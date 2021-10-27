Border, has pic, Payton logo
Jerry Gregory, Sr.
Pontotoc
Jerry Lawrence Gregory, Sr., was born October 22, 1942, to the late Mr. Willie Bob Gregory and the late Mrs. Ellen Ware Gregory of Pontotoc, MS. He was affectionately known as "Pelope." He professed his faith and hope in Christ at an early age and united with Pontotoc Second Baptist Church, where he sang in the senior choir. "Pelope" loved fishing, family gatherings, and watching his Westerns. He also loved to listen to the music of the late, legendary Lee Williams. "Pelope" worked in hauling pulpwood. He worked at Pontotoc City Schools as a custodian and a bus driver. He also worked for Masterbilt and as an over-the-road truck driver. He recapped tires and worked as a highway constructor. He later became self-employed as an independent contractor in a barbecue/soul food business. On May 27, 1963, he was united in holy matrimony to Dora Ann Gates.
"Pelope" was preceded in death by his eight siblings, Virginia Zinn, Willie (Buddy) Gregory, Vilma Rose (Penny) Johnson, Elmoe (Pete) Gregory, Earnest Joe (E.J.) Gregory, Mary Bell Gregory, John (Tom) Gregory, and Marie Paulette (Polly) Riddle.
On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS, Jerry answered the Master's call and went home to live with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
To lovingly remember and cherish his memory he leaves: his wife, Dora Gregory, of Pontotoc, MS; one daughter, Denita A. Pruitt (Mirron) of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, Kem Dwayne Gregory of Pontotoc, MS, and Jerry Lawrence Gregory, Jr., (Corretta) of Fulton, MS; one brother, James Gregory (Sylvia) of Pontotoc, MS; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Sylvia Gregory; longtime friend, Buster Mayes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Graveside service was Saturday, October 23, at Pontotoc City Cemetery with interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Kathleen Moore
Pontotoc
Mary Kathleen Moore, 95, passed away October 18, 2021 at her home. As a young bride, she earned her certificate in welding and worked for the United States Army as a welder. She worked on Army tanks preparing them for combat. She was the only one small enough to fit into some of the tight crevices that needed repair. After she began having children, she became a full-time mother and housewife for several years. As the children grew older, she held various jobs, most of which were as a seamstress in different garment factories. When her grandchildren came along, she became a full-time grandmother and housewife. As the grandchildren grew older, she again returned to the working world as a seamstress She eventually retired to remain a full-time housewife. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren deeply. She always had a meal prepared, or at the very least homemade goodies, for anyone who decided to stop by. She loved her family fiercely, laughed often, and cared deeply.
Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Patsy Murphree (Donald), Mitchealine Cowsert, and Jill Chrestman (Bobby Albert); son, Jack Montgomery (Kat); daughter in law, Peggy Stepp; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry Tutor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Moore; and her son, Don Stepp.
Services were Thursday, October 21, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jeff Lamb, Bro. Jack Montgomery, and Bro. Wayne Cobb officiating. Burial followed in Carey Springs Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Jeff Lamb, Darrell Pierce, Donovan Randolph, Jason Ritchie, Greg Ritchie, and Landon Murphree.
Johnny Payne
Pontotoc
Johnny Columbus Payne, 92, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. He was married to his wife Martha Elizabeth McCall Payne for 68 years. He was a gardener, the owner of T.V. Service Clinic in Nettleton, Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Shannon in MS and Tallahassee, Florida. He is known for building the "Modern Log Cabin with a touch of yesteryear" which they lived in for 45 years.
A graveside service was held Monday, October 25, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc. Bro. Justin Varnon officiated. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years-Martha Elizabeth McCall Payne; daughter-Debbie Robbins (Mike); two sons-Darrell Payne and Bruce Payne (Denise) all of Pontotoc; two sisters-Minnie Neal Plunket and Virgie Haley (Frank) both of Pontotoc; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents-Mr. and Mrs. John Payne; brothers-Jimmy and Marion; sisters-Dora Flemmings, Mary Ellen Flemmings, Sara White and Peggy Berryhill.
Pallbearers-Ryan Newell, Chris Newell, Michael Robbins, Shane Robbins, Brent Payne, Chris Doss, Jered Newell and Patrick Newell.
Polly Gillespie
Pontotoc
Pauline "Polly" Gillespie, 98, passed away Friday October 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She was born January 27, 1923. She was a member of Springville Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Services were Sunday, October 24, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Joey Swords officiated. Burial followed in the Oak Forest Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in the charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter-Peggy Roberts of Pontotoc; one sister-Marguerite Chiasson of Pontotoc; one brother-Bro. Billy Watkins of Byhalia; one daughter in law-Robyn Gillespie of Pontotoc; eight grandchildren-Cathy Hardin (Bim), Jimmy Roberts (Debra), Bill Roberts (Chrissy), Nic Gillespie (Anna) all of Pontotoc, Valerie Sebring of Florida, April Schamberger (Chris) of North Carolina, Billy Moore of Nashville, TN, Terry Moore of Pontotoc; 19 great granchildren; 32 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents-Scott and Lettie Watkins; husband-James Gillespie; two sons-Randy and Van Gillespie; six sisters-Effie Bigham, Gladys Sappington, Willie Gros, Norma Price, Mary Basile and Lorise Clayton; three brothers-Roy Watkins, Floyd Watkins and Ed Watkins; son in law-Billy Ray Roberts.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Roberts, Bill Roberts, Nic Gillespie, Chris Roberts, Thomas Pennington and Justin Criddle.
