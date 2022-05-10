Picture
Judy Hawkins
Pontotoc
Judy Kaye Bost Hawkins, 47, passed away May 4, 2022 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS after a long term illness. She was a proud graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor's degree in Education. Judy taught at Pontotoc High School, she loved teaching her students, traveling to new places, going to concerts, the beach, and spending time with all of her family. Judy always had a smile on her face and would do anything to help her friends and family. She was a good Christian and enjoyed going to church.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Kylee and Channa Hawkins; son, Taegan Hawkins; parents, Billy Bost(Laura); sister, Kerri Bost; brothers, Bradley and Cameron Stearns; nephew, Bailey Wray, she called him "boo bear"; uncles, Bobby Bost (Nancy), Barry Jenkins (Sheila), and Ricky Jenkins (Tammy); aunts, Kay Bost (Perry) and Donna Hester (Jerry); a host of cousins, and a special uncle and aunt, Keith and Ann Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Hawkins; mother, Brenda Bost; grandfather, Billy Wayne Bost; grandmother, Yasuko Bost; grandfather, Joe Jenkins; and grandmother, Bernice Jenkins.
Services were Saturday, May 7, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Randy Salisbury officiating. Burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Reagan and Ryan Roberts, Wayne Carwile, Jerry Hester, Andrew Morris, Rickey Davis, and Timothy Horton. Honorary Pallbearer will be Ricky Aron.
Sallie Cooperwood
Pontotoc
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Mrs. Sally Mae Cooperwood, passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS on May 4, 2022.
She was born January 27, 1946 to the late Earlene Fletcher Duke and John Henry Duke. She attended elementary school at College Hill and attended high school at Pontotoc Attendance Center. Sally Mae enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends, watching reality tv shows, and cooking large meals. She was a faithful member of New Salem MB Church in Pontotoc, MS until her health failed.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: one daughter, Shawn Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS; three sons, Terry Prude of Pontotoc, MS, Bobby Ray Duke of New Albany, MS, and Norman (Lynn) Cooperwood of Ecru, MS; sister, Earnestine Floyd Lee (Chris) of Los Angeles, CA; seven grandchildren, Courtney, Cedric, Charity, Santericka, Dashia, Jamal, and Brice; eight great grandchildren; and dear friends, Mae Lois Gordon, Verna Lindsey, Ullay Kirk, Ola Mae Pruitt, and Dorothy Bland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Duck" Cooperwood, two daughters Diane and Revonda Cooperwood, two grandsons Nikko and Rhonta Cooperwood, her parents Earlene Fletcher Duke and John Henry Duke, and two sisters Linda Price and Johnny Ray Duke.
Funeral services were Saturday, May 7, at New Salem MB Church. Interment followed at College Hill Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Carolyn Newell
Columbus
Mrs. Carolyn Ann Newell, 76, of Columbus, MS passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle.
Funeral services were Thursday, May 5, in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Melvin Mordecai officiating. Interment was in Oak Forest Cemetery, Pontotoc, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Newell was born October 27, 1945, in Marks, MS, to the late Dock Pettit and Mary Ruth Tutor. She was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church. Mrs. Newell loved bowling and attending church services. She enjoyed collecting Santa Clause figurines and helping with Vacation Bible school. She was also associated with the Student Alumni Ambassadors and Jesters Social Club at MUW. Mrs. Newell's family would like to express their appreciation to Baptist Hospice for their loving care. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Newell is preceded in death by her husband, Keith Newell.
Mrs. Newell is survived by her sons - Cris Newell and Shannon (Katherine) Newell; grandchildren - Mary Sam Luker and Lily Newell, and her brother Gary (Donna) Pettit.
Pallbearers will be Ron Johnson, Santa Rosa Beach, FL - Jeff Cunningham, Columbus, MS - John Potter, Columbus, MS - Cole Childers, Peachtree City, GA - Ed Hopper, Columbus, MS - Jeff Holloway, Pontotoc, MS
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 855 S. Pear Orchard Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Patricia Reynolds
Pontotoc
Patricia Diane Douglas Reynolds, 62, passed away May 3, 2022, at home. Patricia enjoyed playing games on her phone, sewing, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family. She loved Travis Trent, The Crabb Family, and Days of Our Lives. She didn't believe in step, she had 7 children, and so many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and more to come. She was a loving wife and mom. She raised a lot of hell and loved her animals. She collected lighthouses, dolphins, windchimes, owls, and etc. Patricia was a Boss Lady and a hoarder.
Service were Thursday, May 5, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Larry Plunkett officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Reynolds; daughters, Laura Huffman, Marsha White(Timmy), Michelle Criddle, and Christy Reynolds; sons, Scott Criddle, Brandon Reynolds (Amanda), and Zac Reynolds (Anna); 23 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Douglas and Zada Steward; sister, Connie Reynolds; and in-laws, James and Tilda Reynolds.
Pallbearers were Quay, Keanu, PJ, Jay, Michael Paul, Brandon S., William, and Junior. Honorary Pallbearers will be Channing, Micah, Blake, and Waylon.