, father, grandpa, and friend, we will miss your larger-than-life personality, amazing bravery, and tender heart. Till we meet again.
He is preceded in death by his father; Leslie Erickson and brother, Loren Erickson.
Survivors include his mother, Alida Erickson; brother, Larry Erickson, sister Mary Brown (Stuart); nine children, Stacy Davis, Gerrie Erickson, Chayla Erickson, Brenda Kolek (Tary), Tonya Stegall (Tim), Kato Erickson (Sara), Gracey Erickson, Eli Erickson, Levi Erickson; thirteen grandchildren, Taylor Erickson, Sonnie Anderson, Drew Fratzke, Brady Fratzke, Emma Fratzke, Alisha Dewolf, Amiah Dewolf, Cameron Lavigne, Joshua Stegall, Emily Stegall, Shely Baxter, Dakota Erickson, Kylee Baxter, Alysa Funderburk; and two great-grandchildren, Amiah Erickson and Jaiuanna Parks.
Services will be Wednesday, March 3, 10 a.m. at Hayseed Cowboy Church, Thaxton, MS. Private burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery. Family requests masks be worn. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Jesse Hester
Pontotoc
Jessie William Hester, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Born on July 4, 1944 in Pontotoc, MS. Jessie grew up in Mississippi, Texas, and Arizona where he graduated in 1965 from Mesa High School located in Mesa, AZ. He was a 21 year veteran from the US Air Force where he worked as an aircraft mechanic in California, Hawaii, North Dakota, and Arkansas. His last Air Force assignment was a flight line supervisor for KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft in North Dakota. In 1986, Jessie moved his family to Pontotoc, MS and had a second 20 year career as a mirror beveller with Stanley Monarch in Tupelo, MS. Jessie loved the Lord, his country, his family, and the outdoors. He adored his wife of 52 years, and shared his love of hunting, fishing, and guns with his sons. He was a long-time member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
Jessie is preceded in death by his wife, Diana (2018), son, Jay (2015), and daughter, April (2020).
He is survived by his son, Stephen and daughter-in-law, Kathy of Lambertville, MI; and his granddaughters, Lauren, Stephanie, and Leah.
Serivices were Saturday, February 2, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Brother Brian Sansing officiated. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Randy McCord
Pontotoc
Randy "Bud" Duke McCord, 67, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was the son of Billy Ray Duke, Sara McDonald Duke McCord and Howard McCord of Pontotoc. He was a retired construction crane operator. In his younger years he loved to play pool every chance he had. He also enjoyed football games and watching old westerns. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pontotoc.
Randy is survived by his wife, Brenda Bishop McCord of Baldwyn, MS; 3 sons, Rocky McCord and Lee McCord of Pontotoc, and Allen McCord of Tupelo; 3 grandchildren, Grant, Sara, and Emma McCord of Pontotoc; 1 sister, Cindi McCord Tutor of Pontotoc; 8 nieces and nephews; aunt, Betty Sue Walls; and uncle, Bobby Duke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Leslie and Ruby McDonald, Jimmy Ray and Aline Duke, and Ruel and Etta McCord.
Pallbearers will be Grant McCord, Cord Tutor, Caleb James, McGoo McCord, Thomas Floyd, and Dustin Floyd.
Serivces were Sunday, February 28, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Billy Ray Williams and Bro. Acy Barber officiating. Burial was in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Bobby Hallmark
Ecru
Bobby Ray "Bob" Hallmark, 74, resident of the Ecru Community, passed away Monday evening, February 22, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
A Private Family Interment will be in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery near Wynne, AR. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Hallmark was born April 6, 1946 in Tulia, TX, the son of the late Andrew Franklin and Alice Seago Hallmark. His family moved to Eastland, Texas where he was raised and received his education in the Public School System. On July 20, 1966, he married his beloved wife, Regina Fawcett Hallmark who survives.
A Christian, Mr. Hallmark proudly served his country in the United States Army stationed in Germany and was employed as a Railroad Roadmaster for the Union Pacific Railroad for 20 years before retiring. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, fishing and auctions. He will greatly missed.
In addition to his wife of 54 years, survivors include three children, Deborah K. Hill of Keller, TX, David Ray Hallmark (Melissa) and Bobby D. Hallmark (Renee), both of Wynne, AR, one sister, Linda Porter of Eastland, TX, two brothers, Jim Hallmark of Eastland, TX and Jerry Hallmark of San Angelo, TX, eight grandchildren, Daniell Briley of Tuscola, TX, David Ray Jr. and Steven, both of Wynne, AR, Michael of Noble, OK, Skyla of Pontotoc, MS, Cheyenne of Shannon, MS, Stephanie and Hunter of Ecru, ten great granddaughters and one more on the way and three great grandsons.
