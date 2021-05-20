Michael Hudson
Ecru
Micheal Hudson 59, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born January 25, 1962, in New Albany, the son of Thomas and Martha Mayer Hudson. Micheal was an active member of Greatest Mission Baptist Church of Pontotoc. He had a deep love of gospel music, and he had been a Baptist song leader for over thirty-five years. He was a fixture in the local furniture industry, and he was currently employed as a VP of Administration by Fusion Furniture, where he had a hand in all aspects of the business. Funeral services were Wednesday, May 12 at Greatest Mission Baptist Church. Burial followed in Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany. Survivors include his mother, Martha Hudson of Ecru; his wife, Lisa Hudson, of Ecru; two daughters, Alissa Hale (Chris) of Hurricane Community, and Jessica Kitchens (John) of Ecru; brother, Jerry Hudson (Kay) of Belle Chase, Louisiana; and four grandchildren; Elizabeth Hale, Hayden Hale, Alex Kitchens, and Knox Kitchens. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Mark Hudson. Pall bearers include Barker Collier, Bo Robbins, Charlie Stubblefield, Dean Wells, Josh McCord, Scott McCord, Tyler Nunlee, and Will Busby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greatest Mission Baptist Church for any of the following funds: Family Life Center building fund, Come Before Winter Mission project, Gideon’s International, or the Pontotoc County Bible Teachers Fund. Donations may be mailed to Greatest Mission Baptist Church, Memorial to: Mike Hudson, P.O. Box 82, Ecru, MS 38841. Condolences may be left online at glenfieldfuneralhome.com
Davion Wilson
Shawn, as his beloved Mother Sister Cynthia called him, was born June 6, 1976 in Pontotoc, MS to his parents, Larry (late) and Cynthia Wilson. Shawn grew up with the love of his mother and the supporting family of “MaDear” (Grandmother Grace), with a close bond among his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Not a day elapsed without his conversation with Brian (his cousin and confidante). Hence he became the lead sibling of Loren, his endearing sister Miya, and Ivan. He was further nurtured by his dad, the late Wilbert Edwards, Jr. Brother Wilson’s strong spirit and resolve carried him to graduation from Pontotoc High and at Itawamba Community College. His refined business acumen and skills are legendary among his peers and customers in the automobile industry. His mother’s influence and growth in his faith in Christ were the bedrock of professional motivation. Two sons were born to the union of him and Kowana; Lil Shawn (Shawn II) and Ethan. Shawn labored with the devotion as a godly provider for his sons’ physical and personhood development. As private of a man that he was, he openly spoke of his profound admiration of his mother, love of his children, and over time his confession of Christ as His Lord and Savior. He worshipped, praised, and served at Transforming Lives Ministry, Pontotoc. His forever memory is in and with: Sons: Davion DeShawn Wilson II and Ethan Blake Wilson; Mother: Cynthia (Jerald) Ulmer; Brothers: Loren (Jorise) Edwards of Laverne, TN, Ivan (Briana) of Nashville, TN, Owen Ulmer of Dallas, TX, Jey (Gizelli) Ulmer of Dallas, TX; Sisters: Miya Edwards, Tupelo, MS, Roxanne Wilson, Latoya Wilson, La’Sandra Wilson of Kansas City, KS; Grandmother: Mrs. Dorothy Wilson of Kansas City, KS, Mrs. Annie Ulmer of Ridgeland, MS; A Special Friend: British Jackson and her son Joshun Richardson of Tupelo, MS, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and relatives. He was preceded in death by Grandparents: Proctor and Grace Hall and Grandfather John Wilson. Services were Friday, May 14, at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Interment followed at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Richard Saucier
Pontotoc
Richard “Rick” Lee Saucier, 66, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home. He was a professional traveling musician for 30 years. He loved cats and riding his Harley. His wife was his life and he loved and talked to God everyday. He is survived by his wife, Kim Saucier; sons, Chris Saucier and Craig Saucier; daughters, Danielle Sales and Melanie Bogue; stepchildren, Christy Bartlet(Bubba) and Bradley Anderson(Stacy); several grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Gloria Dickey and Mary Klemann(Ray). He was preceded in death by his father, William Everitt Saucier; mother, Marguerite Saucier; and a brother, Bill Saucier. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
Nelloid
Matthews
Shannon
Nelloid Sue Lucas Matthews, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at NMMC in Pontotoc. She was born on July 7, 1941. Services were on Sunday, May 16, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Eddington Cemetery.
Jerry A. Schaefer
Ecru
Jerry A. Schaefer, 85, passed away May 17, 2021 at his residence in Ecru with his wife by his side. He worked as a Cartographer for the Defense Mapping Agency. In his younger days, he was an avid bowler, a member of the Louisville Deaf Club, and raced stock cars at the old Louisville Motor Speedway. Jerry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jane Schaefer, just shy of their 34th wedding anniversary on June 5th; son, Carl Schaefer (LaBandi); daughters, Jaqueline Schaefer, Janice Hedgespeth, and Christine Schaefer (Christopher); brother, Robert Schaefer (Barbara Ann); sisters, Carolyn Hutchison (Robert) and Barbara Ann Turner; grandchildren, Chaz Michael Schaefer and Taylor Ann Schaefer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christian Andrew and Gladys Lee Schaefer; and his daughter, Virginia Lynn Schaefer. Graveside Service will be held, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Ecru City Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Caples officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. The Deacons of Ecru Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.