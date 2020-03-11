Tracy Pounders
Tishomingo
Sonya Tracy Pounders (Tracy), 88, of Hernando passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home. Tracy was born on June 23, 1931 in Tishomingo County, Mississippi, an only child to mother Lealier Martin. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Quinton Pounders, and her beloved dog, Mud.
Survivors include her only child, Beverly Weaver of Hernando, Mississippi, two grandchildren, Melissa Cookston of Hernando and Mark Nichols of Belmont, Mississippi, four great-grandchildren, Jacob Nichols of Berkeley, Michigan, Audrey Failla of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Lauren Cookston of Hernando, and Chad Nichols of Belmont, and one great great-grandchild, Evelyn Failla of Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Tracy marched to the beat of her own drum. She was an avid gardener. She had her own special names for everyone's pets and was known to be a great friend to any and all animals. She was an artist, specializing in acrylics and still-life.
A Celebration of Life was held at Hernando Funeral Home on Friday, March 6. Burial services will be held at a later date.
Tony Lee Priest
Pontotoc
Tony Lee Priest, 48, passed away Thursday, March 05, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. He was born February 29, 1972. Services were Sunday, March 7, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Schooner Valley Cemetery.
Browning
Dickie Crew
Algoma
Richard L. "Dickie" Crew, age 81, passed away at NMMC in Tupelo on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on May 5, in Crews, AL to Eugene and Robbie Jacobs Crew. Dickie enjoyed hauling dirt, developing subdivisions, buying and selling cars and collecting machinery. He was best known for his genuine love and kindness. He was at home among prices of paupers and left a legacy of love of family and friends. He lived "love thy neighbor as thyself". He was the best of men. Dickie left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
The Crew family invited everyone to celebrate the life of Dickey Crew at Algoma Baptist Church, Sunday, March 8, with Rev. Don Smith and Rev. J.J. McVay officiating. Private burial was in the Crew Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc handled the arrangements.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Shelia Simmons Crew; a daughter, Tabby Vaughn (Greg); two sons, Kerry Crew and Richie (Sherry) Crew; five grandchildren, Codi Crew, Bryer Vaughn, Max Crew, Kenny Houpt and Kassidy Houpt; twelve great-grandchildren; Ben Dowdy, Kase Groceman, Kendal Houpt, Laila Houpt, Zoey Houpt, Kannon Houpt, Waylon Houpt, Kale Houpt, Kash Houpt, Kullen Houpt, Carly Hodges and Ashley Hodges.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Mary Ann "Pat" Culbertson, Hazel Sue Bell and Christine Pearson and a great-grandson, Kolt Houpt.
Pallbearers were Leo Mask, Mike Reese, Danny Patterson, Ted McVay, Peter Wilson, Sammy Barlow, Judge Tommy Garner and Johnny Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Parker, Billy Wayne Fitzpatrick, Arthur Lusk, Gene Freeman, Clyde Roye, Mike Jones and Charlie Barber.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103.
"Dickie" stories may be shared with the family at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Edward Hickam
Pontotoc
Edward E. Hickam, 67, passed away Saturday, March 07, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. He was born August 4, 1952. Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, 12 p.m. until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.
Billy Bass
Bartlett, Tennessee
Billy Bass , 62, passed away on March 07, 2020, at St. Frances Hospital in Bartlett. He was born August 12, 1957. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home .
Ronald Tutor
Pontotoc
Ronald "Ronnie" Leslie Tutor, 57, passed away, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. He was born July 21, 1962. He received his education at Pontotoc City Schools. He spent his life spinning stories and enjoying the company of his friends and family.
A Memorial Service was Monday, March 9, at the home of his Aunt Melody Tutor.
Survivors include his father-Jimmy Clay Tutor and sister-Trina Tutor Chunn; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his Mother-Clara Jane Tutor Huey and sister-DeeDee Tutor Gann.
Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family with arrangements.