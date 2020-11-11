Pic (forgot last week)
Glenda Tutor
Pontotoc
Glenda Ann Tutor, 71, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home in Randolph, MS. She was born March 30, 1949 to Lawayne and Catherine Tutor in Pontotoc County. She was married to Rea Tutor for 44 years, until his death in 2009. She was part of the family business for many years and then babysat for several years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with all of her family. She enjoyed going to auctions with Rea and visiting churches when he was singing. She was loved by all that knew her.
Glenda is survived by her children, Greg Tutor (Valerie), Beverly Irby (Lee), and Lawayne Tutor (Sharla); her grandchildren, Cristin Tutor, Josh Perkins, and Jessica Putt (Shane); her great grandchildren, Lyndon and Addi Rea Putt; one brother Roger Fooshee; and two sisters, Jennifer Scarbrough and Stephanie Inmon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rea Tutor and her parents, Lawayne Tutor and Catherine Fooshee.
Graveside services were Tuesday, October 27 at Carey Springs Cemetery with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating.
Steven Wilson
Thaxton
Steven Alan Wilson, 73, resident of the Thaxton Community in Pontotoc, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following a brief illness.
A private family service is planned in his hometown of Northplat, Nebraska. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Wilson was born October 1, 1947 in Minnesota, the son of the late Donald Earl and Dorothy Frances Wilson. He was a 1965 graduate of Northplat High School in Nebraska and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
A Christian and local "handyman", Mr. Wilson will be remembered for his patriotism, love of family and working outdoors.
Survivors include his children, Alicia Schrotberger (Brandon) and Dwayne Wilson (Sheila), both of Nebraska.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Neoma Wilson, a daughter, Cynthia Mastropieri and two brothers, Randy and Bryan Wilson.
The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Wilson and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
.
J.C. Hubbard
Pontotoc
Johnny "J. C." Hubbard was born January 13, 1952 in Bruce, MS to the late Thelma Hubbard and Willie Lee "Silk" Hubbard. J. C. Hubbard departed this life on November 2, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. The Lord welcomed him home so he would be pain free. He confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and became a member of Church of the Living God-Toccopola where he remained a faithful and devoted member until his health failed him.
J. C. Hubbard was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Zula Mae and Annie Hubbard, brothers Pete and Henry Hubbard, great grandparents, uncles and aunts.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his sons Antonio Hubbard (Sonya), Reginald King (Deondra) both of Thaxton, MS, Robert Gladney of South Carolina, and Gene of Iowa; one granddaughter Antonesia Hubbard of Houston, MS; two grandsons Caleb King of Tupelo, MS and Donavan Ivy of Oxford, MS; one great granddaughter Azalea Hubbard of Houston, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He also leaves special friends: Dwight Sheldon "Lou", Robert Wortham, Cecil Ware, Willie Henry, Lottie Windham, Margaret Bynum, Carl Keys, John Powell, Joyce and Hatin Flemons, Earl Dixon, Danny Judon, Joe Lindsay, Eddie Terrell, Darnell Hampton, Ham Flemons, Robert Flemons, and Martin Lindsay.
Service was Sunday, November 8, at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Thaxton, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Q.C. Mayes
Pontotoc
QC Mayes was born April 26, 1955 to the late Walter and Laura Mayes in Pontotoc, MS. He loved to talk, tell jokes, and play the lottery. He also loved people.
He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Laura Mayes, his grandparents Beulah and LC Stockard, one brother Harold Buford, and four sisters: Beulah Turner, Pearline Mayes, Esther Perry, and Annie Nell Beckley.
He leaves to cherish his memory, four brothers: John (Shirley) Mayes of Blue Mountain, MS, Buster Mayes of Pontotoc, MS, David (Evelyn) Mayes of Calhoun City, MS, and Norman (Lynn) Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS; five sisters: Maxine (Robert) Beckley of Tupelo, MS, Essie (Larry) Gill, Walter Mae (Glen) Berry, Mable (Lee) Hamer, and Mary (Harvey) Mayes all of Pontotoc, MS; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services were entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Stanley Holley
Robbs
Robert Stanley Holley, 72, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. He lived in Robbs, MS and was married to his wife, Nita Sue Holley for 48 years. He was a graduate of Randolph High School, attended IJC for 2 years, and worked at Brookwood Furniture for 35 years. He loved his family and the St. Louis Cardinals, due to being named after Stan Musial.
He is survived by his wife, Nita Sue Atkinson Holley; son, Robert Christopher Holley (Gina) of Randolph; daughter, Sue Ann Hollings (Eddie) of Pontotoc; sister, Virginia Lee Turnage; grandchildren, Jamie Hollings, Lindsay Westmoreland, London Henry, Eric Hollings, Breauna Johnson, Tyler Hollings, Brandon Hollings, Nevin Holley, and Marcus Holley; and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wade Holley; mother, Lavell Henry Holley; infant son, Marcus Wayne Holley; and brother-in-law, Malvin Turnage.
Services were Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial was in Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jaime Hollings, Eric Hollings, Brandon Johnson, Tyler Hollings, Brandon Hollings, and Marcus Holley.
Kay Aston
Pontotoc
Carol Kay Moorman Aston, 73, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She was born at home in Pontotoc. She married James H. Aston on March 28, 1968, who was by her side when she took her last breath. When she graduated from Pontotoc City, she went to work at the Shirt Factory. When she married James, she quit there and attended Cosmetology School. She has been an active hairdresser for 52 years.
A graveside service was held Monday, November 9, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Bro. Wayne Cobb and Bro. Ken Hester officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband; daughter-Cynthia Aston Chambers; grandsons-Jacob Aston Chambers and Jamichael Latez Gates; two brothers-Joel Moorman (Jackie) and Jerry Moorman (Brenda); four sisters-Anita Carnes Waldrop, Bettie Owen, Kathie Mason (George) and Debbie McKnight (Kenneth); a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many others that she claimed.
