Lena Pearl Littlejohn, 82, peacefully passed away November 18, 2021 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church, dearly loved her family, and never forgot a birthday.
Family left to celebrate her life include her children, Marie and Gerald Brown, Wayne "Turkey" and Mary Littlejohn, Shelia and Mike Allred, David and Rhea Littlejohn; her grandchildren, Misti and Luis Aburto, Cody and Charlie Jumper, Alicia and Dave VanLandeghem, Marsha Littlejohn, Josh and Krystle Allred, Zac and Holly Allred, Sarah and Joe Hester, Tyler Barton, Luke and Bailey Littlejohn, Emma Ethridge, and Eli Littlejohn; two sisters, Faye Kelso and Mable Kelso; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; other loved ones, Randy Shane Jumper, Austin Jumper, and Nick Jumper; and Patricia and Victor Clardy, that called her Mom.
Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Berley Littlejohn; her parents, Ruby and Richard Kelso; and her siblings, Jerry Shumpert, Buddy Kelso, Johnny Kelso, Mary New, and Felicia Tunnell.
Services were Monday, November 22, at Buchanan Baptist Church with Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial followed in Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Her grandsons served as pallbearers.
Hugh Foshee
Pontotoc
Hugh Fooshee, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at home in New Albany. Services were Thursday, November 18, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery.