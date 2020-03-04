Obits for march 4
Browning
Wayne Hodges III
Algoma
Wayne Hodges, 51, was called home to heaven on March 1, 2020. Wayne was born July 5, 1968, to Harold W. Hodges, Jr. and Kathy Malpass Hodges in Jackson, MS. He grew up in Jackson attending First Presbyterian Day School, Education Center and graduated with a business degree from Mississippi College.
He was baptized as an infant and made his profession of faith as a child at Alta Woods Presbyterian Church PCA in Jackson. After graduating from Mississippi College Wayne moved to Algoma, MS and worked for the next 25 years in his dad's businesses. After moving to north MS Wayne joined the Lawndale Presbyterian Church PCA in Tupelo, MS where for the last 20 years he served taking up monies at the Wednesday night family supper. Wayne also attended Old Monroe Presbyterian Church in Algoma as well as the Algoma Baptist Church.
As a child Wayne was diagnosed as autistic at a time when autism was an unknown handicap. Wayne's mother devoted her life to raising Wayne including taking him to early speech therapy, teaching him scripture and assisting with his education. Wayne overcame his handicap to lead a productive life with many friends.
One of Wayne's favorite things in life was attending antique car shows with his father. They showed several antique cars over the last 30 years and traveled to many shows and swap meets. Wayne was a member of the Pontotoc Ridge Runners car club. He owned several cars over the years but his last, a Mustang convertible, was his favorite.
Wayne is survived by his parents, his paternal grandmother, Alene C. Hodges of Algoma, His aunt and uncle, Patti and Bill Hodges of Tupelo, his cousin Wesley Hodges (Jeannie) of Las Vegas, NV, and his cousin Wade Hodges of Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Harold W. Hodges, Sr., his maternal grandfather Jesse Malpass, his maternal grandmother Maurine Burns, a favorite aunt and uncle, Martha and Edward Easley, and numerous great aunts and uncles.
Services were at Browning Funeral Home Tuesday, March 3.
Burial was in Old Monroe Cemetery in Algoma, MS. Pall bearers were men of the Lawndale Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the Old Monroe Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 114, Algoma, MS 38820.
Frances ‘Nell’ Grant
Pontotoc
Frances Janelle "Nell" Williams Grant passed from this life on February 29, 2020 at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc, Ms. She was born in Sunflower county, MS on January 4, 1931 to Thomas Edward and Ora Modena Williams. She started her working career as a switch board operator with the local telephone company. She worked at Baxter Laboratories for over 20 years before working at Edwards Rexall Drugs and finally retiring from the Planter's Bank and Trust in Ruleville, Ms. Nell was a faithful Christian that worshipped with the Hwy 15 Church of Christ in Pontotoc, Ms.
Services were held at the Hwy 15 Church of Christ on Monday, March 2, with Bro. Robert Kingsley and Bro. Leslie Grant officiating. Interment was in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc, Ms. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two sons, Noel Grant, III (Ann) of Pontotoc and Leslie Grant (Sheila) of Amory and two daughters, Bernice Miller (Bobby), of Courtland and Faith Grant of Tampa, Fl., five grandchildren, Karen Cummins (Andy), Jackie Langford (Alan), Shelley Summerford (Steven), Sara Beth Chunn and Shayne Grant (Tacy) and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Noel Grant, Jr. and sis brothers James, Thomas D., Wilbur, George, Thomas E. and Curtis Williams
Pallbearers were Alan Langford, Andy Cummins, Bobby Miller, Steven Summerford, Shayne Grant and Robert Wright. Honorary pallbearers were Jackson Chunn, Grant Summerford, Loden Grant, Jacob Langford and Jon David Grant.
Services were held at the Hwy 15 Church of Christ on Monday, March 2, with Bro. Robert Kingsley and Bro. Leslie Grant officiating. Interment was in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc, Ms. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two sons, Noel Grant, III (Ann) of Pontotoc and Leslie Grant (Sheila) of Amory and two daughters, Bernice Miller (Bobby), of Courtland and Faith Grant of Tampa, Fl., five grandchildren, Karen Cummins (Andy), Jackie Langford (Alan), Shelley Summerford (Steven), Sara Beth Chunn and Shayne Grant (Tacy) and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Noel Grant, Jr. and sis brothers James, Thomas D., Wilbur, George, Thomas E. and Curtis Williams
Pallbearers were Alan Langford, Andy Cummins, Bobby Miller, Steven Summerford, Shayne Grant and Robert Wright. Honorary pallbearers were Jackson Chunn, Grant Summerford, Loden Grant, Jacob Langford and Jon David Grant.
James Scott Bell
Oxford
James Scott Bell, 47, of Oxford, Miss. died at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo on Feb. 18, 2020.
A memorial was held Feb. 28 at New Albany Funeral and Cremations, with private interment at Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of NMRC, North Mississippi Regional Center, 967 Regional Center Drive, Oxford, MS 38655.
