Rachel Frazier
Randolph
Rachel Frazier, 78, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at her home in Randolph. Services will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will continue Wednesday, November 3, 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Carey Springs Cemetery.
Stella Parker
Pontotoc
Stella Louise Parker, 79, passed away on October 18, 2021, at Magnolia Place Senior Living. She was born in Pontotoc, MS, and lived there most of her life.
Stella had a passion for learning and teaching. She taught for many years at both Pontotoc High School and South Pontotoc High School, impacting the lives of an untold number of students. Later in life, she moved to Batesville, MS, and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Stella had a great love for God's Word, her family, her dogs and, with great enthusiasm, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. She is preceded in death by her father, James Albert Bagwell, and her mother, Willie Mae Bagwell. Stella is survived by her brother, Billy Bagwell (Betty), her sister, Linda Russell and her many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Browning Funeral Home, in Pontotoc, MS, on Tuesday October 26. Stella was laid to rest at Oak Forrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and considering her love for God's Word, please make all contributions to the Gideons International.
Lester Robertson, Sr.
Pontotoc
Lester Eugene Robertson, Sr., passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 19, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to Roy and Pearl Childers Robertson and was raised by his bonus mom, Sara Watowa. Les was a proud U. S. Air Force Veteran, having retired in 1970, after twenty years of service. He was a member of the Shriner's and Masonic Lodge #81, VFW and the DAV. Les was a man of many talents, including nursing home administration, owning a laundromat and vending routes to running a furniture frame shop, before he retired to travel the world. He enjoyed his entire family, of all the things he had accomplished in life, he cherished the love of his family the most.
The service was Sunday, October 31, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc, with Rev. Tim Wilbanks officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Robertson; seven children, Lester E. "Butch" Robertson, Jr. (Genie), Greta Crow, Glennice Lawson (Danny), Wynema Brock (Paul), Debbie Bunnell (Roger), Tammy Brazil and Lisa Stringer (Dean); ten grandchildren, Bryce Robertson, Barrett Robertson, Justin Byles, Kenda Grunden, Daniel Grunden (Lisa), Jason Brock (Mandy), Travis Brazil, Danielle Stevens (Derek), Dalton Stringer (Jacque) and Anthony Holder; 11 great-grandchildren, Destony Carson (Corey), Hailey Brock, Dustin Brock, Layla Stevens, Jalyn Kuehner, Brody Stevens, Damian Grunden, Matthew Grunden, Harly Rose, Talon Rose and Drew Stringer; three great-great grandchildren, Skylan Carson, Delta Carson and Amy Brock; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, bonus mom, Mother-in-law, Quay Newell; one grandchild, Leslie Robertson and one great-grandchild, Callie Brazil.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Peggy Cole
Sherman
With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Peggy Jean Cole. She gained her wings on Thursday, October 28, 2021. She was born on January 22, 1945 in Chickasaw County to Robert Cleve Wheeler and Maydie Harbin Wheeler. She was a member of Word of Life in Tupelo. Her children are left to cherish her memory.
A celebration of life was held Sunday, October 31, at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Tommy Galloway and Brother Terry Wheeler officiating.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Walls (Tommy) of Pontotoc, Shelia Criddle (Freddie) of Pontotoc, David Pettit of Houston and Tommy Pettit (Ramona Bolin) of Randolph; her grandchildren, Justin Criddle , Kevin Criddle, Corey Walls , Craig Walls, Tabbatha Driggers, Hannah Griffin and Eric Pettit; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; her sisters, Ruby Lucius and Martha Faye Lee both of Tennessee; and her brothers, David Wheeler of Millport, AL and J.D. Wheeler of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Cleve and Maydie Wheeler; her infant daughter, Bonita Pauline Pettit; the father of her children, David Arnold Pettit; her brothers, R.C., Jimmy, Bob, Robert Wayne, and Randall; and her sisters, Emma Jean, Alvis, and Brenda.
Carolyn Polk Miller
Algoma
Carolyn Polk Miller, 75, passed away October 29, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was a lifelong member of Monroe Presbyterian Church in Algoma. She was a graduate of Algoma High School and The University of Mississippi with a master's degree. She had a 32 year career as an elementary school teacher, serving at Yazoo City, Houston, and 28 years at South Pontotoc Elementary School.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bobby Miller; sister-in-law, Betty Polk; brother-in-law, Donald Miller; nephews, Mike Polk (Carla), David Caldwell Tina), and Tim Polk (Shannon); and great nieces and nephews, Laura Polk Vaughan (Caleb), Sarah Caldwell Rutland (John), Leanna Polk Duran (Eric), and Jay Polk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Royce and Ott Polk; sister, Joyce Polk Caldwell; brother, James Polk; and nephew, Ronnie Caldwell.
Services were Monday, November 1, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Butch Odom officiating. Burial followed in Old Monroe Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Harry Neal Corder, Ricky Collums, Mike Polk, David Caldwell, Tim Polk, and Jay Polk.
Margie Branham
Pontotoc
Margie Morphis Branham, 83, died at her home on October 30, 2021 surrounded by her children. She was a factory worker and for 15 years she was self employed. She was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy.
Margie is survived by her children, Debby Alexander(Hank),Linda Houpt, Roger Houpt, and Gina Houpt, all of Pontotoc; granddaughter, Amanda Ingram; two sisters, Janie Dobbs of Pontotoc and Jeri Edsall of San Antonio, TX; brother, Rev. Mitchell Morphis(Debbie) of Pontotoc; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Branham; parents, Ausborn and Estelle Morphis; son, Jerry Bryant; grandson, Kevin Bryant; sister, Martha Hayes; 3 nephews, Willie "Tommy" Roberson, Mitchell Eberwein, and Barry Dobbs; and niece, Tammy Johnson.
Services will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. James "Arch" Archambeault officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers wil be Gary Dobbs, Ethan Dobbs, Brody Ferguson, Hank Alexander, Scott Roberson, and David Westmoreland. Honorary Pallbearer will be Davin Ford.
Visitation will continue Wednesday, November 3, 1 p.m. until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.