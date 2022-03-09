Border, pic, teddy bear logo
Harper McLean
New Albany
"And we wept that one so lovely should have a life so brief"
Harper Kay Prentiss McLean, 15 months, was taken into heaven on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Funeral Services cherishing the life of Harper were Thursday, March 3 at Grace Pointe Church with Bro. Mark Bowers officiating. Burial followed in Wallerville Cemetery in Union County. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Harper was born November 2, 2020 in New Albany, and is the daughter of Hunter and Selena Daniel McLean. Her life was full of love, laughter, curiosity and learning. She was a bundle of energy who enjoyed the outdoors, eating Cheetos, playing with her brothers and sisters and never departing from her favorite blanket.
Harper lived every minute of her brief time with us to the fullest. Her laughing eyes, contagious smile and sweet, sweet spirit will never be forgotten.
In addition to her parents, memories will continue to be shared by a sister, Paisley Daniel, three brothers, Harlow and Harbor McLean and Acyson Daniel, grandparents, Richard & Mary Putt of Saltillo, John D. McLean of Ripley, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a special turtle, "Franklin".
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share words of comfort with the McLean family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Cecelia Orman
Millington, Tennessee
Cecelia Anne (Davis) Orman Aged 74, passed away March 1, 2022 in Millington, TN after a short battle with cancer. Prior to her retiring in 2015, she was a nurse with Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Cecelia was a 1965 graduate of Pontotoc High School. She is preceded in death by parents Ray and Virginia Davis of Pontotoc, MS. She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Floyd Jr.) Arbuckle of Cleveland, MS, grandchildren Casey Arbuckle of Jackson, MS and Chantz Arbuckle of Cleveland, MS, and brother, Steve (Sheryl) Davis of Frisco, TX. She is also survived by the Laxton family, her loving partner Ronnie Laxton, daughters Xan (Johnny) Landsittel, Christe Starnes, Maret (Don) Graham, and grandchildren, Jenna and Gavin Landsittel, Dustin Marbry, Josh and Christian Starnes, Zachary Holley, and Hagan Holder and great grandchildren; her aunt, Wanda Davis of Pontotoc, MS along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Her family and friends will lovingly remember her love of life. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
Robbie Miller
Pontotoc
Robbie Miller, 61, passed away March 5, 2022, at her home. She was a church going woman and had worked in several restaurants.
She is survived by her sons, Phillip Timbs (Nancy) of Pontotoc and Billy Timbs of Colorado Springs, CO; her grandchildren, Billy Timbs, Jr., Cameron Lastat Price, Wyatt Allen Price, and Michael Joseph Gallagher; brothers, Gene Jones, Bobby Jones, and Jimmy Jones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Miller; parents, Dorsey and Inez Jones; and her sister, Frances Oxley.
Services will be Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jimmy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Ingomar Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 12 from 12 noon until service time.
Betty Presley
Gulf Shores, Alabama
Betty McLaughlin Presley, departed this life on March 1, 2022 from Sanctuary Hospice House. Betty was born on August 6, 1956 in Memphis Tennessee as Betty Lou Bright. She moved to Pontotoc, Mississippi with her husband's family after marrying at the age of 16, where she would live and raise three children for almost thirty years. While living in Pontotoc, Betty worked a variety of jobs, including the shirt factory in Ecru, Klassic Furniture and Action Lane Industries. Betty was an accomplished seamstress, making many of her daughters' best dresses for church and pageants and even their wedding dresses. Betty spent a wonderful year 2000-2001 during which time her primary occupation was caring for her first grandchild while his parents were working. Betty used that time to also go back to school and obtain her Associates Degree from ICC in Information Technologies. After obtaining her Associates Degree, Betty began a career at Swift Transportation in New Albany, MS, and later transferred to the Memphis, Tennessee office which led her back to her native hometown. Betty married Ronald Presley (originally of Birmingham, AL), a co-worker at Swift in 2004, and they resided in Memphis until 2019, when they achieved Betty's lifelong dream of retiring to the beach when they purchased a condominium in Gulf Shores, Alabama and relocated there to spend the rest of their days.
Betty grew up in Temple Baptist Church, Memphis, TN, and as an adult served at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS, and Grimes United Methodist Church of Memphis, TN, and finally Gulf Shores United Methodist Church.
