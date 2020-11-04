Payton logo, has pic, border
Randy Cooperwood
Pontotoc
Randy Lee Cooperwood was born October 14, 1968 in Pontotoc, MS to the late James Henry Cooperwood and Viola Johnson Cooperwood. He went to His Heavenly Home on October 24, 2020 at his residence. He professed his faith and trust in Jesus Christ at an early age and joined Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a faithful member until death. He served as a trustee at Bethel, which he loved.
Randy graduated from Pontotoc High School and was a band member for 4 years. He had a lovely spirit and loved people. He also loved football, and was an avid fan of the Pontotoc Warriors.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his loving mother, Viola Johnson Cooperwood, three brothers, Rev. Dr. John Steven (Myoyee) Cooperwood of Tallahassee, FL, Pastor Tony Cooperwood of Atlanta, GA, James (Jimmy) Cooperwood of Tupelo, MS. Five sisters, Dollie Fountain of Little Rock, AR, Shirley Cooperwood of Ridgeland, MS, Louvenia Turner of Tupelo, MS, Minnie Croft of Tupelo, MS, and Betty Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS.
Three Uncles, Ozzie (Ruby) Cooperwood of Chicago IL, Rosevelt Johnson of Tupelo, MS and Booker T. (Mary) Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS, Five Aunts, Christine Carter of Grand Rapids, MI, Annie (John) Ware of Pontotoc, MS, Ruby Berry of Pontotoc, MS, Mamie Johnson of Pontotoc, MS, and Sallie Mae Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS. One Grand Aunt, Sallie Cooperwood of Okolona, MS, One Grand Aunt, Lucille Ivy of Pontotoc, MS.
Nephews: John Cooperwood Jr. of Tallahassee, FL, Tony Cooperwood Jr. of Atlanta, GA., Hernadus (Tywana) Fountain of Little Rock, AR, Jabari Fountain of Little Rock, AR, Howard Fountain III of Memphis, TN, Howard (Stephanie) Fountain II of Decatur, IL, Adam Turner of Olive Branch, MS, Shawn Turner of Tupelo, MS, Byron Irby of New Albany, MS, Nieces: Hayleigh Fountain of Little Rock, AR, Aniya Turner of Hattiesburg, MS, Raven Cross of Southaven, MS, Lakeshia Turner of Olive Branch, MS, Angela Johnson, Sebreia Hodges, Autumn Hodges, Quasia Hodges, Unique Johnson, and LouAnna Cooperwood of Tupelo, MS, and a host of cousins and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his father, James Henry Cooperwood, Paternal Granparents, Henry Cooperwood and Rilla Ivy Cooperwood, Maternal Grandparents, Booker Johnson and Luanna Clay Johnson.
*Message from the family: We thank you for your wanting to be with us during this difficult time, and for your kind words, condolences, care and concern, the food and most importantly, we thank you for your prayers. We regretted that all of you could not attend the service due to Covid-19, but we pray that you understand that these aren't normal times we find ourselves in. Thus, we have to think beyond the moment and do everything in our power to keep ourselves and others alive and healthy. We don't want grief on top of grief. So please understand and accept our wishes. We know you love us, and we love you. We will celebrate together when the pandemic is over! God bless you and yours. Services were Friday, October 30, at Bethel M.B. Church in Pontotoc, Miss. and were entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Browning
Bro. Melvin Crawley
Pontotoc
Bro. Melvin Edward Crawley, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his residence in Pontotoc. He was born December 28, 1953 to Tiger Edward and Viola Mae Maynard Crawley. Melvin was a Southern Baptist Minister, having recently retired from Immanuel Baptist Church, after 22 years. He enjoyed gospel music, fishing and football, especially the South Panola Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Services were Thursday, October 29, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating; burial was Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Water Valley. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Young Crawley, a son, John Crawley (Mandy), two daughters, Becky Crawley and Jessica Crawley, a sister, Dot Crawley Heath, a brother, Alfred Crawley (Diane), and four grandchildren, Cooper Crawley, Swayzie Crawley, Emma Young and Caleb Young.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Libby Sherwood and Wanda Crawley and two brothers, Joe Crawley and Tiger Willard Crawley.
Pallbearers were Cory Holland, Derek Holland, Chris Thompson, Jerry Garrison, Joe Bennett, Will Connor, Paul McGehee, Al Crawley and Gerald Dye.
Mitchell Dowdy
Pontotoc
Mitchell Allan "Moonrunner" Dowdy, 63, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. He was born November 15, 1956. He was employed with Ashley Furniture for 21 years of his 35 year truck driving career.
