Stephen Ray Aston passed away suddenly early in the morning Tuesday November 15 at the age of 67. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty Aston for 41 years. Steve was a loving father to Katheryn Flandro and Matthew Aston; and the most amazing Pappy to his treasured grandchildren William, Eliza, and Benjamin Flandro. Steve was born in New Albany Mississippi on June 30, 1955, to Mary Ann Irwin Aston and Oscar Lamar Aston. Steve was a talented jeweler and watchmaker.
To know Steve was to love him, he was natural friend. His mustache was a thing of legends. He could mount a diamond, fix a 200 year old watch with microscopic parts, plow his garden, tend his chickens, spend a week camping with the cub scouts, babysit grand babies, fix anything that was ever broken, and still not crease his perfectly starched clothes and drivers cap. He will be missed by his family more than words can describe.
A celebration of his life was held Thursday November 17 at Tutor Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Interment followed at Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Stanley Irwin, Greg Brotherton, Ronnie Brotherton, Dustan Berryhill, Johnnie Young, and Troy Flandro. Honorary Pallbearers will be all Steve's friends and trading buddies.
Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Lamar Aston and his wife Betty Sappington Aston. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Habegger (Bill), his sister Deborah Young (Johnnie) of Blue Mountain, MS; his children Katheryn Flandro (Troy), Matthew Aston, of Pontotoc, MS; and his grandchildren William, Eliza, and Benjamin Flandro of Pontotoc, MS; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many callings, his favorite was a primary teacher. He was a faithful priesthood holder. He was sealed to his family for time and all eternity in the Atlanta Temple. Stephen believed that families are eternal, and while his family is heartbroken; they are joyful at the glorious reunion to come.
