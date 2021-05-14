James Harold Long
Pontotoc
James Harold Long, 86, passed away Saturday, May 08, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. He was born June 9, 1934. Services were Monday, May 10, 2021 at Canaan Apostolic Church. Burial followed at Baldwin Memorial Gardens .
John Schubert
Belzoni
John David Schubert, 95, of Belzoni and Pontotoc, Mississippi, died on the morning of Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born September 23, 1925, to the late Charlie William Oscar and Ida Ware Schubert.
John had a long career in the grocery industry. Upon retirement, he pursued a second career in landscaping, in which he worked until the age of 94. He was a hard and diligent worker known for his gentle spirit and willingness to serve others (Col. 3:23 and 1 Thes. 4:11-12). John was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and persistent in prayer for those around him.
John is survived by his children: Marinelle Broadway, John Walter Schubert (Cindi), John David Schubert; siblings: Mary Katherine Presgrove, Tommy Schubert; and grandchildren: Jim Schubert (Meghan), Rand Broadway (Emily), An Howard Hill (Jace), Mary Elizabeth Broadway, Claire Schubert, and 7 great grandchildren.
Graveside services were April 6 at Belzoni Cemetery under the direction of Mortimer Funeral Home.
Veteran
Larry Roye
Pontotoc
Larry Gideon Roye, 70, passed away May 2, 2021 in Oxford, MS. Larry served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps with the bomb tech squad on the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War. He was awarded The National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Navy Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal during his service. He served as a patrolman for Gallup New Mexico Police Department. He was a devout Baptist, lifelong gunsmith and shooter, and a novice photographer.
Larry is survived by his sister, Christy Roye; niece, Leah Lockhart and Ceara Fitzgerald; great-nephews, James and Josef Angel; close friend, Cheryl Roye, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gideon and Linda Hendrix Roye and his brother, Joseph Roye.
Services were Saturday, May 8, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. David Smith officiated. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Caleb Holt, Chris Glover, Bob Martin, Wesley Swan, Josh Williams, Byron Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers: Fellow Marines of the Marine Corps League and Friends at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion or the Marine Corps League.
Joe Skeets Moore
Water Valley
Joe Skeets Moore, 76, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his home. He worked in the trucking industry for 30 years. He loved his wife and son with all his heart. His two granddaughters, Kaylee and Maggie, made his heart sing and he loved them deeply. He was their greatest fan at their softball games. To serve Jesus was his deepest desire.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Moore; his son, Shannon Moore; his granddaughters, Kaylee and Maggie; daughter, Belinda Baker; and sister, Judy Flowers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alice Moore; brothers, Buster, Leland, Jimmy, and Richard; and his sisters, Nita Moore Austin, Shirley Moore, and Margorie Moore.
Graveside services were Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Oak Forest Cemetery, 965 Oak Forest Rd, Randolph, MS with Bro. Scotty Bland and Bro. Anders Lee officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.