The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Hallmark and all Veterans for their service to our country...,GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The staff of NEw Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hallmark family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Shirley Sewell
Pontotoc
Shirley Ann Sewell, 81, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, TN. She was born on April 26, 1939 to Dave and Eloise Jenkins. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. She retired from Smith and Nephew Richards and most recently loved working as an Independent Avon Consultant.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Jimmy Sewell; her children, Jim Sewell(Carole Ann), Donna Long(Rex), and Nicole Tindall(Benji) all of Pontotoc; her grandchildren, Kayla Adams(Cody), Kasey Long, Kaitlynn Vaughn, Parker Sewell, Walker Tindall, Will Tindall, and Annasyn Tindall; great-grandchildren, Kendall Adams, Caleb Adams, Cullen Adams, Cayden Vaughn, and Nyla Vaughn. She is also survived by her twin brother, Jimmy Jenkins (Diane); brother, Louis Wayne Jenkins (Gail); sisters-in-law, Imogene Stacy, Betty Cayson, and Debra Waldrop (Robert); brothers-in-law, Chester Sewell, Rev. Harvey Sewell (Linda), Joe Sewell, and Dennis Ray Simmons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Norma Simmons.
Services were Saturday, February 27, at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon and Bro. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Rex Long, Benji Tindall, David Simmons, Cody Adams, Parker Sewell, and Will Tindall.
Kenneth Hanks
Pontotoc
William Kenneth Hanks, age 81, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the Pontotoc Health and Rehab Center where he was a resident and was lovingly cared for by its staff since 2018.
Kenneth was born on June 13, 1939 in Pontotoc, Mississippi to Haskell and Marion Hanks. He married his wife, Mary Little Hanks, on December 1, 1956. He served in the Pontotoc Army National Guard from 1956 until 1964. The couple moved to Tupelo in 1964. Most of his adult career was spent with Southern Pipe & Supply, first as warehouse manager and then as a salesman to the hardware and mobile home industries. Due to his vast knowledge and success in sales he was bestowed the honor of their President's Club.
Kenneth and Mary shared an enormous love for softball and coached women's slow pitch softball for over 20 years. In 1984 Kenneth's team won the Mississippi Women's Class C State Championship, leading them to play in the U.S. Regional and National Tournaments in Enid, Oklahoma. After their retirement from coaching, they spent several years running the concession stand at Tupelo's softball complex in East Heights.
For all of his life, Kenneth had a deep-rooted love for hotrods and classic cars, his all-time favorite cars being his "herd" of Mustangs, his '54 Chevy Belaire and his '47 Chevy Special Deluxe Coupe. He and Mary were members of the North Mississippi Cruisers and Kenneth was a founding member of the Pontotoc Ridge Runners Car Club.
Upon Mary's passing in 2011, Kenneth moved back to Pontotoc where he was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church. Known by his kind-hearted and quick-witted spirit, he will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary, as well as both of his parents.
Kenneth is survived by their only child, Kenney M. Hanks and his wife, Sarah Anne and his three loving grandchildren, Hunter, Jordan, and Katie Grace all of Orlando, Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Hanks Bailey of Ecru, Mississippi and brother, James "Jimmy" Hanks of Clinton, Tennessee, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth will be interred alongside Mary in the Black Zion Cemetery.
A celebration of his life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfunrealhome.com.
Jo Holste
Cornerstone
Cynthia Josephine Crausby Holste, 86 passed away Wednesday Feb 24, 2021 at NMMC Tupelo. Born in Pontotoc, MS on August 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ervin Mitchell Walls and Lonnie McClenda Walls of Pontotoc. Jo grew up in the Black Zion community with two sisters, the late Helen High of Memphis, TN, Nell Leeper Hastey of Jacksonville , FL and a special cousin/sister Ann Steele of Cleveland, TN. Jo was baptized at 13 years old in a creek at Zion First Baptist Church by Dr. McGee. She attended Pontotoc High School until 10th grade and was a member of the PHS marching band. She married Maxwell Reno Crausby on June 25, 1951. After marriage she lived in Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Tomah, WI; Franklin, Indiana; Byhalia, MS; New Albany, MS; and Pontotoc, MS. Later in life she married Charlie Holste of Byhalia, MS. Jo loved cooking and entertaining family and friends. She loved gardening, flowers and animals, especially horses and birds of all kinds. She loved many kinds of music and enjoyed playing the piano by ear. She enjoyed talking on the telephone and loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all of her heart.
She is survived by her daughters Barbara Biffle of Pontotoc, Lisa Corder (Gary) of Algoma, Karla Parham (Greg) of Tupelo, MS. She is also survived by a sister, Nell Hastey (Ed) of Jacksonville, FL, a special cousin Ann Steele (Brad) of Cleveland, TN. , the father of her children Max Crausby (Jane) and a special friend and caregiver, Don Rhea of Cornersville, MS. Grandchildren, Brook Long (Jason), Natalie Allen (Dean), Britnei Clowers, Summer Corder, Zach Corder (Shrie), Madison Parham, Max Parham and Molly Parham. Great grandchildren, Kaylyn Clowers, Jed Fitts, Emily Klaire Clowers, Cole Allen, Chelle' Corder, Ryan Allen, Maly Mae Fitts, Laney Kate Clowers , Karlei Ann Clowers, Sory Kate Long, Will Corder and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Holste, a son, Steve Crausby, her sister and brother in-law, Helen and Milo High and brothers and sisters in law Bing and Ginger Crausby, Don and Mildred Crausby, Bill and Shirley Boyd.
