Doris Poe
Troy
Doris Louise "Mama Bear" Poe, 80, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home in Troy, MS. Doris graduated from Shannon High School, attended ICC, and graduated from Delta State University. She taught school for twenty-five years in Pontotoc County. She was a member of The Eastern Star, where she served as PM and in other offices both locally and statewide. She was currently serving as Conductress. Doris was a charter member of Troy Volunteer Fire Department. An active member of Troy Baptist Church, she was an avid promoter of Samaritan Purse Shoeboxes. She collected items all year round. If anyone had a request for an item, she could find it. She was unique and had a heart of gold.
Doris is survived by her husband of 60 years, Allen Poe; her son, Jay Poe; her daughter, Sherry Lyn Shettles(Shawn) of Bruce; grandchildren, Andrea Munn of Pontotoc, Katie Shettles of Bruce, and Dakota Shettles(Misty); great-grandchildren, Kiley, Bailey, and Ko-Bear of Pontotoc; brothers-in-law, Larry Poe(Sherrie) and Mike Poe of Troy; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Louise Jackson.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 2, (today), at 2 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Troy Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, November 2 from 1 p.m. until service time.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie Earls, Matthew Poe, Tim Moss, Jerry Bailey, David Hall, and Mike Stewart.
Herbert Jenkins
Pontotoc
Herbert Gardner Jenkins, age 80, died on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at NMMC in Pontotoc. He was born December 20, 1941 to Herbert B. and Flora Ball Jenkins. Herbert was a graduate of Pontotoc High School, and he attended Arkansas State and Itawamba Junior College before marrying the love of his life, Betty Mooneyhan Jenkins. He was a brick mason alongside his father and built several homes in Pontotoc and the brick structures at Howard Stafford Park. Herbert opened the Fun-Time-Roll-Arena in Pontotoc and in 1971 he moved to Jackson and operated four skating rinks. In 1978 he moved to Southaven and opened two skating rinks in Southaven and Memphis before moving to Searcy, AR in 1985 and starting APEX Vending. He moved back to Pontotoc in 1990 and operated his vending business in Pontotoc and Tupelo. Herbert served as a Deacon at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church and later as a greeter at Greatest Mission Baptist Church. He loved Jesus and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was a hardworking man. Herbert enjoyed knife collecting and carpentry.
A memorial service was held Saturday, October 29, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jackie Whitley officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Mooneyhan Jenkins; a son, Herbert Byron Jenkins and wife Melanie Kay; a daughter, Michelle McGill and husband Greg; a sister, Wanda Daniels and husband Mike; five grandchildren, Blake McGill, Cody Alexander, Herbert Byron "Trey" Jenkins III, Zackery Talon Jenkins and Mallory Turner; and one great-grandson, Oliver Turner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his three sisters, Jeanette Wright, Janice Sexton and Yvette Jenkins; and a brother, Travis Jenkins.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the Gideon's International. An organization that Herbert was a faithful member. www.gideons.org/donate
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Samuel McKenzie
Pontotoc
Samuel "Sambo" McKenzie, 71, resident of Pontotoc, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following a brief illness.
A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mr. McKenzie will be held at a later date. Arrangements are provided by the staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. McKenzie was born on August 5, 1951 to the late Sam Adam and Mary Lee Knox McKenzie and received his education in the Line Street Consolidated School System. He was employed as a spring coiler for the manufacturing industry until retirement at the age of 55.
A Christian and comedian, Mr. McKenzie always had a passion for all antique cars and restoration car projects. Riding his roadrunner car with the boys, also known as the "Road Show Cruisers" was one of his favorite hobbies.
Mr. McKenzie's best characteristic was helping others in any way possible. As his sibling's caretaker, he got the privilege of naming all of his siblings and also got the title of "Best Big Brother Ever". He loved his entire family, and they will miss him dearly.
Those left to cherish memories include his beloved wife, Peggy Myrick McKenzie, his God daughter, Felicia Barkley, a bonus son, Jase Hester, seven sisters, Martha Smith, Debra Williams, Carolyn Smith, Paulette Bailey, Mary Jane Graham, Jacquelyn Parker and Pearlie McKenzie, three brothers, Arthur, Darnell and Dwight McKenzie and one bonus grandchild, Luca Hester.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by Bro. Danny Boy McKenzie.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McKenzie family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Joe Beasley
Sherman
Carlton "Joe" Beasley, 92, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home. He was a member of the Sherman Baptist Church. He was a United States Veteran, serving in the Army, and a Mason. He worked as a supervisor at an ammunition plant in Joliet, IL, before moving back to Lee County, Mississippi. He owned and operated Beasley Dry Cleaners, before working at Wickes Lumber Company. He also was the Mayor of Sherman for two terms. In his later years, he owned and operated Beasley Trucking, where he hauled sand, gravel, topsoil, etc. to numerous construction sites. He was past commander of the VFW in Tupelo, and was also active in the VFW in Pontotoc. He was an avid conversationalist and a gifted story teller.
Services were Saturday, October 29, the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Jeremy Abbott officiating. Burial was in the Sherman Cemetery.
Survivors include one daughter, Mary Jo "Jo Jo" Abbott of Sherman; five grandchildren, Jeremy Abbott (Madison), Ashley Cantrell (Mike), Benjamin Beasley, Chasiti Beasley, and Gage Beasley; nine great grandchildren; three great -great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geanette Beasley; two sons, Leonard Beasley and Kevin Beasley; one daughter, Sandy Smith; one grandson, Chris Fleming; four brothers, W.C. Beasley, A.B. Beasley, Cecil Beasley, and David Beasley; five sisters, Robbie Beasley, Winnie Mae Dulaney, Joy Moore, Annie Parchman, and Shirley Harlow; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Beasley, Gage Beasley, Curt Umfress, Rick Umfress, Frank Gaddy, Maury Andrews, and Tommy Grant.
Honorary pallbearers will be Veteran members of the VFW.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Elise Raines
Pontotoc
Elsie Chambers Raines, 72, passed away October 30, 2022, at her home. Elsie was born to Mary Chambers Roberts on March 2, 1950, in Pontotoc County. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved spending time with family.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Stokes (Kevin); two sons, Scottie Swan and Johnny Raines; sisters, Carolyn Tate (Eddie), Jenny Hubbard, Paulette Tedford (Neal), Teresa Dye (Bodie), and Brenda McMillen (Rodney); her two brothers, Paul Rowe (Linda) and Skip Roberts (Colleen); grandchildren, Ethen, Kandice, Haily, Tres, Sabastian, Declan, Jackson, and Austin; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Raines; mother, Mary Roberts; and a great nephew, Chris Pickering.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, November 2,(today) at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Sammy Hardin officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, November 2, from 1 p.m. until service time.
Pallbearers will be Zack McMillen, Evan McMillen, Eddie Ledbetter, Brett Riley, Kyle Havens, and Shane Rowe. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ethen Stokes, Tres Swan, Austin McFarling, Rodney McMillen, Kolby Havens, Karey Stokes, and Will Osterhout.
