He was a member of several organizations which include, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, NAMS football, AFJROTC at New Albany High School, Drill Team, Color Guard, Rifle Team, PT Competitor, a private in Mississippi National Guard, Civil War reenactor, a member of the 15th MS Infantry and 45th MS Infantry reenactment groups, and member of the University Greys Camp # 1803 SCV.
Funeral services were Tuesday, May 19, at By Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Rev. Tom Wilson, Major Luis Prejean and Master Sargent Willie Payne officiating. Graveside service followed in the New Albany City Cemetery with Military Honors. United Funeral Service was honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his parents, William Bradley Sloan and Kirsten Liane Butler Sloan; two sisters, Reagan Sloan of New Albany and Hanna Lewis of Jacksonville, FL; Paternal grandparents, Gene and Diann Sloan of Saltillo, Maternal grandparents, Ray and Joyce Butler of Pontotoc; Uncles, Dale Butler (Twila), Carey Butler, Micah Butler (Abbey); aunts Cindy Franks (Mike aka. Joey), Regina Butler, Sara Prince (Terry), Amee Marshall (Tony). He also had numerous cousins and friends who loved to see him come and spend time with them.
Pallbearers will be, J.B. Hill, Skyler Harmon, Micah Butler, Roger Mazuca, Jonathan Butler, Vann Prince, Tucker McDonald, Kenneth Chappell, Wilson Marshall and Jacob Marshall. Honorary pallbearers will be 15th and 45th MS Infantry, NAHS AFJROTC, Cedar Bush Mess and all of his high school friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to AFJROTC at New Albany High School. Make checks payable to AFJROTC NAHS, attn; Major Luis Prejean.
Due to the COVID-19 and the CDC guidelines, a private family graveside service was held Thursday, May 14, at New Hope Cemetery, with Rev. Max Blackwelder and Rev. J.J. McVay officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Doris Hollis Dorman; a daughter, Patricia Dorman Bailey and husband Mike; one sister, Jeanette Dorman Duke; one granddaughter, Angel Grace Bailey, and a special nephew, Billy Duke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Bobbie Jean Hall and a brother, Burel Dorman.
Pallbearers were Ray Leeper, William Earl Jaggers, Will Connor, Metro Duke, Billy Duke and Mike Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Russell, Donnie Walker and Lowery Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jumper; his children, Toby Jumper (Becky), Norma Bishop (Toby), Diane Carter (Gary), David Lawson (Pam), and Paul Lawson; 15 grandkids; 24 great grandkids; brothers, David Jumper (Rhonda), Randy Jumper (Lisa), Allen Jumper (Debbie), and Dennis Jumper; and his sister Dolly Robbins(Herman).
He is preceded in death by Mary Lawson Jumper; parents, Mildred Lois West(Pete) and James Thomas Jumper; daughter, Debbie Dole (Jay); and brothers, James and Ray Jumper.
A graveside service was held Thursday, May 14, at Vista Cemetery in New Albany, MS officiated by Bro. Steve Denton.
Pallbearers were Michael Martin, C.J. Jumper, Brian Gilliam, Chris Bishop, Shane Jumper, Shawn Moody, and Carson Garcia.
He was united in Holy matrimony to Linda A. Donald.
He is survived by his wife, Linda A. Starks; two daughters, Barneatha Ross and Keonna Goethie; two sons, Jason Penson (April) and William "Les" Starks; four grandchildren Brooke Ross, Alexian Starks, William "Tylen" Starks and Isabella Starks and one great-grandson, Marcus Ross; six sisters, Dorothy Harris, Betty Donald, Earvill Weeks, Veronica Starks (Dominie), Kimberly Owens (Chris) Verdell Lowery (Tommy); four brothers, Jan Starks (Kela), Roy Starks Rhyion Starks (Kizzy) Henry Starks (Carolyn); three sisters-in-law, Cassandra Billups (Jerry) Regina Peques, Kathy Burt (James); one brother-in-law Elder Willie O'Neal Donald (Pastor Carol); four aunts, Martha Tate, Mary Nell McGee, Willie Mae Wade (Robert) and Betty Clark and a host of nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his, parents, three siblings and two brothers -in-law and father and mother-in-law Willie and Lassie Lee Donald
Graveside services were held Friday, May 15 at Trinity Memorial Garden in Guntown, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn was in charge of arrangement. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
She is survived by her son, James Adam White, Jr. (Crystal); two daughters, Julie White and Marie Hancock (James); two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and extended family, Janice Dyer and Jennifer "Roo" Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Boss Cupples; her husband, James White, Sr., six brothers, and four sisters.
Services were Friday, May 15, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial followed in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Bobby Prewett, Luke Russell, Randy Reynolds, Leon Hollings, Early McKinney, and Danny Harville.
Honorary Pallbearers were Dexter Holcomb and Mike Hand.
There was a private family service Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Terry Ethridge officiated. Burial was in the Martintown Cemetery in Union County. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments.
Survivors include her parents; grandparents-Pamela and Derrell Todd and Linda Clark; Aunt Jennifer Hurd, Uncle Jeff Hurd, Aunt Kristy Roberts, Aunt Amy Clark, and Uncle Chuck Clark.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather-Charles Clark
Pallbearers were Chuck Clark, Charlie Forester, George Thompson, Raymond Foreman, Dalton Mann and Sam Cook.
Melna was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured each of her children and grandchildren. She had a gracious personality and always made guests feel welcome in her home with a fresh glass of iced tea, the most excellent family meals, and hours spent sitting around the dinner table.
Professionally, Melna was an accomplished musician. She began playing the organ at First Baptist Church in Lowell, North Carolina while a teenager. As she and Bruce moved around the country for his career, she served as organist in churches in North Carolina, New York, Alabama, Missouri, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother WC Sledge, Jr., and grandson Weston Dellinger.