Bell was a picture framer who enjoyed mixed martial arts and medieval history and regularly participated in local Society of Creative Anachronism events. An Army veteran and patriot, he enjoyed fantasy games and novels. He graduated from Itawamba Community College with an Associate of Arts degree and was continuing his education at University of Mississippi.
Bell leaves children Darian Scott Bell and Erynn Bell, both of Olive Branch, Miss.; mother Donna Shaw Smith and husband Bob of Ecru, Miss.; step-father Charles Washington of Olive Branch, Miss.; siblings Christal Simpson of Byhalia, Miss., Cindy Bullion of Eads, Tenn., and Angela Miller of Olive Branch, Miss.; girlfriend Natascha Bruner of Water Valley, Miss.; grandmothers Dorma Tims of Olive Branch, Miss., and Pauline Washington of Memphis, Tenn.; and aunt Melony Tims-Lail of Olive Branch, Miss. He was preceded in death by father James E. Bell.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Bell family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000.
A memorial was held Feb. 28 at New Albany Funeral and Cremations, with private interment at Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of NMRC, North Mississippi Regional Center, 967 Regional Center Drive, Oxford, MS 38655.
Bell was a picture framer who enjoyed mixed martial arts and medieval history and regularly participated in local Society of Creative Anachronism events. An Army veteran and patriot, he enjoyed fantasy games and novels. He graduated from Itawamba Community College with an Associate of Arts degree and was continuing his education at University of Mississippi.
Bell leaves children Darian Scott Bell and Erynn Bell, both of Olive Branch, Miss.; mother Donna Shaw Smith and husband Bob of Ecru, Miss.; step-father Charles Washington of Olive Branch, Miss.; siblings Christal Simpson of Byhalia, Miss., Cindy Bullion of Eads, Tenn., and Angela Miller of Olive Branch, Miss.; girlfriend Natascha Bruner of Water Valley, Miss.; grandmothers Dorma Tims of Olive Branch, Miss., and Pauline Washington of Memphis, Tenn.; and aunt Melony Tims-Lail of Olive Branch, Miss. He was preceded in death by father James E. Bell.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Bell family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000.
Zona Golden Scott
Pontotoc
Zona Golden Scott, 89, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. She was born April 4, 1930. Services were Saturday February 29, at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial was in Golden Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of services.
Browning
Joyce McCharen
Pontotoc
Joyce Estelle McCharen, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Greenhouses at Traceway Manor in Tupelo. She was born March 25, 1925 to Berry and Lois Holley Young. Joyce was a retired factory worker and a member of the West Main Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and watching the Ole Miss Rebels.
Services were Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial was in the Guinn Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl Stephens (Ron) of Tupelo, MS and Sonya Ray (Keith) Murfreesboro, TN, one son, Richard McCharen (Lynne) of Tupelo, MS; two sisters, Willie Dancer and Lucile Wilson, one brother, Carl Young (Peggy), seven grandchildren, Bryan Williams, Chris Williams (Johanna), Leslie McCharen, Allison McCharen, Landon Ray, Olivia Ray and Austin Ray, and five great-grandchildren, Madeline Williams, Griffin Williams, Ayden Williams, Miles Williams and Lyla Kate Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward Lake McCharen, six sisters, Clara Campbell, Dorothy Washington, Lillie Dell Baker, Lorene Holley, Nelly Young and Kathleen Foster, and two brothers, Clinton Young and Truman Young.
Pallbearers were Bryan Williams, Chris Williams, Landon Ray, Austin Ray, Griffin Williams, Ayden Williams and Miles Williams.
Memorials may be sent to Guinn Cemetery, West Main Church of Christ or to Traceway Manor.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Services were Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial was in the Guinn Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl Stephens (Ron) of Tupelo, MS and Sonya Ray (Keith) Murfreesboro, TN, one son, Richard McCharen (Lynne) of Tupelo, MS; two sisters, Willie Dancer and Lucile Wilson, one brother, Carl Young (Peggy), seven grandchildren, Bryan Williams, Chris Williams (Johanna), Leslie McCharen, Allison McCharen, Landon Ray, Olivia Ray and Austin Ray, and five great-grandchildren, Madeline Williams, Griffin Williams, Ayden Williams, Miles Williams and Lyla Kate Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward Lake McCharen, six sisters, Clara Campbell, Dorothy Washington, Lillie Dell Baker, Lorene Holley, Nelly Young and Kathleen Foster, and two brothers, Clinton Young and Truman Young.
Pallbearers were Bryan Williams, Chris Williams, Landon Ray, Austin Ray, Griffin Williams, Ayden Williams and Miles Williams.
Memorials may be sent to Guinn Cemetery, West Main Church of Christ or to Traceway Manor.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Has pic
Use rose icon
Mary Copeland
Saltillo
Mary R. Copeland was born March 30, 1949 in Lee County unto the late Early Montgomery and Quillar Jones Montgomery. She departed this life Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.
