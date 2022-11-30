Has pic, veteran
Eddy Barrentine Jr.
Blue Springs
Prentiss Edward “Eddy” Barrentine Jr., a veteran of Vietnam and longtime resident of Blue Springs, Mississippi, passed away on November 18, 2022 being surrounded by his daughters after a battle with lung cancer. Eddy was born November 30, 1948 to Edward and Marianna (Anger) Barrentine and graduated from Elaine High School in Elaine, Arkansas.
After graduating from Phillips County Community College, Eddy served in the U.S. Army. As a Sergeant-E5 for the Army, he saw action as a combat infantryman in Vietnam. The United States Army recognized Eddy for his honorable service with a Bronze Star for Valor, National Defense medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Pacification medal, and Air Medal. Eddy didn't speak much about his time in the Army, but he always remained vocal about his love for his country and was very active in the Tupelo VFW.
After the war, Eddy returned home to become a cotton, corn, soybean and cattle farmer with his father. He farmed in Snowlake, Deerfield, Rector, and Lundell Arkansas, Holly Springs and Pontotoc, Mississippi and just before his retirement in 2002, he was Farm Manager in Albany and Americus, Georgia. He married Rebecca Stoner in 1972 and had two daughters whom he referred to as the brightest lights in his life.
In 1983 he married his second wife, Sandra (Kelly) and together they had two infant sons who died at birth.They built a life together in Blue Springs, Mississippi where they created many memories together. During his retirement, he enjoyed going to the local stores to drink coffee twice a day, visiting with friends, and spending his Saturday nights at the Tupelo VFW dancing the night away. Eddy was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; two infant sons; sister Linda Traylor, and his parents. He is survived by his daughters Amanda (Denny) Bardos and Angela (Jeff) McWhorter; as well as five grandchildren, Daniel Bardos, Breana Bardos, Brandon Bardos, Savannah McWhorter, and Drew McWhorter; his brother Dennis (Helene), sister Cathy (David) Cook and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome to join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Eddy on December 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.; Locust Hill Baptist Church, 1745 Locust Hill Rd., Belden, Mississippi 38828. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Has pic
Vincente Amador
Pontotoc
Vicente Thomas "Vinny" Amador, 29, passed away November 20, 2022, at Regional One Health-Memphis, TN. Vinny was full of life and never met a stranger. Often called the "governor" because he was always shaking hands and kissing babies. His smile always lit up the room, even on the darkest days, and his kind soul was second to none, bringing joy and happiness wherever he was. Vinny was a very special person, loved by all that were honored to have met him. Vinny was the person that everyone needed to follow as an example with his open heart and tender soul. He loved everyone, disliked no one; he was full of compassion, full of love, full of empathy - FULL OF LIFE.
Vinny loved life. He knew what happy to be alive really meant. He endured two open heart surgeries by the age of five, numerous orthopedic surgeries and surgeries and procedures to remove a brain tumor that left him deaf and with paralysis of one side of his face. Vinny endured the pain of almost 30 surgeries in his life. Yet he persevered. Having battled so many life changing medical challenges, Vinny knew what life was and made the most of it, often concerned about why others were crying over him. Though Vinny had to fight every step of the way, it didn't slow him down but just a little bit. But he NEVER lost love for others. He endured in his life what would make most men crumble and fail. He smiled in the face of adversity, and he conquered what tried to hold him down. He was the strongest person anyone ever knew. He was his dad's hero. He was everyone's hero.
Vinny enjoyed life like we all should...simply. He enjoyed socializing with others, having never met a stranger. He was especially fond of the ladies! He loved his friends at school, he loved the Special Olympics and traveling for the various events. He enjoyed painting and drawing, and his works were enjoyed by many and cherished by those that he gave one of his works to. He loved his family. Most of all, he loved the one person that was his world, his Momma.
Here is an excerpt from one of her writings about Vinny:
"I was asked once...
'I bet you wish you could change your son and him be normal.' I thought a lot about this question and pondered some questions of my own. Would I change the everyday 'I love you, mommy. I miss you two times. I ask you something? I love you.'
Change the huge smile and hug I am greeted with every time I come home or even walk in the room?
Change the way he closes his eyes so funny when he kisses?
Change the laughter only he makes?
Remove the silly questions or funny things he comes up with?
Change the way he holds my hand and "pets" me when I don't feel good or have an owie?
Change the way he says mommy, daddy, grandma, or grandpa?
Changing him in any way would change all these things about him and there is no way that would be normal.
When you have a special needs child, the word "normal" takes on a different meaning. The love that a special child gives is the purist love ever. They don't know hate or even acknowledge differences in people. They have the same feelings as everyone else; I believe they have just figured things out better that we have. People look down on them, yet they still smile and offer hugs. They don't like to see anyone hurt or cry. They would never consider being mean to someone just because they were different. In fact, they are the closest thing to normal that God created. Special needs people are what I think God intended us all to behave like. Somewhere we "normal" people lost our special needs.
So, to answer the original question, no I would never change him to be "normal"."
We love you, Vinny. The world mourns your passing, and the heavens welcome your arrival. God speed, son; we will see you soon.