The family had a private service. Burial was in the Long Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
He is survived by three sons-Christopher Allan Dowdy (Kristy), Dustin Blake Dowdy (Claire) and Matthew Lynn Dowdy (Kristin); a brother-Michael Anthony Dowdy (Shirley) and sister-Denise Ann Dowdy Harlow; five grandchildren-Bentley Allan Dowdy, Brylee Ann Dowdy, Titan Riley Dowdy, Scarlett Lynne Dowdy and Kathryn Eliza Ramage Dowdy; two bonus daughters-Heaven Franklin (Sam) and Susie Neblett; five bonus grandchildren and thirteen bonus great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother-Melba Gale Harrison Dowdy and father-Major W.C. Dowdy.
Mildred Reed
Pontotoc
Mildred 'Millie' Reed was born in Virginia City Virginia, September 21, 1930 to Kyle And Della Shepherd Mays. Mildred was the oldest of 9 children and was a care-giver and second mother to many of her siblings. She married Tony Reed at the age of 16 and they had two children, Kenneth Eugene and Linda Joyce. She passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at NMMC, Tupelo, MS.
Mildred was an avid reader and studied scripture throughout her life. Teaching Sunday school for over 25 years and also worked as a bank manager in Manchester TN for many years. She was multi talented, playing both guitar and organ, she loved helping Tony raise animals and grow a huge garden on their farm in Tennessee. Mildred was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by Husband Tony Reed, sisters: Laura Alice Broyles, Maxine Reed, and Sharron Corder and brother Charles Mays(Ruth), Her son, Kenneth Reed( Diane),grand- children Tamara Waters, Melissa Thompson and Tony Reed (Jacqueline), Daughter Linda Yielding(Earl) and grandchildren Kyra Moncrief( Andy) and Jeremy(Stephanie)
13 Great Grandchildren, Carmen, Tara, Erika, Aaron, Alyssa, Chelsey, Meghan, Anthony, Cason, Addyson, Preston, Evan and Emmie, 9 Great Great grandchildren: Austin, Landon, Emma, Ayden, Eli, Cooper, Ella, Alarik and Macie
She was preceded in death by Parents, Kyle and Della, Brothers: Frank, Billy, Terry and Bobby Joe
Services were at Woodland Baptist Church, with Pastor Justin Varnon presiding October 28 with burial in Mantachie Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Jesse Hawkins
Ecru
Jessie "Little Mack" Hawkins, 38, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born December 2, 1981. Jessie was diagnosed with Melanoma cancer in 2017. He was a lifelong mechanic and loving father and husband.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Hawkins; his children, Channa Hawkins (Tristan Hester), Taegan Hawkins, Kylee Hawkins, Levi Westmoreland, Maggie Westmoreland (Brandon Samuell), and Matthew Westmoreland; his mother, Judy Hawkins; his sisters, Viva Dillard (Dean), Melinda Smith (Lane Jaggers), and Michelle Swords (Jason); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mack Hawkins; and his grandparents, Allen and Edith Hawkins, and Clifton and Ruth Walker.
Graveside services were at Ecru City Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Russell officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Billy Ferguson, Sr., Jason Frazier, Skylar Swords, Cole Swords, Wayne Carwyle, and Weston Ferguson.
Honorary pallbearers were Tristan Hester and Brandon Samuell.
Terrell Williams
Pontotoc
Terrell Ray Williams, 81,passed away Friday,October 23, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born June 14, 1939. Services were Monday, November 2, at West Heights Cemetery.
Wanda Kirby
Woodland community
Wanda Grace Irby, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pontotoc Extended Care. She was born September 21, 1939. She attended Pontocola and Woodland Baptist Churches.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward Irby; her daughters, Bonnie Cummings of Shannon, Shirley Mann (Billy) of Pontotoc, and Tammi Irby-Sorgee of North Richland Hills, TX; 8 grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 1 sister.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Irby; her parents; and 2 sisters.
Service were Saturday, October 31, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Harold Russell officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Brad Cummings, Dru Cummings, Matt Cummings, Cody Brock, Jared Sorgee, and Lee Irby.
Charlie Robinson
Pontotoc
Charles Everette "Charlie" Robinson, age 77, left this world peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born to Buddy and Glendora Dearman Robinson, on May 24, 1943. Charlie graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1961, where he was a proud Warrior. He played on the Warrior football team that was undefeated and won the 1960 Little Ten Championship. He proudly served in the MS Army National Guard in Pontotoc for six years. Charlie was well known to Pontotoc and surrounding areas as a cattle farmer. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, where he was a faithful bed baby Sunday school teacher. He also worked with the Feeding of the 5,000 every year.
