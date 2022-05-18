Has pic
Sidney Cruse
Pontotoc
Richard Sidney Cruse, 70, passed away May 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. Sidney worked at Tigrett Steel for 30 years. His favorite pastimes were going to car shows and to East Port.
Sidney is survived by the love of his life, Gloria Williams; brothers, Sammy Cruse (Dian) and Neil Cruse (Desha) all of Pontotoc; sister, Mary Catherine Gaydon (Doug) of Martinsburg, WV; niece, Banji Taylor (Josh); nephews, John Cruse, Denver Gaydon (Melanie) and Sawyer Gaydon (Becky) both of Martinsburg, WV; great niece, Addie Taylor; great nephew, Cruse Taylor; a grandson he raised, Cody Graham; and a great friend, Elizabeth Seale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Jean Cruse.
There will be a private Memorial Service held at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
veteran
James Stewart
Harmony
James H. Stewart, 82, passed away May 15, 2022, at his home. James retired from the United States Navy as a Lt. Commander after 23 plus years of service. He held a master's degree in computer science. After his retirement from the Navy, he returned home to run the family alternator business. James was an avid fisherman and loved to travel. Once retired from the family business, he was able to enjoy his fishing and traveling more. He will be greatly missed.
James is survived by his sister, Betty Stewart Holcomb Bagwell; wife, Dovie Lourine Stewart; three sons, Mark Stewart (Dee), Jeff Stewart (Christy), and Chris Stewart; grandchildren, Justin, Tyler, Jake, Devin, Marcus, Robbie, and Rebecca; great grandchildren, Ava, Charlie, and Tilly; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James P. Stewart and Lena Floyd McCarver Stewart; sister, Carolyn Stewart Brandon; and grandson, Cory Lynn Stewart.
Service will be Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Garden. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 19, 5-8 p.m. and Friday, May 20, 10 a.m. until service time.
Betty Aston
Pontotoc
Betty Lynn "Boob" Sappington Aston surrounded by members of her family, Betty Aston passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the age of 60. She was the beloved wife of Stephen Ray Aston for 41 years. She was a loving mother of Katheryn Aston Flandro (Troy) and Matthew Stephen Aston. She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren: William, Eliza, and Benjamin Flandro. Betty was born in New Albany, Mississippi on May 4 1962 and spent her childhood in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. She graduated salutatorian from Blue Mountain High School in 1980. After high school, she graduated summa cum laude with B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Mississippi. Betty taught at Horn Lake High School in Horn Lake, Mississippi prior to retiring due to medical reasons. Upon retirement, Betty moved to Pontotoc, Mississippi and lived there for the remainder of her life. Betty was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in various callings in Relief Society, Sunday School, and Primary. Betty was a natural humorist, a great appreciator of literature, an old movie buff, a gifted storyteller, a historian, and an avid genealogist. She enjoyed her life of faith, friends, and family to the fullest. Her greatest achievement was her life-long career as a loving wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband and children; sisters Pamela Sappington of Brandon, Mississippi and Carol Robbins of Sherman, Mississippi, and by her brothers Harry Sappington Jr. of Blue Mountain, Mississippi and Wayne Stevenson of Fayetteville, Ohio.She is also survived by special sister-in-law Deborah Aston Young (Johnnie), and mother-in-law Mary Ann Habegger (Bill) of Blue Mountain Mississippi, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Harry D. Sappington, Sr. and Martha Miller Sappington.
Relatives and friends attended a celebration of life service at Tutor Funeral Home in Pontotoc, Mississippi on Monday May 16. Interment was in Baldwin Memorial Garden immediately following the service.
Pallbearers were Greg Brotherton, Ronnie Brotherton, Johnnie Young, Stan Irwin, Clyde Gentry, and Troy Flandro. Honorary Pall Bearers are her friends at Sanctuary Home Hospice who lovingly cared for her for the last 11 months.
Throughout her lengthy illness Betty was comforted by her testimony in the gospel and atonement of Jesus Christ. Betty believed that families can be together forever. Though devastated, her family looks forward to one day being reunited on the other side of the veil.
Peggy Robbins
Ecru
Peggy Gardner Robbins, 85, passed away on May 12 at Union County Health and Rehab. She was a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church. She loved her children, grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with family.
Services were Tuesday, May 17 at Cherry Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Jewel Keith Owen and Bro. Dustin Long officiating. Burial followed in Ecru City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Ms. Robbins is survived by her children Cherry Jeter (Bill), Rodney Robbins (Mitzie), and Ronnie Robbins (Karla); Grandchildren Jewel Owen, Emily Russell, Katie Dodson, Kyle Robbin, and Karley Robbins; Her great-grandchildren Shannon Wiginton, Ryan Owen, Myles Owen, Ivy Russell and Macy Russell; Her Great-great-granddaughter Sophie; and two sisters; Brenda Saltzgiver (Jim) of San Antonio, TX, and Linda Richardson (Danny) of Ecru.
She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Mable Gardner, her husband Junior Robbins, her brothers Murry Gardner, Charles Gardner and Jack Gardner.
Serving as her pallbearers are Ryan Owen, Myles Owen, Kyle Robbins, Austin Russell, Dalton Dodson, Ethan Dyer and Sean Wiginton.
browning
Juanita Daniels
Hurricane
Juanita Robbins Daniels, age 82, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born May 22, 1939 in the Hurricane Community to Donald and Elaine Burk Robbins. Juanita was a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church. She was retired from Ram Golf Manufacturing. Juanita enjoyed working in her flower beds, gardening and spending time with her family.