Vinny is survived by his parents, Debra and William Van Gorder; grandparents, Chuck and Bonnie Van Gorder, grandmother, Linda Smith; sisters, Rebecca Amador and Grace Amador(Brayton Gray); brother, Bobby Amador(Kaity); nephew, Jay Smith, Blaine Gray, and Brayton Gray, Jr.; nieces, Kilyn Smith, Brayley Hoover, Ally Amador, and Lily Amador; brother-in-law, Dee Hoover; and Uncle Mike Smith.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Sullins.
A memorial service was held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Browning
Mae Jackson
Pontotoc
Mae Thames Jackson, age 89, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her daughter's residence in Athens, AL She was born August 16, 1933. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Mae was a retired nurse at Pontotoc Health Services, where she served as the Director of Nursing for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, gardening and raising basset hound puppies.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Ebenezer Cemetery with Rev. Brad Hodges and Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Jackson White and husband David; eight grandchildren, Jason Jackson, Matthew White, Austin White and wife Rachel, SaraBeth White, Samantha White, Bella White and Brayden White; one great-grandchild, Carolyn White; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, E.S. "Bert" Jackson, a son, Jim Jackson and three brothers, Richard Thames, Abe Thames and Eugene Thames.
Pallbearers were Matthew and Austin White, Charles and Sam Thames, Greg and David Hall.
Memorials may be sent to the Ebenezer Cemetery Fund, C/O Jimmy Duke, 1287 Horseshoe Bend, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Tracy ‘Shorty’ Clayton
Ecru
Tracy "Shorty" Clayton, 82, died Nov 24, 2022, in Ecru at his home. He was born November 5, 1940. Services were, Monday, November 28, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Has pic
Marion ‘Bea’ Bailey
Nettleton
Marion “Bea” Bailey was a caring mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. Bea left this world on November 8, 2022, at age 76.
She lived life on her own terms, well lived with the knowledge she has left the world a better place. In her last years, Mom endured so much pain and indignity, but throughout she preserved her independence and was determined to not let anything stop her from doing the things she enjoyed most.
She was born to George and Frances Davidson on December 2, 1945 in Pontotoc, Mississippi. After graduating from Ole Miss, Mom pursued her dream to be a teacher in Brooksville, Florida in 1968. Bea gave birth to a son, Edward, in 1973 and worked hard to raise him to become the man he is today.
Over her 30 year career in the Hernando County School District, Mom most loved teaching children to read as she believed it gave kids the ability to expand beyond their circumstances. She impacted the lives of thousands of children across multiple grades. It was rare for Mom not to run into someone she had taught even when being pulled over for a speeding ticket. She worked tirelessly as a leader in the First Presbyterian Church of Brooksville and with her Alpha Delta Kappa sisters as they helped children attain their basic needs and education.
Mom loved to travel, including trips to Ireland and Hawaii with her treasured sister, Ann, and road trips to places like Glacier National Park with Mrs. Gene. She made sure her son saw the world, so he knew there was a greater world to explore. Mom drove all over the South to see the sights and visit family landmarks. She visited New England to see the leaves and visit friends.
With a look only an elementary school teacher could master, Mom encouraged a know-nothing teenager to pay attention to Westminster Abbey and Notre-Dame de Paris, impressing that they were not just another cathedral, but important and worth notice.
Above all, she was always a teacher. Mom made sure her son went camping and played sports because she wanted to be the best parent possible. She was a familiar sight at sporting events all over Hernando County and a constant presence in her son’s life.
She was famed for not necessarily knowing all the rules for each sport, but her son knew she was always there which meant everything. Mom was a source of stability and safety and allowed Edward to grow into a good kid and a better man. She will be so missed. Even while being sick for the past few years, Mom wouldn’t let anything stop her from visiting her beloved North Georgia mountains centering around Mountain City, Georgia. Mom loved nothing better than lunch in Clayton and puttering around junk shops in Dillard and Highlands looking for the one Lenox Christmas plate she did not have, or the perfect tea set for her bears. Her last week was spent doing what she loved best, for which her family counts as a special blessing.
Mom is survived by her sister, Ann; a son, Edward; a daughter-in-law, Jessica; a grandchild, Mar; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is scheduled for December 3, 2022, at the Nettleton Presbyterian Church in Nettleton, MS.
A celebration of life is scheduled for January 14, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Brooksville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alpha Delta Kappa Foundation to support women educators or the First Presbyterian Church of Brooksville.
Frances V. Dover
Randolph
Frances V. Dover, 79, passed away November 28, 2022, at NMMC-Pontotoc, MS. She was born on December 1, 1942, in Pontotoc and was raised in Toccopola. She worked at various factories over the years before retiring to babysit and help raise her great- grandchildren. She loved working in her yard, tending her flowers, and her family.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Debbie Dover Hollings and Terrie A. Dover; grandsons, Chris Berry and Dolan Hollings(Georgi Anna); great-grandchildren, Wyatt Berry, Christian Berry, Conner Berry, Anna Hayden Hollings, and Jack Hollings; sister, Louise Smitherman Steele; and her brother, Jerry Erby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Laverl Dover; infant son, Jerry Dover; father, Frank Erby; mother, Eradale Rodgers Erby; brothers, Leslie Erby, Alvis Erby, and Jimmy Erby; and her son-in-law, Jimmy Hollings.
Service will be today, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. and continue to service time. Burial will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.