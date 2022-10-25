Browning, has pic, veteran
Judge Fred Wicker
Pontotoc
Thomas Frederick (Fred) Wicker died on October 21, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born to Thomas Murray and Ora Wiley Wicker in Hickory Flat, MS, on April 7, 1924. He grew up in Benton County and graduated at age 16 from Hickory Flat High School, where he served as senior class president. He attended Holmes Junior College on an athletic scholarship. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and served in England, France, Germany, Belgium, and Luxembourg, earning four battle stars. After the war, he arrived in New York on December 25, 1945, and was later discharged from the Army Air Force at Camp Shelby on New Year's Day 1946.
Wicker graduated from Holmes Junior College in June 1946 and received his law degree from Ole Miss in May 1948, again as senior class president. He met his wife Wordna Threadgill at HJC and they married in June. He opened his law practice in Pontotoc in July. His wife taught home economics at Randolph, Algoma, Thaxton, and Ecru High Schools before becoming his legal secretary.
Wicker was city attorney for 8 years, county prosecutor for 12 years, state senator for 3 years, and Circuit Judge for the 1st Judicial District from 1970 to 1990. As a state senator, he championed public education and highways. In 1968, he was successful in passing an amendment to make state Highway 15 4-lanes from the Tennessee line to the gulf coast. Although the Senate later adjourned without passing the highway bill, he lived to see much of his effort succeed, with the current Highway 15 4-lane phase being constructed in Pontotoc and Union Counties.
He joined the American Legion the day after his discharge, serving as an active member until his death. He was also inducted into the Society of the 40 & 8. For decades he coordinated the sponsorship of delegates to American Legion Boys and Girls State. He coached American Legion baseball, served as scoutmaster, and worked as counselor at Camp Yocona. A member of the Rotary Club for over 70 years, he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. An avid sportsman, he remained a dead shot until the end.
He was inducted into the alumni Halls of Fame for Holmes Community College and UM Law School. In 2005, he was honored as Former Senator of the Year by Concurrent Resolution of the State Senate.
He was baptized in Autry's Pond in Hickory Flat. He and his new bride joined First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, in 1948. He served as chairman of deacons, department director, chairman of the pastor search committee, and taught Sunday school for over 55 years. He was a renowned public speaker and story-teller, having made several civic club addresses and poetry readings during the last months of his life. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by three children, Ellen Wicker Cummings (Ned), of Virginia Beach, VA, Roger Frederick Wicker (Gayle), of Tupelo, and foster daughter Mindy Staten Parrish, of Ball Ground, GA., five grandchildren, Margaret McPhillips (Manning) and Caroline Sims (Kirk), of Jackson, McDaniel Wicker (Kellee), of Washington, DC, Rebecca Cummings of Kailua, Hawaii, and Frederick Cummings (Rebecca), of Seguin, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren, Caroline, Henry, Maury Elizabeth, and Virginia McPhillips, Evelyn and Joseph Sims, Philippa and Julia Wicker, and Stafford, Cullen, and Waverly Cummings; his brother, Kenneth Wicker (Norma), sisters-in-law, Peggy Threadgill, Yvonna Threadgill, Jean Threadgill, Diane Wicker, and brother-in-law, Gene Reese. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Murray Wicker and Charles Gibson Wicker, his sister, Mary Elaine Wicker Reese; his parents-in-law, J.C. and Willie Glen Threadgill, his sister-in-law, Margaret Threadgill Holmon (Bruce), brothers-in-law Gene Threadgill, Davis Threadgill, and James Cedric Threadgill, Jr.
A funeral service will be held in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, at 11am on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the fellowship hall and on Wednesday from 9:30-11am in the sanctuary. Browning Funeral Home Is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Frederick Cummings, McDaniel Wicker, Manning McPhillips, Kirk Sims, Thomas L. Wiley, Jr., Tom Wicker, Terry Threadgill, and Todd Threadgill.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Fred & Wordna Wicker Charitable Fund at CREATE, Inc., PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. The family request no floral offerings or gifts.
Patrick Ewing
Pontotoc
Patrick Joseph Ewing, 55, passed away October 20, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Pat was a loving father, husband, and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman, athlete, and fierce competitor. Pat spent 13 years building a jail ministry in Pontotoc County and recently added Monroe and Itawamba Counties. He worked closely with Broken Lives Ministries and other rehab facilities to help those in need. He served as a Gideon for many years. He had a passion to speaking God's word at many churches and schools in his community. He lived his life in service to others. Pat was truly a man after God's own heart.
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Melissa Ewing; children, Robbie Huff (Dixi), Sawyer Ewing; and Tessa Chapman(Nathan); grandchildren, Lincoln Livingston, Journi Dixon, and Edie Huff; brother, Tim Ewing(Renee); sister, Helen Morgado (Tony); many cousins, nieces, and nephews, his mother-in-law, Edith Matthews; and countless friends and church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryant and Terri Ewing.