A private family service was held with Brother Dean Allen officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dean Allen, Zach Corder, Max Parham, Jed Fitts, Cole Allen and Ryan Allen.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Biffle Family Cemetary, Thaxton, Ms. Donations can be dropped off at Thaxton Grocery or mailed to Thaxton Grocery, 1315 Thaxton Rd. Thaxton, MS 38871.
Rev. Jesse L. Foote
Woodland
Rev. Jessie L. Foote, 61, departed this life Monday February 15, 2021 at his residence in Woodland, MS. Rev. Foote was a devoted Christian, family man, sports fan, and fisherman. He will be truly missed. Services for Rev. Foote were Friday February 26, at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS Burial followed at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS was charge of arrangements.
Browning
Ricky Reeder
Pontotoc
Ricky Lee Reeder, age 65, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on October 10, 1955 to Louis Wayne and Frankie Lee Clayton Reeder. Ricky was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. He was retired from the furniture industry where he worked as a cutter. Ricky enjoyed woodworking and trading.
A memorial service was held Monday, March 1, 2021 at Center Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Mitchell Hall and Rev. Jay Stanley officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his three daughters, Holly Bridgman (Shane), Tonya Osborn (Michael) and Brittany Reeder; his brother, Barry Reeder (Reta); his sidekick, Teresa Reeder; three grandchildren, Kinsley Bridgman, Hailey Dillard and Emma Faith Osborn and one great-grandchild, Lana Mace Dillard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Brenda Hodges (Ross) and a brother, Jerry Wayne Reeder.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
James Duke
Pontotoc
James Alvin Duke, 73, passed away February 26, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family. He was a beloved father and husband. He retired after 30 plus years as an over the road truck driver with Overnite Transportation. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his son, James W. Duke (Tina), Hornlake; daughter, Shannon House (David), Lafayette Springs; daughter, Donna Kaye Duke, Slidell, LA; son, Charles Duke, Bardwell, KY; stepdaughters, Donna Stanley (Dennis), Ann Bailey (Dennis), and Deborah Whitehurst; stepson, Terry Lee Ellis; sisters, Josie Enis (Paul), Randolph and Mary Cloinger, Pontotoc; brothers, Robert Duke (Linda), Houlka and Terry Duke (Billie), Pontotoc; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Virginia Hubbard.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Carole Duke; father, Charles Duke; mother, Josie Duke; brother, Charles Duke, Jr.; and daughter, Brenda Carroll.
Services were Monday, March 1, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. J T Pennington officiating. Burial was in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is wan charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Philip Enis, Dalton Wilson, Dylan Duke, Tyler House, Kaleb House, Charles Cloinger.
Honorary pallbearers were Larry Campbell, Brad Enis, Stevie Duke, Colby Havens, Michael Riley and Mark Rouke.
John Pampel
Thaxton
John Linden Pampel, 80, resident of Thaxton, went to his eternal reward on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis following a brief illness.
The family has requested A Service of Remembrance in Watseka, Illinois at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Pampel was born August 18, 1940 to the late Frank and Catherine Pampel in Oak Park, Illinois. He was a graduate of DePaul University , Chicago, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Methodist Church of Thaxton, MS.
John was a very active member of various Masonic bodies and took leadership roles as Past Worshipful Master of Elgin Lodge #117 (Illinois), Past Thrice Illustrious Master of Cryptic Council #46 (IL), Past Eminent Commander of Grand Commandry of Knights Templar (Elgin, IL), past Worthy Patron of Elgin OES #212 and Past Associate Guardian of Bethel #60, IOJD of Elgin, IL.He was awarded the King York Cross of Honour in Illinois Priory #11. He was a Noble of Medinah Temple in Chicago. Upon retiring to Mississippi, he became a member of Hamasa Temple on Marion, MS was an active member of Tupelo Lodge #318 and was the current president of the Lee County Shrine Club.
John was an active ham radio operator with the call letters AE50L and loved spending time in his office talking to people all over the world and checking into the local ham networks.
He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Pampel; his son, Eric Gasber, of Carol Stream , IL; and daughters Virginia Pampel and Catherine Stoffell, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin; three grandchildren; three siblings; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was also preceded in death by three siblings.
The family request that memorials be directed in his memory to the Shriners Transportation Fund to assist with the costs of transporting children with needs to Shriners Hospitals, Hamasa Temple Shrine, 5516 Dale Dr., Marion, MS 39342.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.