At an early age she joined Mud Creek M. B. Church. She was united in Holy wedlock to Robins Copeland.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, Robins Copeland; two sons Gary Allen Copeland and Ryan O'Neal Copeland (Tina) ; three grandchildren, Gary Copeland ll, Kaitlin Copeland, and Chantis Ezell; three grandchildren, Jayden, Raiden and Kamila; one sister Johnnie (Charles) Agnew; two brothers, Ulysses Montgomery and Tommy (Regina) Montgomery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, George, John, Early, Herman, J.C., Lee Allen Montgomery and Forest Holmes; one sister sister, Mary Crayton.
Services were Saturday, February 29, at Mud Creek M. B. Church with burial in the church cemetery.
At an early age she joined Mud Creek M. B. Church. She was united in Holy wedlock to Robins Copeland.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, Robins Copeland; two sons Gary Allen Copeland and Ryan O'Neal Copeland (Tina) ; three grandchildren, Gary Copeland ll, Kaitlin Copeland, and Chantis Ezell; three grandchildren, Jayden, Raiden and Kamila; one sister Johnnie (Charles) Agnew; two brothers, Ulysses Montgomery and Tommy (Regina) Montgomery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, George, John, Early, Herman, J.C., Lee Allen Montgomery and Forest Holmes; one sister sister, Mary Crayton.
Services were Saturday, February 29, at Mud Creek M. B. Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona assisted the family with the arrangements.
Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www. agnewandsons.com
Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www. agnewandsons.com
Has pic
Use cross icon
Larry Gray
Tupelo
Larry D. Gray was born to Kay Francis Gray and Calvin Richardson on June 14, 1957 in Tupelo, MS. He made his transition on February 23, 2020 after a brief illness at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. .
He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Red Oak Grove M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS. He graduated from Tupelo High School Class of 1976. He was employed at The Daily Journal, Eljer Plumbing and Homer Boxes for over twenty years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Jimmy Lee Cummings and a brother, Charles Richardson.
His memories will be cherished by; two sons; Mario (Jessica) Gray, and Shelby Pickens Jr.; daughter, Shonda Price; special friend, Indianna Ezell; five brothers, Johnny (Faye) Gray, Jeff (Connie) Richardson and Jimmy Wayne (Michelle) Cummings, Anthony R. (Terri) Richardson, and Jimmy (Mary) Johnson; eight sisters, Cathy Blanchard, Sandra Pulliam, Wanda K. Gray, Brenda Agnew , Shakesha Cummings, Diane Brown, Judy (Terry) Watson, and Christine Richardson; ten grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends
Services were Saturday, February 29, at St. Paul United Methodist Church Christian Life Center, Tupelo, MS. Burial was in Red Oak Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Agnew & Sons in Verona were honored to assist the family with arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Red Oak Grove M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS. He graduated from Tupelo High School Class of 1976. He was employed at The Daily Journal, Eljer Plumbing and Homer Boxes for over twenty years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Jimmy Lee Cummings and a brother, Charles Richardson.
His memories will be cherished by; two sons; Mario (Jessica) Gray, and Shelby Pickens Jr.; daughter, Shonda Price; special friend, Indianna Ezell; five brothers, Johnny (Faye) Gray, Jeff (Connie) Richardson and Jimmy Wayne (Michelle) Cummings, Anthony R. (Terri) Richardson, and Jimmy (Mary) Johnson; eight sisters, Cathy Blanchard, Sandra Pulliam, Wanda K. Gray, Brenda Agnew , Shakesha Cummings, Diane Brown, Judy (Terry) Watson, and Christine Richardson; ten grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends
Services were Saturday, February 29, at St. Paul United Methodist Church Christian Life Center, Tupelo, MS. Burial was in Red Oak Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Agnew & Sons in Verona were honored to assist the family with arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Sandra Lou Hetchler
Pontotoc
Sandra Lou Hetchler, 72, passed away February 26, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS.
Graveside Service were Sunday, March 1, at Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc. Wesley Raines officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Hetchler; son, Bobby Stewart (Karen) and their children, Bailee, Brooke, and Bobby; daughter, Lori Roberts (Jack) and their children, Jennifer and Misty; and daughter Tammy Raines (Ricky) and their children, Ricky, Wesley, and Nikki; and her seven great grandchildren, Destiny, Carisa, Serenity, Kylee, Jackson, Griffin and Owen.
Pallbearers were Brian Hetchler, Bobby Stewart, Jack Roberts, Wesley Raines, Ricky Raines, and Donnie Andrews.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc were honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Graveside Service were Sunday, March 1, at Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc. Wesley Raines officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Hetchler; son, Bobby Stewart (Karen) and their children, Bailee, Brooke, and Bobby; daughter, Lori Roberts (Jack) and their children, Jennifer and Misty; and daughter Tammy Raines (Ricky) and their children, Ricky, Wesley, and Nikki; and her seven great grandchildren, Destiny, Carisa, Serenity, Kylee, Jackson, Griffin and Owen.
Pallbearers were Brian Hetchler, Bobby Stewart, Jack Roberts, Wesley Raines, Ricky Raines, and Donnie Andrews.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc were honored to assist the family with arrangements.