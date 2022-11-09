Obits for nov 9
Phoebe Boone
Ocala, Florida
Phoebe Whitworth Boone, age 60 years young, of Ocala, Florida passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on October 19, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Phoebe was the proud daughter of William & Marianne Boone.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Thad Boone and her beloved, Roger P Demers. She is survived by her daughter, Lindsey Marie Schneider, her husband, Eli and their children Steven, David and Christian, her Uncle, Jeffry Wright, his wife, Leslie and their children Molly and Anna, her best friends Cindy and Bryan Kovacs, her step-grandson Shawn Demers Jr. and she also leaves behind her dog Gracie, in whom she found such comfort and was her loyal traveling companion. Born in Pottstown, PA, Phoebe spent her childhood living in Framingham, MA. The entire obituary can be reviewed on https://hiersbaxley.com/tribute/details/298639/Pheobe-Boone/obituary.html#tribute-start.
Arrangements are in the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge Chapel Pottstown — Phoebe Boone November 8, 1961 - October 19, 2022.
Browning
Melba Burchfield
Pontotoc
Melba Jean Burchfield, age 91, passed away at her residence on November 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mama and mamaw to her family. She was the oldest member of Oak Dale Baptist Church. Funeral services were Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Oak Dale Baptist Church with Rev. Steven Newell and Rev. Lanny Burchfield officiating; burial followed in the Warren Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Deloris Hicks, Barbara Underwood, Lanny Burchfield (Marsha) and Michael Burchfield (Stephanie); nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Estelle Russell, her husband, Lamar Burchfield, whom she married on May 3, 1947, her sister, Gladys Williams, a brother, L.Q. Russell and two son-in-laws, Jerry Underwood and Lawrence Hicks.
Pallbearers were Kevin Hicks, Johnny Burchfield, Russ Underwood, Chandler Burchfield, Connor Burchfield and Keaton Mercer.
Honorary pallbearers were Scott Mercer, Jason Underwood, Chase Burchfield, Hunter Hicks, Kaden Hicks, Huston Hicks, Jeremy Burchfield, Tyler House, Treston Belue, John Belue, Noah Werner, Granger Werner and Ames Spencer.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Edna Sullivan
Water Valley
On Friday morning, November 4, 2022, Edna Jo Taylor Sullivan, 64, resident of Water Valley passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following a brief illness.
Services honoring the life of Ms. Sullivan were Tuesday, November 8 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial was in the Water Valley Cemetery.
Born July 24, 1958 in Pontotoc, MS, she is the daughter of the late Troy Hugh and Minnie Snider Taylor. She received her education in the South Pontotoc Public School System and was employed in the landscaping industry for 35 years before retiring.
A Christian, Ms. Sullivan will be remembered by her family as a loving mom who loved every opportunity to be with her much adored grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tending to her beautiful flowers, playing rummy, visits with family and friends, fishing and having quality time for her nails were favorite pastimes she enjoyed. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Memories will continue to be shared by a very special friend, Bobby Camp of Water Valley, one daughter, Pamela Fitzpatrick (Curtis) of Verona, two sons, Jesse Sullivan (Jennifer) and James Sullivan (Mandy), both of Myrtle, three bonus sons, Tony Hervey, Brad Camp and Chase Camp, one sister, Bobbie Weldon of Randolph, twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lora Dillard, Margret Helen Taylor and two brothers in law, Joe Weldon and Jimmy Dillard.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
