Has pic, border, rose icon
Nancy Timbs
Pontotoc
Mrs. Nancy Diane Bridges Timbes, 61, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 in the comfort of her home.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Timbs will be at 1PM Saturday, March 26 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery near Ashland.
Mrs. Timbs was born October 24, 1960 in Marshall County, the daughter of the late James Thurman and Billie Jean Goolsby Crouch. Mrs. Timbs received her education from the Marshall County Public School System.
A Christian, Mrs. Timbs will be remembered for her love of dogs and playing card games that included, canasta. Some of her favorite past times included watching SVU and listening to Conway Twitty.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Phillip Timbs of Pontotoc, two daughters, Carolyn Bridges and Chasity Smith (Liam), two sons Michael Finley and Damien Finley all of Holly Springs. Two sisters, Janice Blackard (Dean) of New Albany and Media Steward (Patrick) of McComb. Two brothers, JD Crouch, James Crouch both of Thaxton, fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was also proceeded in death by a grandson Lemarion Smith and a brother Roger Bridges.
The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Timbs family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Beth Savely
Pontotoc
On the wings of the angels she so adored, a smile in her heart and a prayer on her lips, Eva Elizabeth 'Beth' Savely Berryhill left for her Heavenly home on the sunny afternoon of Saturday, March 19, surrounded by loved ones, to touch the face of God. Beth's story began in Ingomar, on October 28, 1942, to a large, happy family. Beth graduated from Ingomar High School in May of 1960. After graduating, she married J.B. 'Bill' Herring, Jr, settling in Indianola, Mississippi, being a proud homemaker, helping Bill to raise his two children, J.B. 'Johnie' Herring, III, and Cherl. After moving to Pontotoc, they adopted their daughter, Carol.
Beth was Postmaster for the United States Postal Service and Insurance Agent for Browning Funeral Home. She cared for her husband Albert Berryhill, who had Alzheimer's, until his death, being awarded NMMC 2009 Caregiver of the Year Award. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
She loved the color blue, rainbows, spring flowers, dogwood blooms, Easter, Hummingbirds and Redbirds, butterflies, Springtime, quilting and sewing, writing, singing gospel music and helping anyone she could. She dearly loved her family, her brothers and sisters of whom were also considered her best friends. One of her favorite songs was 'His Eye is On the Sparrow'. A lifelong writer of poetry, short stories and even her silent prayers, she was twice published.
Beth leaves behind her daughter, Carol Herring Samarov, her grandchildren, Sean Mitchell Samarov, Laura Catherine Franklin and great- granddaughter and namesake Evalie Christine, grandchildren Rebecca Herring (Ty) Hardy, J.B. 'Ben' (Sara Sullivan) Herring, IV, and several great grandchildren as well as beloved caregivers, Nita and Brenda and the entire staff at The Magnolia at Oxford.
She also leaves behind siblings Jack (Sandra) Savely, Dorothy Hughes, Nancy (Paul B) Floyd, a sister-in-law Connie Savely, and many, many nieces and nephews and greats. She was preceded by her parents John Abbott and Libby Savely, siblings Doris Caldwell, John David Savely, Martha Ann Mayo, Paul Savely, Richard Savely, and Marie Jones, her husbands Spurgeon Petty and Albert Berryhill.
Services were at Browning funeral Home, Pontotoc Friday March 25 with burial at Liberty cemetery with Rev. Greg Herndon officiating. Pallbearers were her nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or WWW.ALZ.ORG
Beth's infectious smile, light and legacy will burn on in the hearts and minds of all who loved her, and Heaven is now even brighter, to someday lead us all home.
As Beth always wrote, "Take mistakes for love."
Margaret Galloway
Pontotoc
Margaret Anita Galloway, age 90, passed away at NMMC in Tupelo on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born September 2, 1931 to Alfonso and Daisy Morgan Howell. Margaret was a member of Cooke Memorial Baptist Church. She was a retired factory worker. Margaret enjoyed working word puzzles, sewing and quilting.
