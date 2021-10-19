Border, has pic, Payton logo
Eddie Waugh
Pontotoc
Eddie Gene Waugh entered this life on April 5, 1943, to Mr. Ben Waugh and Pearlie Hendricks in Algoma, MS. He gave his life to Christ at an early age and was a member of Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Algoma, MS. He worked for many years at the Market Basket in Pontotoc, MS. He enjoyed sight-seeing, taking photos, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.
Eddie leaves to cherish his memory: four sons, Willie Cherry (Caroline), Larry Williams, Jack Crawford (Tiarra), and Eddie Davis (Monique); special daughter Peggy Hammond; three sisters, Linda McLeod (Anthony), Diane Hendricks, and Virginia Faye Hendricks; two brothers, Charles Hendricks (Lenora) and Larry Walton (Deborah); ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two aunts, Doris Gardner and Annie Mae Davis; one uncle, James Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Eddie was preceded in death by his wife Eunice Dale Crawford, his parents Ben Waugh and Pearlie Hendricks, his grandparents Sam and Sarah Davis, sister Shelia Gardner, and uncles Eldridge Davis and Sammie Davis.
Funeral services were Saturday, October 16 at Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Algoma, MS. Interment followed at Golden Hill Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Browning
Janie Lee
Pensacola, Florida
Janie McDaniel Lee, age 92, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at her residence in Pensacola, FL. She was born on July 12, 1929 to Talmadge and Madie Cox McDaniel. Janie attended MSCW before transferring to the University of Alabama where she met her husband, John Milton Lee, Jr. During their 50 year marriage they lived in Pensacola, FL, Parkersburg, WV and Newark, DE, before returning to Pensacola as empty nesters. Janie enjoyed talking with family and friends, gardening, shopping and cooking.
A graveside service was held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Springville Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Peg Lee Pickering (Jerry) and Jane B. Lee; two grandchildren, Janie Pickering Bain and Mit Pickering; and one great-grandson, Asher Alan Bain.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Ruth McCullough.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Faye Holloway Moore
Pontotoc
Faye Holloway Moore, 74, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Pontotoc County. Faye dearly loved her family, enjoyed gardening, most of all she dearly loved her church and had a true love for the Lord. She had a giving soul, always willing to help however possible. Every Sunday Faye made flower arrangements for everyone to enjoy at church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Faye was a beautician for many years and loved her customers. We may not understand, but we will trust in God's plan. Heaven gained a sweet soul when God decided to call her home.
Faye is survived by her husband, Terry Moore; son, Scott Moore (Janie) all of Pontotoc; daughter, Staci Rushing (Derik) of Mooreville; her sister, Lottie Jones of Pontotoc; her grandchildren, Tyler Moore (Regan), Deven Moore, Eli and Emily Rushing; and Drew Cunningham; and her great-grandchildren, John Seger, Raines, Watson, Logan, and Haileigh Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer and Luna Holloway an her sister, Patsy Morphis.
Service were Monday, October 18, at By Faith Baptist Church with Bro. Marcus Coward and Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial followed in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Tyler, Deven, Paul, and Matthew Moore, Eli Rushing, and Drew Cunningham.
Nancy Kizer
Pontotoc
Nancy Elaine Marie Kizer, 64, passed peacefully at her home in Pontotoc, MS on October 13, 2021.
As a request of Ms. Kizer, there will be no service.
Nancy was born on January 18, 1957 to Lorraine LaFrancis and John Robinson in Aurora, Illinois. She received her education in the East Aurora Public School System. Although raised in Aurora, IL, Nancy spent the later half of her life in the Ingomar community in New Albany, MS. Nancy truly lived a life full of laughter and love. She loved her family to the fullest. Her greatest achievements in life were the ones who called her Mom, Grandma, and GG. She loved spoiling each and every one that called on her. Above all, she was proud of her family.
She is survived by her two daughters: Nicole Dowdy (Jay) and Krista Murry, both of Pontotoc, one sister, Colleen Ambre (Joe) of Aurora, IL, three brothers, Mickey Robinson (Cheryl) of Temple, Tx, John Robinson of Ottawa, IL, Larry Robinson (Tina), of Oswego, IL, one sister in law, Debbie Robinson of Alverado, Tx, one sister in love, Jill Robinson of Ottawa IL, five granddaughters, Hannah Lane, Morgan Horton (Aaron), Mackenzie Kennedy (Tyler), Bailey Rhynes, and Elizabeth Dowdy, two great grandsons: Bentlee Tutor and Presley Kennedy, and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Robinson and one brother, Neal Robinson.