She leaves behind a loving family that she was very proud of. John Bruce Dellinger, Jr., of Visksburg, MS;William Calvin Dellinger (Denise) of Kansas City, MO;Melanie Kay Dolenz (John) of Atchison, KS;Mary Kimberly Benson (Scott) of Pontotoc, MS;Her sister Ruth Sledge Van Beber of Cookeville, TN
Seven grandchildren, Michael Dellinger, Lindsay Dellinger, Wil Dellinger, Karis Dolenz Nichols (Dan), Jay Wade (Destiny), Karl Dolenz, and Bruce Dolenz; three great-grandchildren, Drake and Annabelle Dellinger and Brennley Wade; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for Melna during her final days.
A Celebration of Life service with her immediate family will be held at Guinn Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be limited to 20 persons , and the family will be available before and after the service at the family homestead just west of the cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimers Association, www.act.alz.org or at 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, May 16, at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Private graveside service were Friday, May 15, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Steve Paul officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her sons, David Elrod (Pam) of Tupelo and Mike Elrod (Tamara) of Canton; Grandchildren, Michelle Farley (Robert) of Pontotoc, Candi Tate (Cameron) of Plantersville, Ryan Elrod (Jordan) of Shannon, Katelyn Wilson (Austin) of Pisgah; great grandchildren, Lane McMullen, Bryson Tate, Paddy Farley, Landon Farley, Anna Blake Tate, John Riley Tate, and Bristol Wilson; siblings, Esma Hanley, Frances Staten (Keith), Gary Black all of Pontotoc, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Elrod; her parents, and several siblings.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Doty Chapel Baptist Church 232 Shackelford Ave, Shannon, MS 38868.
Larry Joe Ward, 70, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Oxford, MS. He married Wendy Sweet on June 29, 1969. He served in Vietnam and was a proud US veteran. He was a wonderful, loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He was a Christian and is now celebrating in the presence of his Savior.
He is survived by his wife: Wendy Ward, daughters: Melissa Kitchens(Horace), Karen Gregory(Michael) and Cheri Blackwelder(Jeff), grandchildren: Lance Carter(Brooke), Kelli Hollings(Nathan), Hayes Gregory, Anna Gregory, Devon Carter, Donovan Blackwelder, Ashley Swords(Dean), Matthew Blackwelder, Drew Gregory, Tabi Carter, Karley Zachary(Adam), Tristan Kitchens, Breanna Kitchens, and Chance Kitchens, great-granddaughter: Kennedy Carter, great-grandsons: Liam Zachary and baby Kase Carter, sister: Jennie Ward, brother: Randy Ward(Lisa), and sister-in-law: Sandra Ward.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Doug and Dell Ward, brothers: Jerry Wayne Ward and Bro. Marvin "Tootie" Ward.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12PM at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Bruce, MS. Bro. Will Turner and Bro. Jeff Blackwelder will be officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Michael Gregory, Horace Kitchens, Jeff Blackwelder, Lance Carter, Devon Carter, Matthew Blackwelder, Drew Gregory, Donovan Blackwelder, Nathan Hollings, Dean Swords, Hayes Gregory, and Chance Kitchens.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19th, 5pm-8pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church (Chickenbone) and Wednesday, May 20th, 10am until service time.
Due to COVID-19 and in accordance with CDC guidelines for in-person gatherings, we encourage the practice of social distancing.
Inez Mathis Payne, 87, died Saturday, May 16 at her residence. She was born July 12, 1932 in Pontotoc County to the late Belvie Hicks Mathis and Willie Brown Mathis.
Inez was a faithful member of the Belden Baptist Church and enjoyed being a part of the Sunshine Sunday School Class. She was the former owner, alongside her late husband Marion M. Payne, of Payne's Fish and Steak House of Sherman, MS. She was also a faithful pastor's wife, being widowed to Rev. Marion M. Payne, who served as pastor of several area Baptist churches before his death in 1999. Mrs. Payne loved and enjoyed her family, and spending time with them. She loved going fishing and was a wonderful cook and gardener, and skilled at sewing, painting, and crocheting.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery located at 109 County Road 196, or at the corner of CR 196 and CR 1948 in Lee County. Rev. Jim Holcomb and Dr. Donald Payne will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Matthews of Tupelo and Kathy Lee (Rev. Terry) of Mantachie; two sons, Dr. Donald Payne (Charlotte) of Northport, AL, David Payne (Ann) of Sherman, MS; ten grandchildren, Dina Brown, Robbie Payne, Allen Matthews, Tosha Matthews, Christie Hutcheson, Benji Foster, Tommy Foster, Gary Wayne Foster, Suzanne Cockrell, Lauren Cobb; twenty two great grandchildren, April Brown, Adam Brown, Amber Brown, Aaron Brown, Shelby Payne Moody, Brittney Payne, Kayla Hester, Trey Matthews, Rob Parker, Jessica Knighton, Zachery Hutcheson, Aubrianna Hutcheson, Rebecca Foster, Terra Wood, Deanna Foster, Luke Foster, Hayden Cockrell, Caleb Cockrell, Payne Cockrell, Allie Grace Cockrell, and Hendrix Cobb; fifteen great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; great grandchild, Macie Atkinson.
Pallbearers will be, Robbie Payne, Allen Matthews, Trey Matthews, Tommy Foster, Jimmy Hutcheson, Daniel Cobb, Caleb Cockrell, Zach Hutcheson. Honorary pallbearers will be, Benji Foster, Gary Wayne Foster, Jarrett Knighton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite local church in memory of Inez M. Payne.