A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, March 29, at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Inmon officiating; burial followed in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Harlan Galloway (Darthie) of Houlka; four grandchildren, Leslie Ford (Johnny), Hunter Galloway, Grant Galloway and Blake Galloway; and five great-grandchildren, Weston Galloway, Miller Galloway, John Margaret Ford, Elizabeth Dale Ford and Kolt Galloway and her special friend, Olean Stutsy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Marvin Monroe Galloway; her two sons, Harley Galloway and Dale Galloway; her grandson, Brian Galloway; three sisters, Scottie Warner, Doris Falkner and Infant Howell; and a brother, Raymond Howell.
Pallbearers were Hunter Galloway, Grant Galloway, Blake Galloway, Johnny Ford, Arnell Fleming and Andrew Morris.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Jim Pickett
Pontotoc
Jim was born September 26, 1958, in Greenville, MS and passed away March 22, 2022, in Pontotoc, MS. Jim attended Greenville High School where he was a standout athlete. He went on the play football at MS Delta Community College and finished up his schooling at Mississippi State University. Hail State! After school, he pursued a career with the MS State Parks and Wildlife services. He was a Mississippi Delta boy to the core. He loved the outdoors, football, baseball, his Mississippi State Bulldogs, good food, good music, and good times. He was loved and will be missed by family and friends.
Jim is survived by his children, son - James Robert Pickett, Jr. (Rob) and wife Jana - Austin, TX, son - Christopher Grayson Pickett and wife MacKenzie - Knoxville, TN, daughter - Hayli Bostick and husband Reid - Guys, TN; grandchildren, Breckyn and Afton Pickett of Austin, TX, Emerson and Liam Pickett of Knoxville, TN, Bennett, Ella Reid, and Blake Bostick of Guys, TN; sister, Lynn Goss and husband Kenny of Dennis, MS; nieces and nephews: Carl Goss and wife Ashley of Pope, MS, Monica Hood and husband Jonathan of Pontotoc, MS, Audrey Elliot and husband Trae of Red Bay, AL.
He was preceded in death by, his dad - William Armistead Pickett; his mother - Ella Weda Pickett; his brother - William Armistead Pickett, Jr. (Bill); and his wife - Jane Pickett.
Service will be Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Rob Pickett - Austin, TX, Grayson Pickett - Knoxville, TN, Jimmy Jackson - Greenville, MS, Jimmy Dunn - Greenville, MS, Jimmy Caldwell - Pontotoc, MS, and Joe Hitchcock- Pontotoc, MS.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 5-8 p.m. and Friday, April 1, 9 a.m. until service time.
Has pic
Fann Bost
Pontotoc
Fann Bost, 91, passed away, and met her Savior face to face, on March 23, 2022. She was born a twin, along with her sister Ann, on August 10, 1930, in Ecru, MS to the late Sumner Austin Graddy and Elizabeth Johnson Graddy.
Fann grew up in Pontotoc County and from an early age had a natural drive for education. She graduated from Ecru High School, and began school at Mississippi State College for Women and later transferred to Blue Mountain College where she received an Undergraduate degree in Elementary Education. She then furthered her education at the University of Mississippi where she obtained a Masters in Education. Fann worked her career as an Elementary School teacher at Ecru, then at North Pontotoc and lastly as a Guidance Counselor at South Pontotoc. She was a dedicated educator.
Marrying her high school sweetheart, James E. Bost, on August 27, 1950, Fann was blessed with five children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an elegant southern lady. A fabulous grandmother, she was affectionately known as Mom Fann. She always attended the grandchildren's events and was always supportive of their activities.
Fann loved God and was a longtime faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Amory. While she was able, she served as a Sunday School teacher as well as a member of the choir. Community minded, she supported her husband who was a Judge for many years, and later her children who became professionals who also gave back to others. She was involved with the Aurora Club, was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, involved with United Methodist Women's Group, and a faithful active member in the Flower Lovers Garden Club of Amory. She had a true green thumb, could grow the most beautiful flowers, and loved being outside in her flower gardens.
Fann touched so many lives through the children she taught in school, the family she raised who in turn gave back, and through the love she gave to others. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Henry (David), Amory, James "Jimmy" E. Bost, Jr. (Lisa), Amory, Beverly Hudspeth (Bill), Leesburg, VA, Elizabeth Simpson (Stephen), Gulfport, MS, and Martha Stegall (Scotty), Tupelo; fourteen grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Graddy Thomas, of Kansas; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Sunday, March 27, at First United Methodist Church in Amory with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. Burial followed in Ecru City Cemetery, Ecru, with Pallbearers being Christopher Hudspeth, James "Ty" E. Bost, III, Wesley Bost, Jordan Stegall, Grayson Stegall, and Evan Stegall. Honorary pallbearers will be Zac Cannon, Stone Tosh, and Rob Beebe.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to First United Methodist Church in Amory or to Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS.