Services were Sunday, October 23, at Green Valley Baptist Church with Bro. Brian Sansing, Bro. R.V. Brown, and Bro. Jimmy Flake officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Huff, Nathan Chapman, Tim Matthews, Ben Matthews, Tony Vitagliano, Scotty Stegall, Tim Ewing, Steven Ewing, and Shad Dixon.
Bobby Joe Dillard
Pontotoc
Bobby Joe "Eagle five" Dillard, 71, passed away October 18, 2022, at his home in Pontotoc. He was a volunteer fireman at Beckham Fire Department for 20 years. He also worked at Randolph Farming for 30 years and started working for Harrison Farms, BHF Farm, and Double B Farms with all his friends. He was a member of Lee Memorial Baptist Church, loved hunting and fishing with family and friends, running his dogs, and spending time with all of his family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Belinda Kay Dillard; 2 sons, Thomas Dillard (Morgan) and Allen Moore (Thersa); 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Donna Kay Leach Dillard; son, John Lewis Dillard; parents, John Thomas and Winnie Dale Dillard; 2 brothers, Pervin and Windham Dillard; and 4 sisters, Virginia Edwards, Martha Joyner, Sarah Dillard, and Omenda Smith.
Services were Friday, October 21, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Ronnie Hatfield officiated. Burial followed in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jason, Glen, Gilberto, Ronnie, Cornbread, and Jock William. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Bowen, David Bowen, Tommy Harrison, Slack, and Bobby Adam.
Debra Sims
Pontotoc
Debra Ann Sims , 67, passed away Thursday, Oct 06, 2022, in Pontotoc. at her home. She was born March 30, 1955. Services will be at a later date at a location determined by the family.
Margaret Aron
Pontotoc
Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Phillips Aron, age 70, widow of Gary Aron, passed Saturday October 22, 2022 at North Ms Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Margaret was born in Forest, MS on November 12th, 1951. She was adopted at an early age by Gene & Betty Hollingsworth Phillips and they became her parents who loved and adored her. She leaves her daughters Sara Baldwin (Clay) and Natalie Washington (Raymond) both of Pontotoc, 1 son Anthony Jones (Mattie) of Pontotoc, 1 sister Barbara Tankersly of Opelika, Al, and 2 brothers Wayne Phillips and James Phillips (Kathy) both of Picayune, MS, her grandchildren, Reid Jones, Remington Roberts, Cort Aron, H. Baldwin, and Callie Baldwin.She is preceded by her parents and Husband Gary. Family request that there be no services at this time. Arrangements by Associated Funeral Home-Tupelo. (associatedfuneral.com) Our family at Associated are very grateful and honored to have been chosen to serve the Aron family who have truly became our friends. Associated Funeral Group.
Martha Goggins
Pontotoc
Martha Virginia Goggins went to be with her heavenly father on October 20, 2022, at NMMC after a brief illness. She was born in Sherman, MS on August 20, 1942. A loving mother and grandmother whose life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She attended school in Randolph, MS then later married James Tulane Goggins and had three sons. She dedicated thirty hardworking years to Futorian in Okolona, MS followed by numerous years at Taylor Made in Pontotoc, MS where she then retired to enjoy cooking, gardening, planting flowers and keeping grandchildren.
Services were Monday, October 24, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Scotty Bland officiated. Burial was in the New Robbs Bethel Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include three sons, Randy, Tim (Christy) and Stevie (Lori); 8 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Peggy Tutor and Vonnie Turner; 3 brothers, Kenneth (Barbara), Roy (LaJune) and Jimmy (Diane) Mills; and 15 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Houston Mills and Cleo Laverne Mills; one brother, Robert Houston Mills (Mary Annette Mills); brother-in-law, Lane Tutor.
Pallbearers were Rance, Tyler, Timothy, Chandler, Christopher, Ashton Goggins and Terry Tutor.
Tanya Abbott
Thaxton
Tanya Credille Miller Abbott, 41, was born July 1, 1981, in Tupelo, MS to Shelia Credille Jolly and the late Mickey Credille. She was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. Tanya went to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home in Thaxton, MS. Tanya had previously worked as an RN until medical issues required her to quit. She was a loving mother to her children, Jayden and Corbin. They were the light of her life.
Survivors include her husband, Marty Abbott; her daughter, Jayden Miller; her son, Corbin Abbott; stepbrother, Scott Jolly; mother, Shelia Credille Jolly; and father, Mike Jolly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mickey Credille; and her grandparents, Emmitt and Josie Smith and Stanley Credille.
There will be no public visitation or services.
Services for Landen will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at United Funeral Service starting at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Cossey and Bro. Kyle Vernon officiating. A visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the start of the service at 1:00. Services will conclude with a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Cemetery in Plantersville.
He is survived by his mom, Amanda White and step dad Carey Dillard, his dad, Jacob Scott Jarvis, two brothers, Parker Dillard and Matthew Jarvis, grandparents; Larry Jarvis and Gail Jarvis, Ronda Ritter and Tim Ritter.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
