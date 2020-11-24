Has pic, Payton logo
Ellen Dixon
Pontotoc
Ellen Dixon was born on September 6, 1937, to Josephine and Robert Dixon, Sr., in Pontotoc, Mississippi. She was a member of Naylor Chapel Church, where she proudly served on the usher board. She was employed by Sunshine Healthcare until her death.
Ellen Dixon departed this life on November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine; father, Robert, Sr.; sisters, Grace Green, Opelean Franklin, Nellie Ruth Dixon, and Helen Armstrong; and brothers, Robert Dixon, Jr., and Charles Dixon.
She leaves to cherish her memory: Cynthia Usher and William Dixon, whom she called her children; two brothers, James Dixon of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Eddie (Theresa) Deal of Chicago, Illinois; a special nephew, Earl Dixon of Pontotoc, Mississippi; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Services wereThursday, November 19, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment followed. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Joseph Montgomery, Jr.
Pontotoc
Joseph Givens Montgomery, Jr., passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Joe was born October 12, 1932 to Joseph Givens Montgomery, Sr. and Mary Crowell Montgomery, in Greenville, MS. He graduated from Clarksdale High School and later obtained his accounting degree. Joe was the managing partner at Ellis Hirshberg in Clarksdale, for many years. He was a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc where he enjoyed the Wednesday night fellowship meals. Joe reminisced often of his fond memories of fishing on Moon Lake as a child.
A graveside service was held Friday, November 20, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Clarksdale, with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Military funeral honors will follow the graveside service. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist with the arrangements.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Sammy Huey
Red Banks
Samuel “Sammy” Cruse Huey, 68, of Red Banks MS, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. A Celebration of his life was held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home and upholstery shop in Red Banks, MS.
He was born March 23, 1952 in Pontotoc, MS. He was a member of the Red Banks United Methodist Church. Sammy loved to fish and work in his garden.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Algee Huey of Byhalia, MS; sons, Scott (Tonya) Wilson of Myrtle, MS, Curt (Jennifer) Huey, Justin (Halie) Huey, Heath Hyde and Jason Hyde of Holly Springs, MS, Kelsey Rikard (Jeffrey) of Holly Springs; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Brenda Berryhill of New Albany, MS; brothers, Ray (Betty) Huey of Waterford, MS and David (Daisy) Huey of Tupelo, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Cruse Huey and Wilder Huey; brothers, Hershell Huey, John Huey and Keith Huey and one sister, Sheila Cothern.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Samuel “Sammy” Cruse Huey may be made to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be left on his Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com. Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch was in charge of arrangements.
David Dunlap
Pontotoc
David Kade Dunlap "Nuk" "Blue", 31, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Thursday, November 19, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial was in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Dumas, MS.
Tina Celaschi
Pontotoc
Tina L Russell Celaschi, 55, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12:00pm until service time Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.
Maudie Vaughn
Pontotoc
On July 17, 1955, in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, a baby girl was born to Mr. J.C. Golden and Mrs. Annie Pearl Golden. This beautiful girl was named Maudie Bell Golden Vaughn.
At an early age, Maudie had faith and hope in Christ as her Lord and personal savior. She became a member at Piney Grove Baptist Church and later on, joined Cherry Creek MB Church, where she remained a faithful member until her health failed.
She loved to work. She worked at Westown Café as kitchen manager for 33 years and later, at Sunshine Rest Home for 10 years, until her health failed. Once she got stronger, she started work at Montgomery on Main, until she was hospitalized. She loved to work, cook, laugh, and have fun. She lived her best life. Her famous saying was "I'm wonderful," no matter how she felt. Maudie was united in Holy Matrimony to Robert Lee Vaughn, Sr., and to this union, three children were born: Pamela Jo Golden, Felisha Lea Pegues and Robert Lee Vaughn, Jr. She departed this life on November 17, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo, surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her father J.C. Golden, her mother Annie Pearl Golden, her brother Lee Willie Golden, and her sister Nancy Jo Golden.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: three children, Pamela Jo Golden of Memphis, TN, and Felisha (Travis) Lea Pegues and Robert Lee Vaughn, Jr. (Jasmin), both of Pontotoc, MS; three sisters, Annie Cherry of Pontotoc, MS, Jacqualine Pruitt of Oxford, MS, and India Murray of Pontotoc, MS; two brothers, Jimmie Golden of New Albany, MS, and Mirron Pruitt of Pontotoc, MS; a very special friend, Larry Chandler; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Service were Sunday, November 22, at Cherry Creek MB Church in Ecru, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Willie Mae Barr
Pontotoc
On November 13, 2020, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Willie Mae took her flight and went home. She began her flight of paradise with her Heavenly Father.
Willie Mae started her Christian journey at Piney Grove MB Church in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Later, Willie Mae married Marvin Barr and joined Usher Valley MB Church, where she worshipped until her health declined. Willie Mae loved her family and friends. She loved all children and found great enjoyment in reading the newspaper. She fellowshipped with each and everyone; she never met a stranger!
Preceding her in death are her parents, Isaiah and Christine Green; her husband, Marvin Barr; four sisters, Bobbie Neal, Annie Ruth, Ethel Lee, and Lella B.; and four brothers, John, Ralph, Frank, and Sammy.
Willie Mae leaves to cherish her memories: brother, Namon Green of Pontotoc, Mississippi; sister, Magdalene Roberson of Pontotoc, Mississippi; and a host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and friends.
Services were Saturday, November 21 at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.