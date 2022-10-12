Has pic, veteran
James Lewis McCarver
Florence, Alabama
Jemes Lewis McCarver, Jr. passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his residence in Florence, Alabama. He was born April 9, 1947 to James Lewis McCarver, Sr. and Jean Collins McCarver.
He served six years in the U.S. Army including two years in Vietnam.
Survivors include his mother Jean Collins McCarver of POnttoc; two brothers, Harold Ray McCarver of Pontotoc, Gary Steven McCarver of Killen, Alabama, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceeddin death by his father, his sister Diane McCarver Pickering and grandparents William P. And Elizabeth McCarver.
No local services are being planned.
Janette Hood
Houlka
Frances Janette Hood, 93, died peacefully at her home on October 2, 2022. She was born on January 8, 1929, in her family's home in Pontotoc County, to Thomas Doran Washington and Miney Mae Washington. She was a graduate of Randolph High School. She married her husband, James Dewey Hood, in December of 1948; they were married until his death in 2002.
Funeral Services were Thursday, October 6, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial followed in Cooke Memorial Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her grandson, Mark Zane Hood, Jr.(Kelsey); 2 great-grandchildren, Marley and Karter Hood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Miney Washington; her husband, James Dewey Hood; 4 brothers, O'Neal, Atwell, Corbett, and Clifford Washington; 1 sister, Geneva Prewitt; and 2 sons, Michael Lane Hood and Mark Zane Hood.
Pallbearers were Tommy Washington, James Ottis Prewitt, Zane Hood, Jr., Bryan Prewitt, Ken Basil, Chris Ritchie.
Bobby Billings
Pontotoc
Bobby Lee Billings, 75, passed away October 5, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Bob was a 100% disabled Vietnam Veteran, serving in the late 1960s, building roads for the troops in the jungle of Vietnam. Agent orange destroyed his health. He owned Billings Construction in Lee County, until he became disabled in 2007, pouring concrete and building houses in Pontotoc and Lee County for many years. He was well known for his outgoing personality and never met a stranger.
Bob is survived by his wife of 22 years, Carol Gray Billings; his daughters, Denise Billings of Pensacola, FL and Kristi Munlin (Jason) of Pontotoc; sister, Donna Long of Brewer, MS; his grandchildren, Taylor, Katie, Chris, and Jake Munlin of Pontotoc; nephews, David Long of Brewer, MS and Tommy Long(Angel) of Pontotoc; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene Billings and Leona Billings Davis; an infant brother, Tommy Eugene; his grandparents, Clarence and Aplis Houpt; and a brother-in-law, Lamar Long.
Funeral services were Monday, October 10, at Zion Baptist Church with Bro. Robert Armstrong and Bro. Rob Ray officiating. Visitation will begin at 11AM and continue to service time. Burial will follow Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Tommy Long, Jake and Chris Munlin, Jason Munlin, Ronnie Brown and Bobby Lee Walker.
Joseph ‘Joey’ Sartin
Pontotoc
Joey "Joseph" Lee Sartin, 44, passed away October 3, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Joey was always a loving husband, father, and uncle. He did all he could to provide for his family, even working multiple jobs. He was a Christian and loved being at Midway Baptist Church, was sure to get his family to church, and helped with church activities as much as he could. He is in heaven rejoicing and waiting for his family to join him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy Sartin; his loving children, Jackson Lee Sartin and Katie Lyn Sartin; his brothers, Lynn Sartin(Lisa), Tim Sartin(Dena), and Chris Sartin; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Jean Sartin.
Funeral services were Thursday, October 6, at Midway Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Caples officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Lynn Sartin, Tim Sartin, Chris Sartin, Breck Bedford, Camron Benns, Josh Taylor, and Shawn Scott.
Rev. Mike Smithey
New Albany
Rev. Mike Smithey, 69, of New Albany went to his heavenly home on Thursday October 7, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
He was born on July 27, 1953 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Smithey. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School, Northeast Community College and earned his B.S. in Biblical Theology from Blue Mountain College. He served as a pastor of Doty Chapel Baptist Church in Shannon MS; Chewalla Baptist Church in Chewalla, TN; West Baptist Church in Marks, MS; East Philadelphia Baptist Church in Philadelphia, MS and at By Faith Church in Pontotoc, MS.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Laurie Spencer Smithey. Two daughters: Brittany Brewer (Wesley) of Mathiston; Briana Arledge (Randy Carl) of Philadelphia, MS and one son Jeremy Smithey (Vickie) of Myrtle. Five grandchildren: Lauryn, Sawyer, and Reagan Smithey and Trace and Tristyn Belle Brewer. A beloved nephew Mark Smithey (Nickie) and family of New Albany.
He is also survived by four sisters: Brenda Browning (Nickey) of Pontotoc; Betty Smithey and Joanne Diaz of New Albany and Edna Keith of Ripley; two brothers: Bill Smithey (Thelma) of New Albany and Waymon Smithey (Kathleen) of Nettleton.
Funeral services were Monday, October 10 at By Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery in New Albany.
Pallbearers were Rickey Rakestraw, Terry Denton, Brooks Hamilton, Tommy Pounds, Mike Morton, Brad Mayo, Gene Baker, Jimmy Rainer. Honorary pallbearer will be Nickey Browning.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church of choice in his memory.
United Funeral Service was honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Sarah Collins
Grenada
Mrs. Sarah Rebecca Tatum Collins, 88, of Grenada, formerly of Greenville, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 8, 1934 in Pontotoc County to Omer Alfonzo and Ruby Jewel Gray Tatum. Mrs. Collins worked as a cosmetologist for many years and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greenville. She was a good standing member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service Tuesday at McKibben and Guinn. The committal service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Ecru City Cemetery in Ecru, MS.
Survivors include her husband, Ellis "Bill" Collins; two daughters, Susan Ashcraft of Grenada and Janice Williams(David R.) of Chattanooga, TN; one brother, Samuel Tatum of Ohio and two grandchildren, Janie Elizabeth Ashcraft and John D. Ashcraft, IV.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Billie Jo Harville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Shriners.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
