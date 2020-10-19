Leonard ‘Pop’ Welch
He is survived by his brother, Butch; sister, Barbara; sons, Lenny Welch (Cricket), Randy Welch (Rosa), Patrick Welch (Jody), and Doug Peterson (Sheryl); and daughters, Cheryl Carroll (Bob) and Sally Estes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elsie Welch; brothers, Bobby and Ronnie; sister, Lois; and his wife, Pat Girard Welch.
Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS was in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Johnnie Mae Davis; daughter, Teresa Lynn Davis; grandsons, Brandon Davis, Chandon Harcrow, and Kameron Boone; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Claire Davis; great grandson, Liam Jase Harcrow; siblings, Donna Sansing, Debbie Hester(Ray), Deidrie Tutor(Mark), Doris Ard, Daphne Burchfield, and Glenn Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Hoyle D. Davis; brothers, George Davis, John Davis, and Gerald "Nut" Davis; and his brother-in-law, Donnie Sansing.
Funeral Service was Saturday, October 17, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Brandon Davis, Chandon Harcrow, Kameron Boone, Codi Hester, Ray Hester, Glenn Davis, and Mike Gillen.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Stanley Ryan; her parents; and an infant brother.
Graveside services for family and friends honoring her life was Thursday, October 15, in Lee Memorial Park with Dr. David Hamilton and Pastor David Ball officiating.
Pallbearers were Lee Adams, Barry Cayson, Jason Harris, Parker Harris, Jon Maynard, Bart Ryan, and Gary Scott.
Honorary pallbearers were members of the Fidelis Sunday School Class of Anchor Church.
Memorials may be made to Transformation Garden Ministry, 278 College Ave, Tupelo, MS 38801.
"Show me Your ways, O Lord, teach me Your paths; guide me in Your truth and teach me, for You are God my Savior, and my Hope is in You all day long." Psalm 25:4-5
John Henry Stegall III, 46, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Baird Lake in Myrtle. There was a private family service. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.Survivors include his wife-Kellie Diane Stegall; children-Nicole Robinson (Ben), Johnathan Stegall (Bree-Lynne), Lee Stegall, (Alyssa), Colton Borden and Chloe Carroll; grand girls-Caroline Stegall, Lydia Jo Robinson and Addie Grace Stegall; parents-Father-Donald Glen Stegall (Cheryl); siblings-Christi Stegall Coker; Crystal Franks, Shane Stegall, Amanda Moore and Trevor Stegall (Melanie); a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom he dearly loved.He was preceded in death by his mother-Martha Mask Stegall; sister-Dana Michelle Stegall; grandparents-J.D. and Wanda Stegall; Arlis and Mary Lou Mask.
Jimmy Nolen Kane, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was a former real estate agent in Memphis for many years. He and his wife Betty Hatcher, moved to Mountain View Arkansas and built a house on the White River, where he enjoyed fishing. Jim and Betty moved back to Pontotoc and have lived the past few years at Fernbrooke Personal Care Home in Houston, MS.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Hatcher Kane; his daughter, Kandi Tippett; a son, Neal Kane, a sister, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by her parents, Brice and Rosa Lee Justire Kane.
Donna Bivens, 53, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at her home in Thaxton. She was born December 24, 1966. Services were Tuesday, October 20, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.