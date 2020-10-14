Nell Palmer
Pontotoc
Nell Hobson Palmer, 86, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Pontotoc Health & Rehabilitation in Pontotoc. A life long resident of Pontotoc, she was the fourth and youngest daughter of George F and Helen Lilly Hobson. She was born April 14, 1934. She was a 1952 graduate of Pontotoc High School, where she was active in the band, basketball and several clubs. She was married to Carrel Palmer and to this union was born three sons, David, Paul and Tim. She was a member of Pontotoc First Presbyterian Church. She was employed at the Pontotoc Progress for many years, working along side with the late Bob Cook. Later she worked with the late Russell Cook at Pontotoc Printing, where she retired. She also served on the Election Commission for several years. She enjoyed her flowers and working in the yard.
A graveside memorial service was held Monday, October 12, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Rev. Sherry Horton officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangments.
Survivors include two sons-Paul Palmer of Pontotoc and Tim Palmer of Ecru; two sisters-Georgia Helen Edwards of Memphis, Tennessee and Elizabeth Cook of Pontotoc and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son-David Palmer; and sister-Evelyn Hobson Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pontotoc Bible Teacher's Fund, c/o First Choice Bank, P.O. Box 29, Pontotoc, MS 38863, or to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Magnolia Manor Assisted Living for such wonderful care. Also, to the Pontotoc Health and Rehab for the care and compassion expressed to Nell over the last several months.
Browning
Patsy Terry
Pontotoc
Patsy Ann Terry, age 74, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on December 18, 1945 to Lawrence and Agnes Roye Stegall. Patsy graduated in 1964 from Algoma High School, where she played basketball. She and her husband were the long time owners of 41 Fish House, where she cooked for many years. Patsy was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She enjoyed raising her family, playing on her i-pad, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Services were Thursday, October 8, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Hartley officiating; burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Henry Terry; her children, Tammy Zamarripa (Miguel) and Chuck Terry; her grandchildren, Crystal Spurlin (Michael), Dustin Terry (Nina), Ramona Zamarripa and Luke Zamarripa, one great-granddaughter, Nicole Terry; one brother, Talmadge Stegall (Ruby); a sister-in-law, Freddie Stegall and a brother-in-law, Charles Wayne McMillen; a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Moore and Polly Ann McMillen, two brothers, J.P. Stegall and Billy Joe Stegall, and a daughter-in-law, Connie Terry.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, son and son-in-law: Crystal Spurlin, Michael Spurlin, Dustin Terry, Nina Terry, Ramona Zamarripa, Luke Zamarripa, Chuck Terry and Mikey Zamarripa.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Veteran
Benny Jones
Randolph
Benny Boyd Jones, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home. He went to school at Randolph High School, then enlisted in the Army, where he served 4 years during the Korean War. He married his wife Mary Garner on April 27, 1958. They raised two sons and ran multiple businesses in Pontotoc County, including Jones Refrigeration and Jones Wholesale Ice. Outside of work he enjoyed gardening, traveling and watching Ole Miss sports.
A graveside service was held Thursday, October 8, at Salmon Cemetery in Randolph, off Lindsey Loop. Garner Chaffin will officiate. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Mary Garner Jones; sister-Helen Newell of Richton, MS; sons-Mike Jones (Barbara) and Scott Jones (Anita); grandchildren-Jason Jones (Corena), Amber Jones, Cameron Jones (Jessica) and Morgan Jones; great grandchildren-Bailey Jones, Lexi Jones, Michael Thomas Myhand, Ava Reese Jones, Callie Pate Jones, Cooper Jones and Noah Jones; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Susie Jones; brothers and sisters-Calvin Jones, Wilma Christopher, Henry Jones (twin) and Patti Clark; great grandchild-Emma McCary Jones.
His pallbearers were his sons and grandsons.
Elvin Flake
Ecru
Elvin L. Flake went to his heavenly home in the loving care of Sanctuary Hospice House, surrounded by his family on October 7, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Shirley Mathews Flake; children: Ronald (Janet), Donald, Travis (Sarah), Glenda Flake Hill (Tom); ten grandchildren: Amber Hill, Alex Hill (Melissa), Anna Claire Flake White (Nathan), Ethan Flake (Caroline), Whit Flake, Roy Flake, Tyler Flake (Jessie), Jimmy Flake (Johnna), Lisa Phillips (Todd), Carl Breedlove; four step-children: David Mathews, Randy Mathews (Mary Ellen), Pam Mathews McCullough (Richard), Kevin Mathews, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Elizabeth Flake Thomas, Faye Flake Dawkins (Charles) and one brother Nowell Flake (Kathy).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Margie Ann Higginbotham Flake, his parents, William Earnest and Onie Conner Flake, and one brother-in-law Charles Thomas.
Family graveside services were held October 8, 2020, in the Friendship Cemetery, Ecru, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, Mississippi. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
J.W. Wilbur
Bartlett, Tennessee
J.W. Wilbur, 86, of Bartlett, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 7th, 2020.
He was born to the late Edgar and Ruby Wilbur on August 15th, 1934 in Pontotoc, Mississippi. He was a faithful member of Leawood Baptist Church and West Heights Baptist Church. He took care of the Bus Ministry for 21 years at Leawood Baptist Church while serving as a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. His favorite thing to do was serve as a witness for the Lord one on one. JW retired from MLG&W after 30 years. He loved fishing and loved his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Wilbur; and his brothers, John and Milton Wilbur.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kitty Wilbur; his son, Mike Wilbur (Cheryl); daughter in law, Gail Wilbur; grandchildren, Jason Wilbur (Casey), Jeremy Wilbur (Kacie), Jordan Wilbur (BreAnne), Justin Wilbur, Jessica Pickett (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Caroline, Nolan, Toby, Riley, Ellie, Molly, and Spencer Wilbur, Jack and Sam Pickett; a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Leawood Baptist Church, 3638 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38122.
Services were Thursday, October 8, at Leawood Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
Yvon Joseph Godin
Randolph
Yvon Joseph Godin, 74, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at home in Randolph. Services will be on 4PM, Monday, October 12,2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 3PM Monday, October 12, until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.