A celebration of his life was held Saturday, October 31, at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating; burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
He married Candy O'Bannon, and they shard 55 years together. Candy laughed on her first encounter of Charlie and said, "I pitty the girl that marries him". (Thus they had millions of memories); Children, Angie (Glenn) Gillen, Tracy Robinson, Melissa (Tim) Ferguson and Chuck (Darla) Robinson; Grandchildren, Ashley (Todd) Weaver, Amber (Alex) Sims, Leanna (Justin) Merritt, Casey (Heather) Ferguson, Rob Ferguson, Buddy Ferguson, Rossie, Rock, Rhett and Ruth Ali Robinson and a bonus grandchild, Kate Hester; Great-grands, Weston Weaver, Evelyn Rose Merritt, Grayson Weaver and John Harrison Merritt; one sister, Debbie (Ken) Mabus; Brothers-in-law, Michael (Cathy) O'Bannon, Jimmy Matkins and Ronnie Miller; Sister-in-law, Ogie O'Bannon; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Brothers-In-law, Milton Tallant; Wayne, Jim, Tony, Mike and Bill O'Bannon; and two Sisters-in-law, Barbara Matkins and Melinda Miller.
Pallbearers were Rock and Rhett Robinson, Casey, Rob and Buddy Ferguson, Todd Weaver, Alex Sims, Justin Merritt and Weston Weaver.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, C/O Feeding of the 5000, 31 W. Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Glenda Tutor
Pontotoc
Glenda Ann Tutor, 71, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home in Randolph, MS. She was born March 30, 1949 to Lawayne and Catherine Tutor in Pontotoc County. She was married to Rea Tutor for 44 years, until his death in 2009. She was part of the family business for many years and then babysat for several years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with all of her family. She enjoyed going to auctions with Rea and visiting churches when he was singing. She was loved by all that knew her.
Glenda is survived by her children, Greg Tutor (Valerie), Beverly Irby (Lee), and Lawayne Tutor (Sharla); her grandchildren, Cristin Tutor, Josh Perkins, and Jessica Putt (Shane); her great grandchildren, Lyndon and Addi Rea Putt; one brother Roger Fooshee; and two sisters, Jennifer Scarbrough and Stephanie Inmon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rea Tutor and her parents, Lawayne Tutor and Catherine Fooshee.
Graveside services were Tuesday, October 27 at Carey Springs Cemetery with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating.
Jo Ann Nix
Pontotoc
Joann Nix, 84, passed away Saturday October 31, 2020 at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona, MS. She was born December 20, 1935 to William Claude Nix and Zola Nix of Pontotoc County. She loved seeing and collecting classic and unique cars and also enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her nieces, Betty Webb of Senatobia, MS and Lisa Durham of Springville, AL; and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Zola Nix; her father, William Claude Nix; and her brother, Morris Gale Nix; and her niece Sherry Hunter.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4th at 10 a.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
James Lamar Walls
Pontotoc
James Lamar Walls, 82, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had his own floor covering business for over 50 years. He raised horses and was still breaking horses at age 77. He never met a stranger and had a sense of humor like no other. He always lent a helping hand to friends and neighbors in need. He enjoyed hunting, cooking for others, gardening and anything outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith.
Services were Sunday, November 1, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Rickey Lesley officiated. Burial was in the Cruse Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years-Sharon Walls; children-Sherry Koebler (Gower), Jamie Taylor (Jon Mark), Tanya Walls, James Walls, Jr. "Jaymar" (Jamie), James Williamson (Amy) and Jacob Williamson; grandchildren-Danny Smith, Heather Blankenship, Danielle Henson (Scooter), Chance Robbins (Ashley), James Connor Walls, Westin Lamar Walls, Blake, Cody and Taylor Grace Williamson and Austin Nichols; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-Jane Mattox.
Preceded in death by-parents-Preston and Velma Walls; siblings-Charles Taylor, Waymon Taylor, Charlotte Walls, Rex Walls and Jean Hunter; nephew-Ronnie Walls.
Pallbearers were Leo Mask, Ricky Crawford, Jaymar Walls, Danny Smith, Chance Robbins and Russell Clement.
Christina Neal
Pontotoc
Christina Renea Neal, 46, passed away Friday,October 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born February 21, 1974. Services were Monday, November 2, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will followed at Midway Cemetery.