Services were, Sunday, May 15, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial followed in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her three sons, Terry Daniels (Cindy), Barry Daniels (Samantha) and Jeff Daniels (Holly); one sister, Jo Graham; two brothers, Lynn Robbins (Nellie) and Laine Robbins (Jan); six grandchildren, Kacie Daniels Sewell (Corey), Erin Daniels, Evan Daniels, Cora Daniels, Anna Chapman and Jacob Waldo (Christian); two great-grandchildren, Sadie Chapman and Macie Chapman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years, Charles Lamar "Goody" Daniels; a son, Gary Daniels and two brothers, Duane Robbins and David Robbins.
Pallbearers were, Tim Buchanan, Nathan Robbins, Ronnie Steele, Al Britt, Jake Waldo and Riggen Bullard.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Allison Coho
Washington, D.C.
"...A child that is born on the Sabbath Day is fair and wise and good in every way.”
Allison was born on Sunday morning, November 14, 1971, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. After moving with her parents to Fairbanks, Alaska, for two years, her formative years were spent in Jackson, Mississippi. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she made lifelong friends. Allison attended First Presbyterian Day School and Jackson Preparatory School. She was Valedictorian of her senior class. Her friendships developed at Covenant and in school remained close to her throughout her life. They also gave her loving and meaningful support throughout her illness.
Allison loved Strong River Camp and Farm in Pinola, Mississippi. She first attended the camp as a four - year - old pre - camper with her parents. Subsequently, she was a camper, counselor- in -training, and counselor at Strong River. Allison graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in mathematics. She spent her junior year abroad at Leeds University in the United Kingdom. Afterwards, Allison earned an MBA at Millsaps College in Jackson. While at Millsaps she participated in an internship program at Entergy Corporation. After graduation she began her twenty- five - year career with the company. In 2006 Allison transferred to Washington, DC, where she served as Director, Federal Governmental Affairs, for Entergy.
In Washington, Allison met her husband, Jordan Duncan Coho, of Washington, DC. She and Jordy had many happy times with their friends. They loved traveling and were serious fans of the Washington Nationals baseball team. Allison faced her terminal illness as she did all things in her life with determination, grace, and without complaint.
She is survived by her husband, Jordan Duncan Coho, of Washington, DC; her parents, Glen Robert and Marilyn Davidson Graves, of Jackson, Mississippi; her brother, Peter Davidson Graves, his wife Carey, her nephew, Charlie, and niece, Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Robert Graves, Sr. of Jackson and Mr. and Mrs. M. Glen Davidson of Pontotoc.
A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Jackson on May 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
A Celebration of Life will be in Washington, DC, at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Covenant Presbyterian Church (www.covenantpresjackson.org), Millsaps College (Millsaps.edu), or Conquer Cancer Foundation(support.conquer.org).
Has pic
Charla Conlee
Clinton
Charla Ard Conlee, 86, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully after having the opportunity to bid farewell to each of her loving family members on Tuesday, May 10 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Services were Saturday, May 14, at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. The service will be livestreamed from the Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Cemetery Facebook page. Burial followed in Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
Charla Ard Conlee was born on January 31, 1936 in Thaxton, Mississippi to Erskin and Elsie Ard. She grew up in Thaxton, Mississippi, where she graduated from Thaxton High School in 1954. She married the love of her life, Rufus Conlee, when she was 18 years old. Soon after they wed, she worked hard at North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, while supporting her husband as he completed his degree at University of Mississippi. Honesty, dignity, and a hard work ethic were character traits that defined her in the different careers she pursued throughout her lifetime. While she and her husband were raising their three daughters in Clinton, Mississippi, Charla also found time to establish her own beauty shop where she worked as a cosmetologist and trainer for other young beauticians. In the mid 1970s, she transitioned to serving clients as a real estate broker with David Stevens of Century 21 in Clinton, MS. She was proud of her 46 year career and awards that she won, and one of her greatest joys came from finding the perfect house for her clients.
Charla would say the two most important things in her life were her relationship with the Lord, Jesus Christ, and spending quality time with her large family. For several decades, she was a part of the First Baptist Church of Jackson Choir, where she gave and received many blessings. She particularly enjoyed singing in Carols by Candlelight and sharing the message of God's Love. The friendships formed through this ministry impacted her life deeply. She always had a front row seat at her grandchildren's ball games or performing arts activities. This enthusiasm continued on when the great-grandchildren were added to the family. Being an encouraging presence in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives, brought her great joy.
Charla is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Mooney of Brandon, Janet Spain (Charlie) of Ridgeland, and Mina Darnell (Tim) of Clinton; her eight grandchildren, who knew her as Mene, Jay Mooney (Bryce), Caroline Ostenson (Tommy), David Mooney (Mandy), Katherine Walters (Jonathan), Chad Spain (Lacey), Alex Spain, Dr. Hannah Darnell, and Rachel Darnell; her seven great-grandchildren, Sydney Grace White, Thomas Ostenson, Luke Ostenson, James Mooney, Emmy Mooney, Parker Kate Spain, and her namesake, Corrie Rose Walters, delivered just a few days ago; sister, Willie Stepp; and brother, Dr. David Ard.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus M. Conlee, and two sisters, Ellen Conlee and Dorthy Ard.
Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for more information and an online guestbook.