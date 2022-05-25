Veteran
Ray Stark
Pontotoc
Leonard Ray Stark went home to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on May 22, 2022. He died at 86 years of age after many years of chronic illnesses. He was born in Cherry Creek in Pontotoc County on March 4, 1936. He attended Ecru High School and graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering after serving in Korea as an Army Radio Communication Specialist.
He loved God, his beautiful wife, his children and their families. He lived to work, to be outside on his farm, to teach young people about the Bible, and to show people the best way to do things. When he played, he loved to teach people how to waterski.
Ray is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Mae Louise Ray Stark. He is survived by his children: Lisa and David Ehrman, Carol and the late Nathan Tutor, Sandy Gilbreath and Gerry Gilbreath, and Becky and Les Tillery. His grandchildren include: David Lee and Grace Ehrman, Claire and Alex Lyons, Brett Ehrman, Rachel and Daniel Guffey, Aaron Tutor and Annie Chestnut, Jesse and Sarah Tutor, Haley Gilbreath, Ian Gilbreath, Joseph Tillery, Luke Tillery, Lucinda Tillery, and Beatrice Tillery.
His great-grandchildren are Maxwell Ehrman, Oliver Lyons, Arthur Lyons, and Jolene Guffey.
He was proceeded in death by Herbert and Alice Stark and by his late sister is Jane Bard.
His grandsons are his pallbearers and his honorary pallbearers: David Ehrman, Gerry Gilbreath, Les Tillery, Ellis Reeder, Greg Laprade, Travis Listenbee, and Marty Nagle, Bob Nagle, and Steve Nagle.
Visitation will continue at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, today, Wednesday, May 25, from 12-1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.
Graveside service will be at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
Michael Allen Priest
Pontotoc
Michael Allen Priest, 67, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at NMMC-Pontotoc, MS. Mike loved spending time with his family and friends, attending church, and watching TV.
Mike is survived by his wife, Judy Priest; his three sons, Cory Nix(Nikki) of Randolph, Cody Priest of Pontotoc, and Troy Priest(Casey) of West Point; four grandchildren, Breana Nix, Chandler Nix, Braylen Harris, and Logan Priest; three sisters, Elaine Sanders of Pontotoc, Martha Kennedy of Houlka, and Virtie Mae Alford(Gary) of Manchester, TN; and a special friend, Ty.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Virgil Priest; mother, Mary Grammer; stepdad, R.T. Grammer; two brothers, Bit and Buddy Priest; sister, Minnie Lou Smith; niece, Shelia Cantrell; two nephews, Ronny Cantrell and Tony Priest.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, 5-8 p.m. and Friday, May 27, 2022, 1 p.m. until service time of 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Frank Wilder will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Justin Crook, Justin Stewart, Ty Hampton, Chance Williams, Allen Britt, and Lee Humphrey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Niblett, B.J. Nix, and Joseph Nix.
Patsy Williams
Pontotoc
Patsy McCaine Wiliams, 70, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Tuesday, May 24, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Sand Springs Cemetery.
Veteran
Billy Austin
Pontotoc
Billy Randolph Austin, 89, passed away May 20, 2022, at his home. He was a member of Buckhorn Church of Christ. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Pontotoc Hospital in 1995. He loved all things outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved his family. He loved his wife and his girls, but his grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of his world. That was evident to anyone who knew him. He was a source of wisdom and guidance to all, and he will be greatly missed. There are not sufficient words to express the meaning and accomplishments of his life.
Billy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Wilbur Austin; daughters, Sharon Young and Melanie Cox (Dennis); granddaughters, Kelsie Cruse (Sam), Kaitlyn Williams (Forest), Karis Pannell (Landon) and Kassidy Young; great grandchildren, Knox and Nora Kait Williams; his brother, Joe Austin (Regina); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Ruby Austin; brothers, James Austin and Bruce Austin; and his sisters, Jean DeWild, Sue Mask, Leatha Mooneyham, Teresa Austin, and Claudette Patterson.
Funeral services were Monday, May 23, 2022 Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Larsen Plyler officiated and burial was in Buckhorn Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Forest Williams, Sam Cruse, Landon Pannell, Tony Mask, Leo Mask, and Joe Dodson. Honorary Pallbearers were Carlton Moore, Austin Bland, and Harold Ward.
Has pic
Brenda Newell
Algoma
Mrs. Brenda Kay (Stegall) Newell, 70 years of age, went home to our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She suffered from a fall in February with a severe leg break, and after battling further complications for more than three months, she passed on peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her children. She was a proud, honest, and forthright woman who is mourned by many. Brenda was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi on January 31, 1952 to Jerry and Mildred Stegall (both deceased). She attended school at Algoma. Growing up the youngest of five siblings in the country, Brenda had a childhood filled with the love and companionship of her brother and sisters and many friends, cousins and relations.
As a young woman, she worked at Pontotoc Hospital before marrying Morris Duron (Butch) Newell and moving the Mississippi Gulf Coast where she raised her children, Tracy (Newell) Weber and Stephen Newell. Butch and Brenda were founding and active members of the American Legion Post 1992 and it's Auxiliary in Gautier, Mississippi and she leaves behind many dear friends in that area. After Mr. Newell's retirement, the two returned to their hometown of Pontotoc where they settled on the Newell family farm in South Pontotoc and were able to reconnect with many old friends and relations and live out their days in the place that they both loved. Brenda was an immensely talented crafter, quilter, and cook. She was an active member of the Algoma Homemakers for many years after their return and spent considerable hours quilting with friends.
Brenda was a woman of faith, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and a loyal friend to many. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Mildred Stegall, her husband, Morris Duron (Butch) Newell, her brother Bobby Dean Stegall (sister-in-law Dottie Stegall), sisters Annette (Stegall) Gober (brother-in-law Everett Gober) and Elaine (Stegall) Edwards, all of Pontotoc. She is survived by her sister Martha Jo (Stegall) Huffman (brother-in-law Bob Huffman) of Hamilton, Alabama, brother-in-law Billy Fred Edwards of Pontotoc, her daughter Tracy (Newell) Weber (son-in-law Michael Weber) of Knoxville, Tennessee and her son Stephen Newell of Pascagoula, Mississippi. She is also survived by two grandchildren—Jacob Weber (wife Tausha McCurry Weber), of Powell, Tennessee and Ashley Weber of Heiskell, Tennessee, as well as 4 great-grandchildren—Payton Weber, Caroline Weber, Lucas Weber, and Blakely Worthington. Also counted amongst people she held dear in her heart are nieces and nephews too numerous to name but whom all meant the world to her.
The family would like to thank her close neighbors in the South Pontotoc community who watched over her and loved her particularly in the years since her husband's passing. They are all special to the entire family. They would additionally like to thank the staff at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc and her private caregivers that provided care to Brenda during the last months of her life, as well as all the many friends and family who made regular visits and offered genuine love during those difficult months.
The funeral service was Tuesday, May 24 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Hwy 41 S, Pontotoc, Mississippi. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Gary Aron
Pontotoc
Gary "Tulla" Aron of Pontotoc , 63, passed away on May 18, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center .