Rodney Kennedy
Memphis, Tennessee
Rodney Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy, 48, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was a Christian and a wonderful father to two precious boys, Jameson and Asher. He enjoyed every aspect of fatherhood from involvement in their education and school activities, to all the fun things they loved to do as a family. He was an avid football fan of the Ole Miss Rebels and the New England Patriots. Darrel graduated high school as the Valedictorian in 1989. He continued his education to include an Associate of Arts degree from ICC in 1993, an Associate of Applied Sciences (RN) degree from ICC in 1998, a BSN from Ole Miss in 2006, and an NP-C (Family Nurse Practitioner) degree from UAB in 2013. His future plans included pursuing a PhD.
He is survived by two sons, Jameson and Asher Stewart-Kennedy; his mother, Jewel Kitchens; his sisters, Kathy Kitchens, Beverly Edge, Shelly Ford, and Becky Deaton; two brothers, Horace Kitchens (Melissa) and James Kitchens(Vicky); nephews, Chance Kitchens, Heath Kitchens (Brittany), Lance Carter(Brooke), and Craig Kitchens(Haley); nieces, Karley Zachary(Adam), Breanna Kitchens, Tristan Kitchens, and Kelli Hollings(Nathan); great nephews, Kowen Kitchens, Liam Zachary, and Kaleb Kitchens; and great niece, Kennedy Carter; other family members include, JC Kennedy, Samantha Stewart, and Jaime Clark.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Mack Winter and Mamie Corder Winter; and a niece, Hannah Burt.
A graveside service was held, Friday, May 1, at Williams Cemetery with Bro. Owen Hitchcock officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Frances Snyder
Metairie, Louisiana
Frances Ruth Aron Snyder passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at age 86. She was born on April 18, 1934 in Vancleave, Mississippi to Elbert Theron Aron and Annice Jewel Lancaster Aron.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin Snyder, Jr., son Doug Snyder, brothers Billy Faye Aron, Wayne Elbert Aron, and James Lamar Aron and sister Jeaner Elizabeth Royals.
Frances is survived by her daughter Denise LaBauve, sister Dorothy Virginia Love, grandchildren Chris Snyder, Becky Bourg, Mike Snyder, Gaston Bourg, III, Matt Snyder, and Kayla Holter and great-grandchildren Kali Snyder, Katie Snyder, Cameron Snyder, Adrianna Snyder, James Snyder, Tobi Snyder, and Liam Holter.
Frances was an accounting manager for J.C. Penny’s. She was a member of the Eastern Star, on the advisor board for Rainbow Girls and a volunteer in the office of Williams Blvd. Baptist Church.
Private funeral services were held Monday, May 4 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was laid to rest in the Metairie Cemetery.