Has pic
Kathy Tutor
Pontotoc
Kathy Dee Kitchens Tutor was born January 16, 1961, to Horace Kitchens, Sr. and Jewel Winter Kitchens in Pontotoc, MS, and died on March 23, 2022, in New Albany, MS, after an extended illness. She was a Christian and Momma Kathy to daughter, Kalee Ridling (Michael), whom she loved very much. She was also the mother of an infant daughter, Hannah, whom she never got to hold on this earth. Kathy loved and missed her sweet baby every day for the past 27 years, but she is holding her in her arms in Heaven today. She attended school at Algoma and South Pontotoc before going on to pursue many different careers in her lifetime. She will be missed by the many friends and family who loved her. Kathy loved animals and leaves behind her beloved pet dog, Tinkerbell.
Kathy is survived by two brothers, Horace Kitchens (Melissa) and James Kitchens (Vicky); nephews, Chance Kitchens, Heath Kitchens, Lance Carter (Brooke), Craig Kitchens (Haley), Jameson Stewart-Kennedy, and Asher Stewart-Kennedy; nieces, Karley Zachary (Adam), Breanna Kitchens, Tristan Kitchens (Kyle), and Kelli Hollings (Nathan); great-nephews, Cohen Kitchens, Liam Zachary, Caleb Kitchens, Kase Carter, and twin baby boys we haven't met yet; one great-niece, Kennedy Carter; daughter, Kalee Ridling (Michael); and close friend and caregiver, Jonathan Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Horace Kitchens, Sr., her mother, Jewel Hitchcock; her brother, Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy; and her daughter, Hannah Burt.
Memorial services were held Saturday, March 26, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Bro. Owen Hitchcock officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Has pic, Payton logo
Michael Love
Houlka
Mr. Michael Glenn Love was born in Memphis, TN on June 20, 1953 to the late Mrs. Josephine Love McLaurin. He departed this earthly life on March 16, 2022.
Michael confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and united with East County Line (Thompson Chapel) Church in Chickasaw County, MS, where he attended until death. He graduated in 1971 from Algoma High School. Michael was united in holy matrimony to Miss Jean Rutherford Love on July 17, 1982, and to this union one child was born.
Michael retired as a mechanic from Jesco Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS, but he would often be found working on something, whether it be cars, lawn mowers, tractors, water heaters, or whatever was broken. He was the neighborhood handyman, which was the joy that he fixed it when no one else could. Michael was a loving, kind spirited man who loved his family and many friends. He loved helping anyone. He will be remembered most because of the love he had for his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved the sound of his grandchildren calling him pawpaw.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Jean Love of Houlka, MS; two sons, Michael Undray (Chasity) Love and Marcus Love of Houlka, MS; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Jonathan (Bertrina) McLaurin of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Bobbie (Wayne) Field and Roberta McLaurin of Chicago, IL; two special aunts, Fannie Lue Walker and Ruth Love of Houlka, MS; special cousins, Mrs. Joan (Jessie) Reed and Mrs. Dorthy (Jessie) Gray both of Chicago, IL, and Rev. Fred Porter of Tampa, FL; two sisters-in-love, Joan (Larry) Williams of Pontotoc, MS and Mary J. Rucker of Blue Mountain, MS; and one brother-in-love, Elihue (Tonie) Rutherford of Peoria, IL.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Josephine McLaurin; grandparents that raised him, Robert Scott and Bessie Lyles Love; one aunt, Mable R. Love; two uncles, Robert Ellison Love and George (Twese) Love; his father and mother-in-love, Ozell and Lula Rutherford; four brothers-in-love, Charley "Chuck" and Arthur "Butch" Rutherford, Wesley "Bennard" Ford and Lee Rucker; one sister-in-love, Earnestine Ford, and a very special niece, Doneshia Ford.
Funeral service was Saturday, March 26, at Thompson Chapel CME Church in Houlka, MS. Interment followed at Thompson Chapel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.