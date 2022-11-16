Browning, has pic
Betty Jo Jaggers
Pontotoc
Betty Jo Eubanks Jaggers, age 95, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born May 8, 1927 to Bernard Gideon and Laura Lorene Dalton Eubanks. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1944, and married the love of her life, Morris Jaggers, in July 1946. Betty Jo was the oldest member of Black Zion Baptist Church, and a proud member of The Greatest Generation. Not only was she a full time mother, and farm hand, but over the years she also worked as a switchboard operator, seamstress at Reed's, Hunter Sadler and Rivera Shirt Factory. She worked at Pontotoc's NMMC Dietary Dept. for several years making desserts as well. Betty Jo loved spending time and working with her family on their farm, but one of her greatest joys was cooking for her family and writing down her recipes for loved ones to enjoy. She passed much of her time watching birds, sewing, reading her Bible daily, and chatting on the phone with her friends.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Thurman Scarborough officiating and Ensley Howell will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her four children, Diane Bridgman (Danny), Bruce Jaggers (Betty), Barry Jaggers (Rebecca) and Denise Tutor (Rodney); twelve grandchildren, Dana (Scott), Jenny, Beth (Brian), Mandy (David), Scott (Charlie Beth), Kelly (Perry), Amber (Dennis), Jeanna (Bobby), Emily (Dustin), Ben (Jessie), Macey and Kolby; sixteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; two great nephews and a special great nephew, Jon Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morris Jaggers; a sister, Addie Eubanks Johnson; a niece, Deloris Taylor and a grandson, Daniel Bridgman.
Pallbearers will be Drew Bridgman, Ben Bramlett, Scott Jaggers, Alan Wheeler, Perry Payne and Scott Biffle. Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Harlow, David Hall, Greg Hall and Jim Purnell.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Browning
Cheryl Mitchell
Pontotoc
Cheryl Elizabeth Jaggers Mitchell, age 67, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the presence of her beloved family members. Cheryl retired from Center Point after working many years. She was a church pianist and organist for various churches including First Baptist Church and Trace Ridge Baptist Church both in Ridgeland, MS, and she grew up at the Furrs Baptist Church. Cheryl and her husband Mike traveled by RV across much of the United States. They joyfully served anyone who needed a helping hand.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Furrs Baptist Church, with Rev. Steve Street. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Mitchell, Ridgeland; a son, Luke Ratcliff, Pearl; her mother, Clara Jaggers, Pontotoc; sister, Susie Jaggers, Pontotoc; brother, Mark Jaggers (Lillian) and two nephews', Alex and Mick Jaggers.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elvis Jaggers and a brother, Jimmy Merle Jaggers.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Furrs Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Harlan McGuire
Cairo
Harlan C. McGuire, 73, passed away Monday, Nov 7, 2022, in Cairo at his home. He was born February 8, 1949. Services were Sunday, November 13, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.