After two blessed years living her dream of living at the beach, Betty succumbed to a brief terminal illness.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ronald Presley, of Gulf Shores, AL, three children, Melissa McLaughlin Harrison (Jason) of Tupelo, MS, Marty "Lynn" McLaughlin, Jr. of Pontotoc, and Penny McLaughlin Logan (Will) of Pontotoc. Betty's pride and joy was her five grandchildren, Kellen Harrison, (Wellesley, MA), Erin Harrison (Manhattan, NY), Kara Morrisson, John Thomas McLaughlin, and Kallie Logan, all of Pontotoc, and they adored her in return with all their hearts.
Betty is also survived by four siblings, Carl Bright (Shirley) of Memphis, TN, Mavis Morton (Atoka, TN), Timothy O'Donnell (Carrie) of Mokena, IL and Billy Rodenbach of Fulton, Missouri.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, William Bright (Joyce) of Eupora, MS and Evelyn Bright Rodenbach of Birmingham, AL, along with her maternal grandparents who raised her from childhood, who she called "Mama," Velma "Dell" Burks Gravette and "Poppy" Walter "Henry" Burks both of Memphis, Tennessee and Cullman, Alabama.
Services celebrating her life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday March 12, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. The family will receive friends from Noon-service time and after the service at the funeral home. Reverend Ryan Moorman of West Heights Baptist Church Pontotoc, MS will be officiating. Burial will take place at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Garden in Spanish Fort at a future date.
Patricia Ann Stewart
Pontotoc
Patricia Ann Stewart, 65, passed away March 3, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Ann was a lifelong Baptist and a member of Longview Baptist Church. She worked at Westwood Industries for 19 years, and also at Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo, and Avonlea, where she made many lifelong friends. She loved spending time with her boys, grandchildren, family, and her puppy Gracie.
She is survived by her children, Chris Stewart(Tiffany) and B.J. Stewart(Lacey); sisters, Pennie Putt, Lucille McHann, Beth Johnson(Eddie), and Donna King; brother, Billy McHann(Debra); grandchildren, Jeffrey Kimble(Keely), Andrew Kimble, Abby Stewart, Emeri Roberts, Witni Roberts, Wryli Roberts, and Lane Stewart; and great granchild, Reedy Kimble.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Stewart; parents, Harold and Freddie McHann; brothers, Porter Sample, Fred and John McHann, and Gene Putt; and sister, Louise McHann.
Services will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jimmy Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Immanuel Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Reagan and Ryan Roberts, Jeremy Kidd, Chris Vandiver, James Wilson, Glenn Foster, and Andrew Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers: Adam and Ricky Putt.
Barbara Jean Walls
Saltillo
Barbara Jean Walls, 60, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at the North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born August 7, 1961, in Florida to Joseph and Joyce Webber.
She worked for Sprint Mart as a cashier and worked as a waitress for many years. She was of the Catholic faith. She loved all things Harley Davidson and loved to rescue dogs.
Graveside services were Wednesday at Lee Memorial Park with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Butler (Rodney Thompson) of Saltillo; one brother, Bobby Butler (Margaret) of Memphis; two grandchildren, Austin Willingham (Amanda) and Brayden Thompson; three great-grandchildren, Andre, Anthony and Arie Willingham; one god son, Iassic Bean of New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Shirley Mann
Pontotoc
Shirley Irby Mann, 57, passed away March 6, 2022, at NMMC-Hospice, Tupelo, MS. Shirley was born November 27, 1964, to Edward and Wanda Irby. She was a woman with a big heart who enjoyed her grandchildren, family, friends, and her many animals. She was a nurse for 28 years and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Mann, Pontotoc; her daughter, Jazmin Poe (Cody); grandchildren, Niecey, Bo Luke, and Tuff Lane Poe, Pontotoc; son, Savoy Bailey, Fayetteville, AR; father, Edward Irby, Pontotoc; sister, Bonnie Cummings, Shannon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Irby; and her sisters, Terri Irby and Tammi Sorgee.
Her services will be Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jeff Blackwelder officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Lee Irby, Brad Cummings, Matt Cummings, Cody Brock, Cody Poe, and Savoy Bailey.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March, 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, March 10, 11 a.m. until service time.