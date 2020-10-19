Leonard ‘Pop’ Welch

Pontotoc
Leonard "Pop" Welch, 92, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Pontotoc, MS. He was a veteran of WWII and served his time in the Philippines. He was an avid Harley Davidson Motorcycle rider and loved being outdoors. His greatest passion was working and restoring old cars and trucks.
He is survived by his brother, Butch; sister, Barbara; sons, Lenny Welch (Cricket), Randy Welch (Rosa), Patrick Welch (Jody), and Doug Peterson (Sheryl); and daughters, Cheryl Carroll (Bob) and Sally Estes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elsie Welch; brothers, Bobby and Ronnie; sister, Lois; and his wife, Pat Girard Welch.
Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS was in charge of arrangements.
 
Gregory Davis
Pontotoc
Gregory Lynn Davis, 61, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his daughter's home in Grenada, MS. Greg was born on New Year's Day in 1959 to Mrs. Johnnie Mae and Mr. Hoyle Davis in Troy, MS where he was raised. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church in Troy, MS. He was a long time brick mason and enjoyed his work. He enjoyed his family and his grandsons. He was proud to talk about his mother and his great grandchildren, Aubrey Davis and Liam Harcrow. Greg enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and fishing. His last fishing trip was on Grenada Lake.
He is survived by his mother, Johnnie Mae Davis; daughter, Teresa Lynn Davis; grandsons, Brandon Davis, Chandon Harcrow, and Kameron Boone; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Claire Davis; great grandson, Liam Jase Harcrow; siblings, Donna Sansing, Debbie Hester(Ray), Deidrie Tutor(Mark), Doris Ard, Daphne Burchfield, and Glenn Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Hoyle D. Davis; brothers, George Davis, John Davis, and Gerald "Nut" Davis; and his brother-in-law, Donnie Sansing.
Funeral Service was Saturday, October 17, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Brandon Davis, Chandon Harcrow, Kameron Boone, Codi Hester, Ray Hester, Glenn Davis, and Mike Gillen.
 
 
Pegues logo
Has pic
Evelyn Ryan
Tupelo 
Evelyn Faye Murphy Ryan, 91, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Saltillo, September 18, 1929, the child of John Earl and Erma Lee Murphy and was a graduate of Cedar Hill High School. In 1948, she married Stanley Ryan, and they soon made Tupelo their home. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was affectionately known as "Nanny" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She retired from Central Service Association after a 40 year career as a rate clerk. Faye enjoyed sewing, gardening, collecting Nativity scenes, attending WMU meetings, hosting Christmas brunches for her Sunday School class, and cooking- especially Sunday lunch for her family. She accepted Christ as a 12 year old girl, and was an active, longtime member of First Baptist Church, Verona where she served as Sunday School teacher for ladies for many years. At 70 years of age, she made a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Holy Land. Even after First Baptist Church, Verona's transition to Anchor Church, she remained a faithful member. She will be greatly missed and always in our hearts. 
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Wood and her husband, Randy of Tupelo; son, Phil Ryan of Tupelo; three granddaughters, Tara Harris and her husband, Jason of the Auburn Community, Miranda Maynard and her husband, Jon of Tupelo, and Morgan Adams and her husband, Lee of Fulton; one grandson, Bart Ryan of Pontotoc; four great-granddaughters, Caroline Harris, Mary-Evelyn Maynard, Georgia-Kate Maynard, and Mia Catherine Harris; and three great-grandsons, Parker Harris, Jordin Adams, and Theodore Adams; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews; and special care-giver Mae Patton. 
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Stanley Ryan; her parents; and an infant brother.
Graveside services for family and friends honoring her life was Thursday, October 15, in Lee Memorial Park with Dr. David Hamilton and Pastor David Ball officiating.
Pallbearers were Lee Adams, Barry Cayson, Jason Harris, Parker Harris, Jon Maynard, Bart Ryan, and Gary Scott.
Honorary pallbearers were members of the Fidelis Sunday School Class of Anchor Church.
Memorials may be made to Transformation Garden Ministry, 278 College Ave, Tupelo, MS 38801.
The service will be recorded and may be viewed online Friday, October 16, 2020 at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
"Show me Your ways, O Lord, teach me Your paths; guide me in Your truth and teach me, for You are God my Savior, and my Hope is in You all day long." Psalm 25:4-5
 
John Stegall III
Myrtle

John Henry Stegall III, 46, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Baird Lake in Myrtle. There was a private family service. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.  Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.Survivors include his wife-Kellie Diane Stegall; children-Nicole Robinson (Ben), Johnathan Stegall (Bree-Lynne), Lee Stegall, (Alyssa), Colton Borden and Chloe Carroll; grand girls-Caroline Stegall, Lydia Jo Robinson and Addie Grace Stegall; parents-Father-Donald Glen Stegall (Cheryl); siblings-Christi Stegall Coker; Crystal Franks, Shane Stegall, Amanda Moore and Trevor Stegall (Melanie); a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom he dearly loved.He was preceded in death by his mother-Martha Mask Stegall; sister-Dana Michelle Stegall; grandparents-J.D. and Wanda Stegall; Arlis and Mary Lou Mask.

Pic, browning

Jim Kane

Houston

Jimmy Nolen Kane, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was a former real estate agent in Memphis for many years. He and his wife Betty Hatcher, moved to Mountain View Arkansas and built a house on the White River, where he enjoyed fishing. Jim and Betty moved back to Pontotoc and have lived the past few years at Fernbrooke Personal Care Home in Houston, MS. 
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Hatcher Kane; his daughter, Kandi Tippett; a son, Neal Kane, a sister, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by her parents, Brice and Rosa Lee Justire Kane. 
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

Donna Bivens

Thaxton

Donna Bivens, 53, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at her home in Thaxton. She was born December 24, 1966. Services were Tuesday, October 20, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus