Obits for may 5

Ellouise Dallas
Pontotoc
Ellouise Boyd Dallas was born on October 17, 1931, to James Anderson (Jimmie) Boyd and Dora Mae Tutor Boyd in Pontotoc County. She passed away on April 30, 2021, at the age of 89.
Her life was marked by her love of music, beginning at the age of 12, when her mother allowed her to travel with Truett Mounce accompanying his quartet at engagements in the area.
She attended most of her school years at Ecru, but began Pontotoc High School her junior year where she was voted Most Beautiful and graduated in 1949.
While working at Ray's Department Store, DeVan Dallas looked out the door one day and saw, as he put it, the prettiest girl he had ever seen crossing the street and added, "That's the girl I'm going to marry," and he did and remained so for 68 years until his death.
Most of her adult life was spent attempting to make ladies out of her three daughters, but she did venture out into the business world as music director at Callie Young's kindergarten for many years, as a Welcome Wagon hostess and as an employee at what was originally Brown's Flower Shop.
Her greatest contribution, though, was her service to her church and community. As a member of First Baptist Church, she shared her God-given talent in all areas of the music program, from accompanying choirs of all ages, solo handbells, ensembles, but with her greatest passion being the adult choir, where she was known to cock her head to a certain side if you sang a note off key.
Her community service included being one of the original Board of Directors of the Bodock Festival. She could be found anywhere from entertaining at nursing homes, to working with Pete Doles and The Young Inspiration, making a record album with her trio, performing numerous times on the Buddy and Kay early morning TV show and playing for the Elvis Presley Christmas program with her band, Remember When. She was a member of the Pontotoc Music Study Club and the Fine Arts Club.
Her sweetest and most time-consuming commitment was being Mommie and Nana.
Her services were Monday, May 3, 2021, at First Baptist Church Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Diane Sauers (Jack), Pam Dallas and Sandy Dallas. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Cinda Dallas Browning Nicholson (Danny), Preston Leathers (Kala) and Melissa McAnally (Jason), and her beloved great-grandchildren, Piper Ellouise Nicholson, Presley Kate Leathers, Emerson James Leathers, Bo Hughes Leathers and Ellouise Love McAnally.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dewayne Boyd, and her husband, DeVan Dallas.
She was compassionately cared for by Annie Brown, Peggy Lauderdale, Hazel Harrell, Connie Morris Satterwhite and Erma Satterwhite.
Jane Hardin
Pontotoc
Jane Rayburn Mapp Hardin went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2021. She was born March 23, 1934 to Dr. Theodore and Elese Rayburn of Pontotoc. Jane was a 1952 graduate of Pontotoc High School. After which she attended the University of Mississippi where she was an active member of Delta Gamma sorority and served as DG President. During her time at Ole Miss, she was crowned Miss Pontotoc in 1954 and represented Pontotoc in the Miss Mississippi Pageant that year. Just before graduating from Ole Miss, Jane married her beloved highschool sweetheart, Rodney Mapp. Together they had four children of whom she was extremely proud.
Jane held several positions throughout her career, all of which were deeply rooted in community service. She was the Director of Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging and served in this position for 20 years before retiring. During that time she helped establish Senior Centers in eight northeast Mississippi counties. She was on the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging, serving as its President at one time. She also served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Pontotoc City School District for 15 years and had the honor of being the first woman to serve on the Board.
Jane was an active member of Pontotoc First United Methodist Church where she loved serving by singing in the Choir.
Jane loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid Bridge player and loved hosting parties. She was a fantastic cook, who enjoyed spending time in the kitchen and cooking for her friends and family.
Following the death of her husband Rodney, Jane married Mark Hardin in 1994. After they married, she moved to Birmingham, Alabama. She returned to Pontotoc following his death in 2004.
Jane is survived by her children Rayburn Mapp (Julie), Bailey Mapp (Elizabeth), Anelese Holt, Jane Lanier Mapp, and Mark Hardin, Jr., her sister, Angela McDonald, six grandchildren Brittany Wilemon (Chad), Mallori Corder (Evan), Haley McIngvale (Jessica), Sara Catherine Trent (Ty), Carlie Mapp (Jordan), and Jonathan Holt and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life was held at Pontotoc First United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 2. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Jimmie Crawson
Pontotoc
Jimmie Francis Purdon Crawson, 81, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care. While living at home, she enjoyed gardening, canning, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her homemade biscuits and chocolate gravy.
She is survived by her children, Patty Sewell (Lynn), Larry Joe Robbins (Jamie), Jimmy Roy Robbins (Sonya), Mike Crawson (Karen), Scotty Crawson (Michelle), and David Crowson (Amanda); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 1 brother, Billy Joe Purdon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Earl Crawson; 2 daughters, Rita Crawson and an infant daughter; parents, Harrison and Wordie Purdon; 2 brothers; 1 sister; and 1 grandson Chris Culp.
Service were Friday, April 30, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Pete Gregory and Bro. David Poynor officiated. A private burial followed in Old Robbs Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Matthew Crowson, Colin Crawson, Caleb Crawson, JR Robbins, Chad Robbins, Josh Robbins, Colten Tutor, and Hayden Lepard.
Honorary Pallbearers were her great-grandsons.
Eddie Black, Jr.
Tupelo
Eddie Lee Black was born November 3, 1941 to the late Rev. Eddie Lee Black and Drusilla Wise- Black in Egypt, MS. He departed this life Saturday, April 25, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. At an early age he accepted the Lord as his Savior Jesus Christ under the auspices of Rev. Jennings at Center Hill M. B. Church. He later reunited with Second Baptist Church in Verona, MS under the leadership of Pastor Stone. Eddie attended Carver High School, Okolona Jr. College and later recieved a BS in Social Science from Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Spring, MS. He furthered his graduate work at Georgia State College earning a Masters in Counseling. He moved to Chicago for a short while and and worked for U.S. Steel and later returned to Tupelo, MS and worked for North MS Medical Center as an Alcohol & Drug Counselor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dexter Harris, and grandson, Marcus Blanks, longtime friend and his extended family Bobby L Mauldin.
He is survived by Martha Black, Anthony F. Black (Dr. Arretta Lynne Carter-Black) and Alaric Black; three grandchildren, Chuana Durden, Brisith Jackson, Branden Harris; three sisters, Allyson J. Ruff- Long, Eve Massey, Vanessa Goree; four brothers, Walter Garth, Sam Black, Jeffery Goree; four aunts, five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services were Friday, April 30 at Gateway M. B. Church 1282 Palmetto Road Verona, MS. Burial was in the Verona Cemetery. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona was in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Steven Calloway
Pontotoc
Stephen Winter Calloway, 77, passed away April 28, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehabilitation. He worked for Brent Towing for 30 years before retiring 20 years ago. He loved going to field trials.
He is survived by his 4 children, Shelia Grisham (James), Mitzi Hill (Wayne), Jeff Calloway (Ann), and Kevin Calloway, all of Pontotoc; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Smith and Ethel Calloway; 1 sister, Loretta Pratt; and 1 granddaughter, Jessica Patterson.
A graveside service was held Friday, April 30, at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Dale Henderson officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Marty Jack Gillespie, John Collums, Eric Loggins, Vick Holladay, Jake Holladay, and Landon Holladay.
George Walton
Pontotoc
George William "Billy" Walton, 84, passed away April 26, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Billy worked for BFI for 25 years, retiring in 1994 and moving back to Pontotoc. He then started his side jobs, picking up seafood for Seafood Junction, as well as helping with the catering, for his friend Jimmy Higgins. He also transported mail for the postal service until about 3 years ago. Billy served many years as a Civitan, serving as President three times and selling the most Civitan onions than anyone else every year. He loved his tractor and bush hogging. He was well known and loved by everyone.
Billy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah Allen Walton; his children, George William "Bill" Walton, Jr. and Sherry Walton Allen; 3 grandchildren, Trey Robbins, Kenni Walton, and George William "Trip" Walton III; 3 great-grandchildren, Gunner Robbins, Mason Handlon, and Gabe Walton; brother, David Walton of Memphis; 6 sisters, Wilma Sartin of Pontotoc, Joanne Osbourne of Jackson, TN, Marie Jones, Lela Delaney, Katie Walton, and Margie Walls, all of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, D.W. and Artie Wages Walton; 3 brothers, Darwin Walton, D.C. Walton, and Thomas Walton; 5 sisters, Earnie Mae Lindsey, Theta Lindsey, Syble Franklin, Geral "Gerry" Broadway, and Linda Sewell.
Services were Thursday, April 29, at Midway Baptist Church. Bro. Danny Prater and Bro. Chad Higgins officiated. Burial was in Midway Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Gary Higgins, Matthew Foster, Jeremy Delaney, Lee Warren, Ty Walls, and Mark Broadway.
Honorary Pallbearers were Shane Kelly and Brad Sartin and the Deacons of Midway Baptist Church.
Gene Clement
Pontotoc
Eugene Mosby "Gene" Clement died peacefully in his sleep after a long period of declining health on Monday, April 26, in Tupelo, Mississippi at the home of his daughter.
The 11th of 12 children, Gene was born on May 5, 1931, in Pontotoc to Dr. George Lowery and Annie (Dempsey) Clement in their home right off the Courthouse Square by the Methodist Church. His early life was filled with fun as he played up and down the city streets. When he was thirteen years old, Gene's mother died which had a great impact on his life. His father instilled in him a lifelong love of fishing, and they made many memories at "The Clubhouse" (now known as the Nettleton Fox Hunting and Fishing Club). In his last days he yearned to catch just one more fish.
During his years at Pontotoc High School Gene excelled in all sports. "Speedy Clement," as he was known on the football field, was also a stand-out player on the basketball, baseball and track teams. After graduating from Pontotoc High School, he continued his studies and his sports at Itawamba Junior College, playing both football and baseball, as well as serving in the National Guard. When his Guard unit was activated during the Korean War, his service continued as a proud member of the 31st Infantry "Dixie" Division of the U.S. Army at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. Upon discharge Gene returned to IJC and completed his education.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Marilyn Abernethy, on June 19, 1951. They were married 67 years until her death in 2018. Gene and Marilyn made their home in "Happy Hollow" in Pontotoc where they were blessed with two daughters, Beverly and Melanie. During his career, Gene worked in various roles at several local businesses as well as being a sales representative for Armstrong Flooring Company of Memphis. Ultimately, he retired at age 70 after working for 20 years at First National Bank (First Choice Bank) where he enjoyed visiting with his former coworkers in his later years.
