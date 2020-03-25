Has photo use rose icon
Connette White
Tupelo
Connette A. White 59, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home in Tupelo, Ms. She was born December 8, 1960 in Lee County unto the late Ben H. White and Lurriah E. Brim White. She attended Morning Star M. B. Church. She was employed by Legg-Platt Mfg. and Haven Acre Restuarant. Connette is survived by her children, Kenisha White, Tempest White, Corey White and Kaliffa Weatherby; 12 sibilings: Beatrice Logan, Lillie Scott, Becky Manley, William White, Diane Lewis, Ernest Jones, Linda Williams, Paul White, Kathy Wright, Sally White, Twila Chandler, Willie Ray White, Jame White, Travis White, Stephanie White, Itassas Scott, Ernie White and David Scott and 7 Grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A private Graveside Service was held Tuesday, March 24, at Verona Cemetary, Verona, MS. Condolences maybe shared with her family and friends at www.agnewandsons.com.
Charles Kirby
Pontotoc
Charles Edward Kirby, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12PM at West Pontotoc Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 10AM until service time at West Pontotoc Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Ecru Cemetery.
veteran
Henry ‘Hank’ Pitts
Pontotoc
Henry (Hank) Pitts, 87, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. After an active career in the U.S. Air Force, Hank retired in 1972 as a Master Sergeant and settled down in Pontotoc with his family. Even though Pontotoc was not his first choice, he was glad they stayed. He thought it a great place to raise children and have a "retirement" job with Deville Furniture.
In a commitment to assist in this time of Covid-19, a private family service will be held.
Hank is survived by his sons, Ricky Pitts(Jana) of Pontotoc, MS and Mickey Pitts(Sandra) of Cordova, TN; grandchildren, Eric Pitts(Nicole) of Blue Springs, MS, Jessica Bedgood(Patrick) of Tupelo, MS and Michael Pitts(Kayla) of Memphis, TN; great grandchildren, Clay Pitts, Carson Bedgood, Brady Bedgood, Hailey Pitts, Henry Pitts, Hunter Stacks, and Hayden Stacks.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lou Pitts; and his parents, Henry and Lillian Pitts.
Pallbearers: Eric Pitts, Michael Pitts, Sam Howell, and Patrick Bedgood.
In lieu of flowers donations ma be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House or St. Jude.
Online condolences may be left at tutormemorial.com.
Venice Clemons
Pontotoc
Venice Mavon Willis Clemons, 84, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at NMMC Hospice, Tupelo. She was a florist of over 18 years, retiring from Flowers of Pontotoc by Redele. She was a resident of Pontotoc County (originally from Kossuth) for over 45 years. She was strong in her faith, loved her family, was known to haul a shovel in her car to dig up flowers, and was a big fan of Elvis Presley.
An intimate family service will be held at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Kyle Fallin officiating.
She is survived by her children, Richard Fallin(Georgie), Rita Ann Ward, Gary Dale Fallin(Tina), and J.R. Reed(Melinda); her grandchildren, Angie Roye(Scott, Hannah, and Gatlin), Al Fallin(Saylor and Baylor), Dusty Ward(Holly, Ella Grace, Reese, and Yates), Kyle Fallin(Sarah, Ava Kate, and Whit), Kerri Huffman(Dustin, Dakota, Eli, and Zach), Eden Caballero(Allan, Kylie, Khloe, Kaleb, and Kannon), Cierra Aston(James Earl and Leanna), Arianna Fallin, Katelyn Hollings(Tyler and Kenslie), and George Thompson; a special cousin, Judie Lamberth(Jerry, JR/Chunky, Ann, and Kathy).
She is preceded in death by her mother, Velma Elizabeth Willis; son-in-law, D.L. Ward; great granddaughter, Cassie Fallin, and a grandson, Dan Thompson.
Carrie Weidert
Pontotoc
Born on April 26, 1934 to Earl and Bernice Graham in the Fairview Community of Itawamba County Mississippi, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Greenwood, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Max Graham, sister Earline Graham, daughter Darla Gunter, and husband Leo Weidert.
She is survived by her son Charles Guyton Henry, Jr. of Carrollton MS, son Robin Earl Henry (Peggy) of Greenwood, MS, daughter Lesa Dawn Fisher (Steve - deceased) of Colorado Springs, CO. She has five grandchildren, Chris Gunter of Tupelo MS, Garret Oaks (Claudia) of Colorado Springs, CO, Nichole Loren Henry (Taylor Buchanan) of Greenwood MS, Jennifer Henry of Carrollton, MS, Joseph Henry of Carrollton, MS, and one great grandchild Hansel Oaks of Colorado Springs, CO.
Mrs. Weidert enjoyed working in her yard and growing things prior to moving to Golden Age Nursing home. She was an excellent cook and can the best vegetables around. She was especially known for her canned squash relish. She loved to fish and could out-fish the best high-tech fisherman with a simple cane pole. She was an excellent seamstress and quilted many quilts for family and friends. She oversaw costuming the actors for the Barn Dinner Theatre in Jackson MS. She held many jobs in her life but was happiest at running the garden center at a large building supply company in Conway South Carolina.
There she could help people fulfill their gardening dreams. She also worked as the hostess at a culinary school in Conway. She was a fighter in life, surviving lung cancer, a heart attack, multiple strokes and heart bypass surgery. She spent her last years at Golden Age Nursing Home in Greenwood, MS. The family wants to thank the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home for the loving care they gave her.
Lisa Foster
Pontotoc
Lisa Foster, 60, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Pontotoc County. Lisa was a hair stylist at A Cut Above for many years. Her greatest accomplishment were her daughters and granddaughter. She cherished her time spent taking care of her family.
An intimate private family service was held at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. A public graveside service will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery with Bro. David Hamilton officiating.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Mavis Dillard Robbins; her daughters, Lindsay Foster Puckett (Shane) and Kirsten Foster (Jake); a special daughter, Krissa Sappington Carwyle (William); her very special granddaughter, Kinslee Ferguson; sister, Barbara Russell; brother, Dennis Dillard; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets, Lexus and Tank.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Dillard; her stepfather, Pete Robbins; sister, Kaye Akers; and her grandparents, Annie Reed Harlow, Lester Harlow, Jack Dillard, and Viola Dillard.
Pallbearers were Johnny Crawford, Donald Wayne Scott, Darryl Waldo, Mike Biffle, Thad Sartin, and Ben Russell.