The family requests that memorials be made in Nancy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Kizer family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Browning
Belynda Bullard
Toccopola
Belynda Sue Bullard, age 61, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on July 25, 1960 to Edmond Rudolph and Janelle Melton Whitley Bullard. Belynda was a member of Thaxton Methodist Church and the Toccopola Homemaker's Club. She was a school teacher, having taught at North Pontotoc, Quitman County and Holly Springs. Belynda was a member of the National Educators Association and the MS Educators Association. She enjoyed reading, crafting, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Thaxton Methodist Church with Rev. William Montgomery officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Sarah Holcomb (Chad) and Andrew Hill (Emily); a sister, Melany Jones; two brothers, Rudy Bullard and Chris Bullard; and seven grandchildren, Aubrey Holcomb, Jude Holcomb, Jace Holcomb, Wesson Hill, Wilson Hill, Davis Hill and Emory Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Robert Gilmer
Pontotoc
Robert Gilmer, 83, entered heavenly rest on October 8th, 2021, thus ending the journey of a person with an incredible lifelong love of learning. Robert had an intense curiosity, a desire to learn, know, and share his knowledge. He had a broad range of interests; some in particular were the Bible, geography, health, medicine, language, mathematics, the natural world, and words. He was blessed with a good mind and an exceptional memory. At age 4 he could draw the map of the United States, including all state names and capitals. He was a spelling bee champion, and covaledictorian of his 1955 high school senior class. He received a BS in Math and Science Education from Mississippi State in 1958, and a Ph.D. from LSU in 1961.
Robert grew up on a cotton/dairy farm in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, the son of Buck and Marie Gilmer. He was devoted to his wife Rachel (deceased, 2016), whom he met in 1962 at the Midvale Baptist Church while working under a postdoctoral research fellowship at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Robert and Rachel were married in August of 1963, and five days later they moved to Tallahassee.
Robert began his personal relationship with Jesus Christ when he accepted Him as his Savior at age 11. He was his Lord, and Robert was dedicated to His service. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church where he and Rachel began working in children's ministry in 1964 and taught Sunday School over the ensuing 5 decades.
Robert had a successful professional career as an FSU faculty member in mathematics. He was promoted from assistant to associate professor in 1965, and to full professor in 1968. He was a Sloan Fellow (Tubingen, Germany) in 1967, and a Fulbright Fellow (Melbourne, Australia) in 1974. In 1981 he was named that year's Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor, which is the highest honor the Florida State faculty bestows upon one of its own. In 2013 he was named a fellow of the American Mathematical Society. He authored or coauthored more than 170 research papers, published three books, and served as a major professor for thirteen doctoral students.
Robert was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Rachel Gilmer, and parents Robert "Buck" and Marie Gilmer. He is survived by his sons David (Brooke; Killen, AL) and Steve (Karen; Winter Park, FL.); his sister Sara Foster (Starkville, MS), four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service was held at First Baptist Church of Tallahassee, Florida at 10:30 am on Friday, October 22, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Tallahassee, Florida Baptist Children's Homes, or to Samaritan's Purse.
June Lantrip
Longview
Evelyn June Lantrip, 68, passed away October 10, 2021 at Church Street Manor. She was born March 26, 1953 to Quay and Buneva McGreger of Randolph, MS. She was in the last graduating class of Randolph High School in 1971. She loved the outdoors, working in her yard, gardening, tending to the wildlife, taking pictures, and traveling, especially with her friends, Annie and Marge and her niece, Crystal. She was married to Larry Lantrip for 27 years and he was her true love. They retired and opened up the Clock-Shop in the Longview community where they serviced clocks in many of our surrounding states. After, the retirement of her brother Barry, he joined them at the Clock-Shop where they spent many hours together working, building, and delivering clocks. Our precious brother-in-law passed away four years ago, and the Clock-Shop was closed. June was a resident for the past two months of her life at Church Street Manor in Ecru. The staff, aids, and nurses took excellent care of her and she made many, many friends her short stay there. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.
Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of her memorial service. Bro. Drew Richardson and Bro. Jody Riddle officiated at the memorial service which was held Thursday, October 14, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, make all donations to Longview Baptist Church.
June is survived by her special sisters-in-law, Margaret Nix(Mike) of DeRidder, LA, Jean Lantrip of Cairo, and Mary Berry of Springville; special brother-in-law, Charles Cowsert (Bonnie); two sons, Wesley Kisor (Heather) of Pontotoc and Johnny Crouch (Jessie) of Okolona; brother, Barry McGreger (Regina); four sisters, Brenda Mize, Teresa Baldwin (Danny), Tammy Bass (Mike), and Robyn Riddle (Jody); three grandchildren, Kayla, Kimberly, and Kristin; nine great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lantrip; her parents, Quay and Buneva McGreger; one sister, Sylvia Cowsert; one brother, Paul McGreger; and one special brother-in-law, Harrel Lantrip.
Betty Wages
Pontotoc
Betty Elnaro Young Garner Wages, 83, passed away October 12, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo. She worked at Ecru Shirt Factory then later at Ms Eaton. She was very passionate about ministry and the time she spent preaching. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family wholeheartedly. She enjoyed cooking Sunday lunch for her family to have everyone together.
She is survived by her son, David Wages(Wanda); grandsons, Michael Wages and Brandon Wages; six great grandchildren, Destiny, Austin, Parker, Dalton, Jayden, and Gavin Wages; brothers, Jay Roberts, Jimmy Roberts, Frankie Roberts, and Luther Roberts; sisters, Sally Lantrip, Louise Price, Betty Braddock;, and Sheryl Maxey; and 15 nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Henry and Johnny Roberts; husbands, Ervin Wages and Every Garner; and her mother, Ollie Honnell.
Services were Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Barber and Bro. Jackie Pate officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Michael Wages, Brandon Wages, Austin Wages, Tony Pate, Robbie Pate, and Justin Pate.
Donnie Aron
Pontotoc
Donnie Joe Aron, 70, passed away on October 10, 2021 at Baptist Hospital - Memphis. He was born December 31, 1950 in Pontotoc MS. Donnie was a man of faith who loved his family unconditionally. He loved music and was a master of many instruments. He used his music as an instrument for the LORD. He was a friend to all who could converse on any subject. He loved learning and acquired several degrees in various fields of study. He will be sorely missed.
He leaves behind his "best friend and love of my life" Reba Bland of Oxford; his children: Julie, Joey, Josh, Jake(Ashley), and Jackie of Lake Charles LA ; grandchildren: Austin, Landon, Elias, Phillip, Jillian, Elisha, Lucas, Violet, Noah, Camden, John-Luke, Elizabeth and Kenny; brother: Lee Aron Jr., M.D.(Joyce) and sister Pam Edwards(David).
Preceded in death by his parents Lelon and Lavenia Aron, and nephew Marcus Aron Spears.
He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Honorary Pallbearers were Brad Bridgman, Lee Weeks, Lance Aron, Logan Aron, Weston Aron, Zachary Draine, Drew Bridgman, Cameron Weeks, Donald Phillips, Laramie Minga.
Services were held Wednesday, October 13, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Dr. Billy Ray Stonestreet officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Lions Sight Foundation of Mississippi, 431 Katherine Drive, Flowood, MS 39232; Bethel Baptist Church, Abbeville UMC, Cambridge UMC, Christ UMC of Oxford or the charity of your choice.
Tina Jo Crouch
Thaxton
Tina Jo Crouch, 59, of Thaxton, Mississippi, passed away on October 7, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 14, 1961, to Russell Irving and Dorothy Sanford Irving. She was employed in the construction business.
She is survived by her husband, John Crouch, four sons, Dusty Page of West Union, Cory Page of New Albany, Jeffrey Page of Florida, and Nathan Page of Myrtle, and two daughters, Jamie Knowles of Shannon, and Alishea Lutts of Memphis. She also leaves a brother, Niles Conlkin of North Carolina, three sisters, Lynette Huckaby of Thaxton, Cheral Swan of Pontotoc, and Theresa Price of West Virginia, and fifteen grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life was held at her home Saturday, October 16.