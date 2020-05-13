Border
USarmy star
Bennie Waldrop Sr.
Picayune
Bennie Lawrence Waldrop Sr., 86, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born October 14, 1933 in Tylertown, Mississippi. He was one of ten children. He has always been a hard worker. He was an U.S. Army Veteran and a retiree from Greyhound. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
He was survived by: his wife, Frances Waldrop; his son, Bennie L. Waldrop Jr. and his wife Lori; his daughter, Peggy Waldrop Shearer and her husband Edward; his son, James Waldrop and his wife Amanda; his granddaughter, Danielle Shearer Hodges and her husband Quincy "PJ" Hodges IV; and his sisters, Elizabeth Ard and Alaine Crain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Luther and Gladys Waldrop; his wife Rose Waldrop; his 4 brothers, Ralph Waldrop, J.L. Waldrop, Vernon Waldrop, John Waldrop, and his 3 sisters, Dorothy Jeane Duplessis, Mary Tuttle, and Christine Suro.
He was an active member of Lee's Chapel #2 Missionary Baptist Church in Leetown, Mississippi and enjoyed attending Wildwood Baptist Church in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Rev. Jared Lee of Lee's Chapel #2 will officiate the service.
Graveside Funeral Services were held on Monday, May 11, at Lee's Chapel #2 Baptist Church Cemetery in Leetown, Mississippi.
Services were under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Joseph Garrison
Algoma
Joseph "Joe" Wood Garrison, 69, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was a 1969 graduate of Algoma High School, where he excelled in football and basketball. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. He worked over 40 years on riverboats, retiring as a Chief Engineer.
Joe is survived by his sisters, Cecilia Atkins (Roger), Bartlett, TN and Clara Jean Welch (Glendon), Pontotoc, MS; brother, Danny Walls (Betty Sue), Pontotoc, MS; three nieces; three nephews; eight great nephews; and one great great niece.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Lotis and Ruby Wood Garrison; grandparents, Ol and Beulah Stegall Wood and Jesse and Ida Patterson Garrison.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 12, at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Joey Moody officiating.
Pallbearers were Joey Atkins, Breck Bedford, Kevin Walls, Delbert Lyons, Glen Owen, and Steve Tutor.
John Turley
Houlka
John Turley, 63, passed away Monday, May 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born March 9, 1957. Services were Saturday, May 9, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Donald Turner
Pontotoc
Donald Gus Turner, formerly of Pontotoc, passed away May 5, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Kosciusko, MS, after an extended illness. He was born October 20, 1947 to Isaac Augusta Turner, Jr. and Johnny Mae Turner. He attended Algoma High School, and served our Country in the Unites States Navy, having served two tours in Vietnam.
Don was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He had a great sense of humor, and brought joy and laughter to those around him.
Due to the COVID 19 and the CDC guidelines, a private family graveside service was held at Williams Cemetery on Saturday, May 9, with Rev. David Blackwell officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Don is survived by his sister, Rhonda Turner of Tupelo, MS; two brothers, Tim Turner (Gail) of Woodland, MS and Garry Turner (Terri) of Houlka, MS; nephews, Mike Ford (Kim), Gerren Turner (Stephanie), and Justin Turner; nieces, Melissa Caldwell (Tony), Dixie Lindley (Andy), Leeann Lesley (Rob), and Tanna Coleman (Jeremy); great nieces, Ellie and Abby McLellen, Cali Turner and Abella Coleman; three great-nephews, Max and Benjamin Turner and Pike Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, I.A. and Johnny Turner, and grandparents, Gus and Lizzie Turner and Dewitt and Zula Mae Turner.
Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Martha Kramer Clayton
Pontotoc
Martha Dean Kramer Clayton, 84, passed away May 6, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was a seamstress supervisor in many furniture factories and enjoyed being with her family and camping.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Allen Clayton of Pontotoc; 9 children, Greg Kramer (Shirlene) of Peppertown, Billy Kramer(Kitty) of Mooreville, Gary Kramer of Carriere, MS, Debra Kramer Ross (Charlotte Collins) of Pontotoc, Trisha Kramer Heatherly (Eugene) of Pontotoc, Denise Kramer Horton (Dennis) of Birmingham, AL, Debbie Clayton Hutcheson (Bob) of Alpine, Diane Clayton Moody (Randy) of Blue Springs, and Perry Clayton of Pontotoc; 21 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Johnny Gory (Betty) of Tupelo and Bobby Gory (Linda) of Palmetto; and sister-in-law, Ann Gory of Plantersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbin and Dolly Clayton Gory; and 7 siblings.
A public graveside service was held Saturday, May 9, at Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. David Westmoreland and Bro. Melvin Crowley officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were David S. Deloach, Lance Heatherly, Dylan Horton, Brian Kramer, Johnathan Kramer, Stephen Kramer, Josh Moody, and Chris Clayton.
William Shirley Britt
Pontotoc
William Shirley Britt, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, May 3, 2020, at The Arbors-Olive Grove Terrace, Olive Branch, Mississippi. Shirley known by his family was also known as Poppa to his grandchildren. Mr. Britt was born in Toccopola, Mississippi, on July 3, 1932. He was a retired Credit Manager, who worked at J. I. Case Company, and was in the Air Force and stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He graduated from Toccopola High School and the Memphis State University.
Mr. Britt was a Christian, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, Mississippi. He was also a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean Britt, his parents Edgar and Lillian Britt, and one sister Clara Mae Greer.
Mr. Britt is survived by three children: Larry Britt (Linda) Oxford, MS, Keena Hayles (Rickey) Olive Branch, MS and Deva Staton (Mike) Melbourne, FL, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Mr. Britt enjoyed reading and working in his flower gardens. He also enjoyed watching and attending Ole Miss football and baseball games.
The family had graveside services Tuesday, May 12 at West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family request any memorials be sent to West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS.
