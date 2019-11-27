Ava McGregor
Randolph
Ava Dalphine "Ma" McGreger, 85, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her daughter's home in Randolph, MS.
She is survived by her children, Phil McGreger(Kelli), Joyie Lindsey(Rodney), Becky Long(Joe), and Sidney McGreger(Ann), all of Randolph; her grandchildren, John Lindsey(Tammy), Ginger Tutor(Timmy), Heather Hix(Jeremy), Eric Long, Zach McGreger(Terri Beth), Blake Long(Amy), and Brooks McGreger(Rachel); great grandchildren, Lindsey Tutor, Brooks Tutor, Wes Lindsey, Drake Moss, Gabriel Hix, Skylar McGreger, MiKayla McGreger, Autumn McGreger, and Jodi Long; one great great grandson, Kohen Tutor; and a sister, Glynda Pierce Gammons of Holly Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. "Brooks" McGreger; her parents, R.V. and Verdie Pierce; her children, Rhonda and Brent McGreger; brother, Gerald Pierce, and a sister, Opal Pluff.
Services were November 22 with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial was in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Brad McGreger, Greg Boren, Gary Cowsert, Mike McCoy, Jeff Rikard, and Justin Murphree.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and her special caregivers, Amy Ray Heatherly and Lou Anne Kidd.
Ricky Morris
Pontotoc
Ricky Morris, 59, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home in Pontotoc.
Services were Saturday, November 23, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Flora Bell Stockard
Thaxton
Flora Bell Stockard, 77, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. Services were Saturday November 23, at Church of The Living God 320 Stockard Rd. Thaxton, MS. Burial was in Greater Springhill Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Browning
Wilma Hattox
Pontotoc
Wilma Monard Patterson Hattox passed away at the age of 101 on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Pontotoc, Mississippi.
Wilma was born on May 18, 1918 in Pontotoc to William Monard Patterson and Oma Syphese Patterson. She grew up as the oldest of ten siblings and spent much of her childhood enjoying country life and helping her parents take care of the younger children. She graduated from Pontotoc High School and then attended the Mississippi University for Women. She worked for many years in the payroll department of Brookwood Furniture Company.
Wilma married her childhood neighbor and sweetheart James Wright Hattox on April 29, 1942, and enjoyed a loving and devoted marriage that lasted 56 years. Wilma was incredibly passionate about and proud of her family. She was the mother of Janice Hattox Perkins (Don) of Covington, Louisiana and William Walton Hattox of Pontotoc. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Heather Hattox Adams (Kevin), Allison Cox Parker (Lee), Emily Cox Geigerman (Dudley), and Jeremy Duell (Maureen), six great-grandchildren, Addison Gaylor (John), Ashlen Vogelsang (Cameron), Austin Adams, Nathan Allen, McKayla Duell, and Harper Duell, and two great-great grandchildren, Lila Grace Gaylor and Ember Joy Vogelsang. In addition, she leaves behind her sister Doris Patterson King (Danny) along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, Stanley Ford Patterson and Carl Wayne Patterson, and five sisters, Cornelia Conlee, Thelma Todd, Gynell Akers, Maxine Johnson, and Mary Loyce Purvis.
Wilma spent her entire life as a testament of her devotion to her church and her savior Jesus Christ. She was a dedicated member of West Heights Baptist Church from its earliest years, serving for many years as a Sunday School teacher, a GA leader, and a YWA leader.
Wilma was also a longtime member of the West Pontotoc Homemakers' Club, serving as its president and leading its members in learning and practicing the fine arts of cooking, gardening, flower arranging, food preservation, sewing, and home improvement. These skills she practiced herself to the fullest, always making her own home a cozy and comfortable haven for her grateful family.
Wilma spent the past few years of her life at the Pontotoc Extended Care Center at Pontotoc Hospital and enjoyed the careful attention and loving care of the employees there. She also enriched their lives with her wonderful smile that could light up a room.
A celebration of Wilma's life was held at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Browning Funeral Home in charge. Funeral services were Sunday, November 24 with Dr. David Hamilton. Pallbearers were Bill Rutledge, Frankie Patterson, Donald Miller, Rodney Akers, Phil Todd, Kevin Adams, Larry Conlee, and Reuben Pitts. Interment will be in the Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