Martha Plunk
Brandon
Martha Sue Plunk, age 67, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Jaquith Nursing Home. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 24, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with interment Monday, October 25, at Turnpike Cemetery in Pontotoc County, MS.
Mrs. Plunk was born August 24, 1954, in Eupora, MS to Houston Brewer and Florence Juanita Lollar Brewer. She was married to Loyd Carlon Plunk, Sr. Mrs. Plunk was a member of Walker Hill Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. She enjoyed watching butterflies and seeing their beauty. She also enjoyed reading and keeping her journal. While in the nursing home she loved to share her bible with anyone in need. Mrs. Plunk loved her family and friends very much and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Mrs. Plunk was preceded in death by her parents, Houston Brewer and Florence Juanita Lollar Brewer and her brothers, James Brewer, Robert Lee Stackpole and Billy Frank Stackpole.
Mrs. Plunk is survived by her husband, Loyd Carlon Plunk, Sr.; son Loyd Carlon Plunk, Jr.; sisters, Faye (Allen) Lea and Johnnie Mae Broom; brothers, Bill (Doris) Brewer and Charles Stackpole; grandchildren, Preston Harvey, Kate Plunk and Wyatt Plunk; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Randy Smith
Pontotoc
Randy Lavelle Smith, 47, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. He loved spending time with his son, Peyton. He loved music and creating things from wood. Randy fought cancer for two years, during which time he made God his personal Savior and made heaven his retirement home.
Services were Sunday, October 24, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Scott Hill officiated. Burial was in the Mt Tabor Cemetery in Bernice, LA. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his son-Peyton Gunner Smith (mother-Melissa Hart); father-Lavelle Smith (Lynn); brother-Michael Ray Smith; step-sisters-Leslie and Melonie Mathews; best friend and guardian angel-Dorothy Speights.
He was preceded in death by his daughter-Breanna Gail; brother-Robbie Smith; niece-Megan; and mother-Janice Gann Churchill.
Pallbearers were Ricky Gann, Will Stanford, Negaile Richmond, Bryant Gann, Randy Sneed, Scott Hill, Bruce Boock and Benjamin Speights.
Martha Owen
Pontotoc
Martha Nudean Priddy Owen, 78, passed away October 19, 2021 at her home in Pontotoc.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Denise Ellis (Bobby) and Mary McCoy of Tupelo; sons, Billy Owen (Karen), Charles Owen (Laura), and Ronnie Owen (Shanda) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Craig Ellis, Cameron Ellis, Brennen Chambers, Ar'Tesia McCoy, Crissen McCoy, Da'Leigh McCoy, Brad McCoy, Jr., Allie Hollings (Eric), Clay Owen, Dru Owen, Chloe Owen, and Kevin Owen(Meaghen); 8 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Maxwell(Bill); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Clay Owen; parents, John Relder and Luna Mae Priddy; sister, Myra Patton; brother, Walter Priddy; an infant son; and son-in-law, Rev. Brad McCoy, Sr.
Services were Thursday, October 21, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Ronnie Owen officiating. Burial followed in Jernigan Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Craig Ellis, Brian Maxwell, Brandon Maxwell, Brad Owen, Neal Spears, and Glen Davis.
Malcom McDonald
Olive Branch
Malcom McDonald, 70, of Olive Branch, Mississippi passed away on October 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 14, 1951 in New Albany, Mississippi and graduated from Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee. He worked as a Carmen for Illinois Central Railroad most of his career.
He is survived by his wife, Janie McDonald and his two daughters; Jennifer Ferguson and her husband Craig of Lewisburg, Mississippi and Melanie McDonald of Southaven, Mississippi. He also leaves behind his sister, Judy Rosenthal and her husband, Louis of Bartlett, Tennessee and two very special granddaughters, Molly and Betty Claire
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elane and Nora Lee McDonald.
Linda Gail McDonald
Pontotoc
Linda Gail McDonald, 63, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her home. She loved to cook, read and watch Days of Our Lives and Young and the Restless. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She was the owner of Circle M Logistics, Inc. for the past 14 years. She was born February 12, 1958, in Amory to L V and Elsie Gregory. She was a 1976 graduate of Bruce High School. She loved spending time with her family.
Services were Saturday, October 23, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Pete Gregory officiated. Burial was in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years-Danny McDonald; son-Jimmy McDonald; two daughters-Tina Johnson (Kenneth) and Danielle Gates (Paul); seven grandchildren-Kyra Pate (Justin), Taylor McDonald (Brittany), Logan McDonald, Anthony McDonald (Elizabeth), Chelsey Plunk , Matt Johnson and Wyatt Gates; five great grandchildren-McKinzie, Rowdie, Lola, Ryan and Braxton; one sister-Mary Rush.
She was preceded in death by-parents-L V and Elsie Gregory; great grandson-Zander Pate.
Pallbearers were Justin Pate, Russ McDonald, Drew McDonald, Jacob McDonald, Chris Russell and Trace Whitworth.