She was preceded in death by her parents-George and Frances Moorman and two siblings who died at birth.
Pallbearers were Barry Carnes, Jonathan Carnes, Shane Moorman, Chris Moorman, Terry Owen, Jared McKnight and James Earl Aston.
Lorye Logan
Pontotoc
Lorye Anne Logan, 55, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc, MS. The graveside service was Monday, November 9 at Sand Springs Cemetery in Pontotoc County with Brother Earl Rush officiating.
Born on July 12, 1965, to Sherry Ann Graham Warren and the late Quay McLaughlin, Lorye was a retired associate manager at Walmart in Oxford, MS. She was a member of Toccopola Baptist Church and proud to say she had survived cancer as a 4-year-old child and was a "St. Jude Baby". She was fond of all animals and enjoyed owning many dogs especially her dog, Bear. Lorye took great pleasure in being around people and was never heard to say an unkind word about anyone. She loved spending time with her family and working in her yard. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lowell McLaughlin and Landal McLaughlin.
Survivors include her mother, Sherry Ann Warren of Oxford, MS; her daughters, Briana Brown and her husband, Dane, of Brandon, MS and Dani Smith and her husband, Owen, of New Albany, MS; her sons, Gerry Logan, Jr. and his wife, Ann Marie, of Water Valley, MS and Koby Logan of Pontotoc, MS; her sister, Layne McLaughlin of Oxford, MS; her uncle and aunt, Mike and Rita Graham of Pontotoc, MS; and four grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Ms. Logan's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
.
Lynnice McCord
Pontotoc
Lynnice O'Neal McCord, 79, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home. He was a farmer and also worked at Penn Tire in Tupelo, MS for 16 years.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn McCord; his four sons, Chris McCord (Denia) of New Albany, MS, Mark McCord (Aleshia) of Cherry Creek, MS, David McCord (Marla) of Pontotoc, MS, and Matthew McCord of Pontotoc, MS; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Laura McCord of Pontotoc, MS; brother, Wayne McCord; and one child, Clark McCord.
Services were Monday, November 9, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Mike Smithey officiating. Burial followed in Endville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Lynn McCord, Josh McCord, Levi McCord, Eric McCord, and Hayden McCord.
Billy Gene Smitherman
Olive Branch
Billy Gene "Bill" Smitherman, 80, passed away November 9, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Southaven, MS. Bill moved to Memphis, TN from Ingomar, MS with his beloved wife of 57 years, Pat, in 1967. He then began working for Memphis Furniture where he was employed for over 25 years. After that, he continued working with furniture opening his company "Bill's Upholstery" in 1986. He enjoyed every minute of the hard work and loved the people he got to meet. He owned and operated his business until he retired in 2017. Bill loved the beauty of the country and visiting his hometown, family, and friends every chance he got. He loved making people laugh and spending time with his family. He was an avid lover of the Memphis Tigers and baseball!
Bill is survived by his wife, Pat Smitherman, Olive Branch, MS; his children, Angela Roberson (Jeff), Byhalia, MS, Billy Smitherman (Tiffany), Olive Branch, MS, and Patrick Smitherman (Rachel), Olive Branch, MS; his grandchildren, Alicia Archambeault (Michael), Byhalia, MS, Cameron Roberson (Melody), Cordova, TN, Dylan Owens, Moscow, TN, Christina, Mary, Connor, Leigha, Jaxon, and Olivia Smitherman, and Savannah and Madison Hollis, Olive Branch, MS; and his great-grandchildren, Hendrix and Jennings Archambeqult and Reya Roberson.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, James and Earlene Smitherman; his brothers, Norris and Baby Smitherman; and his son, Billy Gene Smitherman, Jr.
Service will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Buddy Gordon and Bro. Ryan Vanderford officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Billy Smitherman, Billy Lee Tackett, Cameron Roberson, Connor Smitherman, Dylan Owens, and Jeff Roberson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Young and Jerry Young.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, from 5-9 p.m. and Friday, November 13, 12 noon until service time.
Brody Whitehead
Pontotoc
Brody Clark Whitehead, 4 months, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. His eyes lit up when his brother Nate got close to him. He loved music and being snuggled. He was a happy baby. He loved being talked to and was always smiling.
Brody is survived by his parents, Alex and Sam Whitehead; his big brother, Nate; his grandparents, Neal and Pam Clark and David and Amy Whitehead; aunts and uncles, Amy and Jamie Parker and Ashley and Mike Bowen; great-grandparents, Harvey and Louise Collins, Larry and Betty Kelly, Becky Howard, and Phyllis Clark; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Dorman Whitehead, William Clark, Jack Howard, and Bill Simmons.
Services will be Saturday, November 14, 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Patrick Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Drew Holcomb and Jesse Hamby.
Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday, November 14, 1 p.m. until service time.
Carson Magill
Pontotoc
Carson Dewayne Magill, 62, resident of Pontotoc and former resident of Conroe, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Grenada Health & Rehabilitation Center in Grenada following a brief illness.
A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Magill was born June 3, 1958, the son of the late Fred and Evelyn Stegall Magill. He received his education in the Tupelo Public School System and continued his education at Itawamba Community College.
A Christian, Mr. Magill was a longtime employee in the pulpwood industry before retiring.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Ruth White Magill of Pontotoc, one daughter, Charity Lynn Magill of Henderson, NC, four sisters, Ruth Clippard of Houlka, Diane Gumabon of Conroe, TX, Ozil Dobbs of Pontotoc and Marie McCammon of Magnolia, AR, two brothers, Fred Magill of Ingomar and Johnny Magill of Algoma and two grandchildren.
.