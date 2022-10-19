Browning
Delake Sappington
Ecru
Delake Stony Sappington, age 79, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. He was born August 5, 1943 to Carl and Gladys Watkins Sappington. Stony was a member of Christian Community Church in Ecru. He retired as Plant Manager of B & B Concrete in Pontotoc. Stony enjoyed restoring and trading Pontiac Trans Am Cars.
A graveside service was held Monday, October 17, 2022 at West Heights Cemetery with Bro. Joe Shelton officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
Stony was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael Sappington and two brothers, Gerald Sappington and Jack Sappington.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Sappington of Ecru; a granddaughter, Macie (Rusty) Tait; a daughter-in-law, Connie Sappington; two step-sons, Danny (Sherry) Whitworth and Stacy (Martha) Whitworth; and four step-grandchildren, Dana (Tony) Shimek, Presley (Bryan) Carroll, Bradley (Anna) Whitworth and Brooke Whitworth; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were his three grandsons, Joey George, David George and Chris George; Joe Wages, Stacy Whitworth and Danny Whitworth.
Jossie Massey
Pontotoc
Jossie Sue Massey, 84, was born on January 9, 1938 in Water Valley, MS, to the late Rex and Maggie Dickey. She departed this earthly life on October 12, 2022 at the Pontotoc Hospital. She was a hard working and amazing woman who loved her family and friends. She worked at Ram Golf for 8 years after losing her arm to cancer until she was forced to resign due to medical restrictions. She loved her garden, flowers and cooking.
Survivors include her sisters Marjorie Smith and JoAn Stewart (Artie) from Water Valley; sons, Rickey Camp (Vickie), Billy Joe Massey (Sylvia), and Sonny Massey; grandchildren, Crystal Melton (Justin), Jake Camp (Kristen), B J Massey (Whitney), Dusty Massey, Jodie Heatherly (Wesley), Jennifer Whites (Josh), Bubba Massey and Tiffany Bardo; 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by, brother-Jimmy Ray Dickey; sister, Jean Simmons from Water Valley.
Services were Friday, October 14, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Mike Daniels officiated. Burial was in the Buckhorn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers were: Joe Dodson, Justin Melton, Wesley Heatherly, Jake Camp, Jimmy Jenkins and Gage Melton.
Wondaleen Dodson
Pontotoc
Wondaleen Dodson, 86, passed away Monday, Oct 10, 2022, in Tupelo. at NMMC-Hospice. She was born April 12, 1936. Services were Wednesday, October 12, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.