In 2005 Gene and Marilyn left their beloved Pontotoc, relocating to Tupelo to be near their daughters. In 2014 they moved to Mitchell Center of the Traceway Retirement Community where he continued to make new friends and used his sense of humor to bring joy to the residents and staff. To be able to be with his family during the pandemic Gene lived with his daughter Beverly and her husband Steve before returning to Mitchell Center in November 2020.
To know Gene was to love him. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He was well known for making people laugh with his joke telling. Although it is a much-used phrase, Gene truly never met a stranger, being voted Friendliest Man in Pontotoc. He was consistently seen at funeral visitations of those he knew well or even barely at all. He was the model father, never missing his daughters' music recitals, church programs, or performances when they were growing up. That support continued in every facet of their adult lives. He was a sweet, gentle spirit and a loving caregiver to his "Happy Hollow" neighbors, his father, his in-laws, and most importantly to his wife. Above all he was kind and respectful to everyone.
For his entire life, Gene was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, faithfully attending Sunday morning and evening services, Wednesday prayer meeting, and any other time the church doors were open. He loved his church where he was a member of the Twelve Plus Sunday School Class and served as an usher, Sunday School Superintendent, member of the Administrative Board, Pastor-Parish Relations Committee, as well as singing in the adult choir when his wife Marilyn was the director. At the time of his death he had been a member of the church longer than anyone in the congregation.
A true and lifelong Pontotoc Warrior, Gene attended high school sporting events into his 80s. When he was no longer able to go in person he was sure to listen on the radio. He was also an avid Ole Miss football fan, and he and his family were season ticket holders for decades. He shared his knowledge and love of sports with his daughters, teaching them the rules of the game from the time they were little girls.
Gene was a proud veteran and attended the annual reunions of the 31st Infantry Division. He received numerous awards from that organization, as well as the Sonny Montgomery Award for his dedicated service to all veterans. He loved his country, listening to its patriotic music, and saluting its flag.
He is survived by his daughters, Beverly (Steve) McAlilly and Melanie Clement; brother George (Bobbie) Clement; brother-in-law and sister in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Cecil (Patsy Abernethy) Jenkins and sister-in-laws, Nancy Abernethy Sharp, Barbara Clement and Annis Clement and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; and his siblings: Annie Clyde, Mildred, Ethel, LaPearl, Carolyn, Fred, Robert, Charles, Francis and Sidney.
His daughters are grateful for the loving staff at Mitchell Center who cared for him like family as well as Kindred Home Hospice for their care the last 4 months of his life.
A Service of Death and Resurrection was held on Wednesday, April 28, at First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc with The Rev. Brad Hodges and The Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating. Burial followed at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steve McAlilly, Bill Rice, Bob McGee, Joe Johnson, Q.T. Tutor and Johnny Campbell. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel are entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Pontotoc, MS 38863, or Mississippi Methodist Senior Services, P.O. 1567, Tupelo, MS 38802.
The family requests that everyone wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of Pontotoc First United Methodist Church and Holland Funeral Directors.
Sarah Wilson
Pontotoc
Sarah Frances Souter Wilson was born in Pontotoc, MS on January 6, 1948. She was the tenth of twelve children born to Earl Souter Sr. and Mary Shelton Souter. Sarah peacefully entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2021 while at home surrounded by her loving family. Sarah was raised and educated in Pontotoc County and graduated from the Pontotoc Attendance Center in 1967. She attended Itawamba Junior College majoring in Office Administration. Sarah was a faithful employee at Keystone and Advanced Plastics for more than 30 years. She retired from working in 2016 as a member of the cafeteria staff at D.T. Cox Elementary School in Pontotoc. A devoted Christian, Sarah joined McDonald United Methodist Church at a young age and was an active member until her death. She was a longtime member of McDonald's Usher Board and has served as the church secretary. Sarah loved visiting and spending time with her family and friends very much. She was often visiting and uplifting the sick and shut-in in her community, going to charitable events, attending class reunions and traveling to visit her grandkids Eden and Emmanuel in Maryland.
Sarah leaves to mourn her husband of 42 years, Charlie Wilson; sons Marcus (LaKeisha) Souter of Upper Marlboro, MD and Tanka Souter of Pontotoc; step-daughters Kim Hill and Tanya (Carl, Sr.) Wright of Racine, WI; two grandchildren Emmanuel James and Eden Joy of Upper Marlboro, MD; brothers James (Mae Opal), David, Wilson; and a sister Marilyn Ivy all of Pontotoc, MS.Finally, she leaves a host ofnieces, nephews and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Betty Jean, Neal, Archie, Walter, Roy, Earl Jr., and Don.
Services were Saturday, May 1, at McDonald United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Interment followed at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
