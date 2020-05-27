Browning
Annie Warren
Pontotoc
Annie Lee Warren, age 94, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born August 2, 1925 to Herman and Lorena Jackson Prater. Annie Lee was a member of Toxish Baptist Church, where she was active in WMU and teaching Sunday school. She was retired from the Dixie Regional Library where she worked as the "Book Mobile" librarian, and was a member of the Beckham Homemakers Club. Annie Lee enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing and cross stitching. She loved her family and neighbors, especially her grandchildren, who had a special place in her heart.
The family had a private graveside service Wednesday, May 20, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Paul Childress officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Sue Ann McKnight (Leonard) and Paula Gillen (Mike); one son, Kevin Warren (Donna); six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William David Warren, two sisters, Dorothy McKnight and Omelia White and three brothers, Sammy Ray Prater, Daniel Prater and Jack Prater.
Pallbearers were Joey McKnight, Danny McKnight, Mickey McKnight, Dan McKnight, Lynn Wilson and Johnny White.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Toxish Baptist Church Music Fund, 512 Beckham Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
A.J. McGregor
Pontotoc
A.J. Corinne Tidwell McGregor, 82, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Pontotoc, MS. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, as well as a friend to many. She was a dairy farmer along side her husband, and a former employee of Ram Golf, where she retired in 2000. She was a Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed cooking, caring for others, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Her hearts desire was for everyone to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. She truly had a servants heart.
She is survived by her son, Michael Lathan and Sue McGregor of Pontotoc; daughters, Barbara Griffin (Gary) of Pontotoc, Lisa Renna Keith (Ben) of Palmetto, Regina Gaye Williams of Pontotoc, and Kimberly Joy Keith (Douglas) of Palmetto; 22 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, A.J. and Milton Tidwell; husband of 53 years, Lathan McClain McGregor; son, Alvis Wayne McGregor; daughter, Terrie Jean McGregor; great-granddaughter, Destiny Marie Tate; son-in-law, Jimmy Lee Williams; brothers, Burl, Johnny, Reuben, Roland, and Earl Tidwell; and sisters, Martha Lyn White, Ruth Nadine Jackson, and Velma Fay White.
Services were Friday, May 22, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial was in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were David Haws, Matt Keith, Dalton Scroggins, Josh Williams, Cody McGregor, and Ethan Keith.
Honorary pallbearers were Cole Keith, Corey Williams, and Gary Griffin, Jr.
Donald Jordan
Lafayette County
Donald Brady "Don" Jordan, 63, resident of the Lafayette Springs Community and lifelong resident of Union, Pontotoc and Lafayette Counties, departed this life Tuesday morning, May 20, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following an extended illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Don were Friday, May 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. His friend and pastor Bro. David Bishop officiated. Burial was in the Union Church of the Nazarene Cemetery in Pontotoc County.
Don was born in Union county on April 29, 1957, the son of the lat Albert and Alice Cummins Jordan. A Christian, Don was a self employed logger in the Lafayette, Pontotoc and Union County areas for much of his life. He will be remembered as an outdoorsman that possessed a strong work ethic and a love for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Jordan, his son, Michael Jordan (Tiffany) of Lafayette Springs, four sisters, Branda Gann (Bobby), Patsy Williams (Glen), Carlee Hudson and Tammy Johnson (Nate), a brother, TIm Jordan and two grandchildren, Cheyenne and Eli Jordan.
Catherine Hoskins
Pontotoc
Mrs. Catherine "Cathy" Hoskins was born March 20, 1957 to the late Mrs. Elizabeth Turner Cooper and Mr. Wardell Cooper in Houlka, MS. Cathy accepted Christ at an early age at Second Baptist Church of Houlka. She later joined Gordon Chapel Church of God in Christ, where she remained a faithful member until death. She worked at Shannon Chair Company for several years. She later left and worked at Franklin Chair Company for over seven years until her health began to fail. There is where she met her husband, Thomas Hoskins, and they married on June 27, 1985. Cathy enjoyed singing, laughing, and talking on the phone. She loved her husband, daughters, and grandchildren; but most of all, she loved serving God. Mrs. Cathy leaves to mourn and cherish her memory, her husband: Thomas Hoskins; three daughters: Tamika Cooper, Brittany Ware, and Roslin (Tevin) Buford; seven grandchildren: Joshua, Latravian, La'Niya, Caleb, Da'Shyia, Rylee, and Ke'Aubrii; six sisters: Rasheedah, Jessie, Gloria, Martha, Dorothy, and Diane; three brothers: Wardell, Jr., Kelvin, and Michael; one aunt Luly Hoover; one uncle Benny Frank Pulliam; a special sister and caregiver: Martha K. Moore. She is preceded in death by her parents Wardell and Elizabeth Cooper, and one grandchild.
A private graveside service was held Friday, May 22, at Thompson Chapel CME Church Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at paytonmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Edward Campbell
Pontotoc
Edward Earl Campbell , 80, passed away on May 22, 2020, in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home .
Veteran
Keith Huey
Pontotoc
Keith Huey, 69, passed away May 22, 2020 at his home. He was born November 22, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired truck driver. He loved his family, fishing, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Potts Camp Methodist Church, where he was baptized.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Huey; 2 daughters, Tabetha Walthers (Danny) and Dawn McMillen (Paul); 8 grandchildren, Courtney Robbins (Eric), Austin Walthers (Savannah Radditz), Presley McMillen, Jaydin Walthers, Whitnye McMillen, Brantly McMillen, Kaden Walthers, Maddie McMillen; 2 great-grandchildren, Skyler McPherson and Adalynn-Kate Walthers; sister, Brenda Huey Berryhill; brothers, Milton Ray Huey (Betty), Samuel Cruse Huey (Carol) and David Lee Huey (Daisy); sister-in-law, June Ash Huey; and a numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilder Heron Huey and Julia Marie Cruse Huey; 2 brothers, Hershell Wilder Huey and John Allen Huey; 1 sister, Shelia Marie Huey Cothern; 1 brother-in-law, Russell Berryhill; and 1 sister-in-law, Clara Tutor Huey.
Graveside service, with military honors, were Monday, May 25 at Cruse Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Laura Segars
Blaine, Tennessee
Laura M. Segars, 87, passed away May 22, 2020 at Chadwick Nursing Home in Jackson, MS. She worked in Jackson in several restaurants for many years. She loved to work in the garden and enjoyed all her grandkids, friends, and family. She was born July 4, 1932.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Simmons (Larry) of Byram, MS; stepdaughter, Bobbie Young (Larry) of Pontotoc, MS; grandchildren, Misty Lancaster (Paul), Randy Young (Belinda), Ricky Young (Lori), and Ronny Young (Tami); 10 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marcella Hurd and Ruby Barnard.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ray Segars; infant son, Charles William Segars; parents, Charlie W. and Berl Lindsey; sisters, Bonnie Seymour and Betty Jean Huskey; and brothers, Frank Lindsey and Paul Lindsey.
Graveside Services were Sunday, May 24, at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Elaine Edwards
Pontotoc
Elaine Edwards, 75, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at NMMC Gilmore-Amory in Amory. She was born December 10, 1944. Services were Sunday, May 24,at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.