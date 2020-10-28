Has pic
Willie Hamilton
Pontotoc
Willie Hamilton, 88, was born in Chickasaw County, Mississippi on January 28, 1932 to Emmitt and Hattie Hamilton. He professed a hope in Christ at a young age. He later in life joined Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Algoma, Mississippi. He died on October 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and his six children.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Golden Hamilton, thirty-five grandchildren, eighty great grandchildren, twenty great great grandchildren, and ten great great great grandchildren. Also, Chinna Hill and Taylor Lyons whom were reared in the home, and his "little people", Israel and Isabella Hopkins, whom were also reared in the home.
Service will be Wednesday, October 28, at 1:00 PM at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Houston, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Elton ‘Butch’ Montgomery
Memphis, Tennessee
Elton (Butch) Lane Montgomery, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1937 in Pontotoc, MS to Mendall and Kathleen Zinn Montgomery. Butch graduated from Pontotoc High School where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He attended Itawamba Junior College and Ole Miss. He later attended the Louisiana School of Banking. He married Grace Evelyn (Lyon) Montgomery in 1957. Butch worked for National Bank of Commerce and later Regions Bank in Memphis, TN. He retired from Federal Express in 1995. He was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts, active in the Evangelical Christian School Booster Club, served as President of the Dixie Duds and Dolls square dance association and was a member of the Independent Presbyterian Church. He remained a faithful Rebel fan, was an avid golfer, loved fishing and being with his family.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Pontotoc City Cemetery with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Grace Evelyn (Lyon) Montgomery, two daughters: Carole Russell (Greg) and Mary Catherine (Cathy) Boyd (David), six grandchildren: Megan Russell Ford, (Cim), Grace Anne Boyd, Morgan Russell, Sarah Russell Maxwell (Colby), Allison Boyd Walker (Will), and David Boyd, Jr.; and one great granddaughter Parker Campbell Ford.
Memorials may be sent to Independent Presbyterian Church, Music Department, 4738 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117.
Glenda Tutor
Randolph
Glenda Tutor, 71, passed away Sunday,October 25, 2020, at her home in Randolph.She was born March 30, 1949. Services were Tuesday, October 27, at Carey Springs Cemetery.
Connie Andrews
Pontotoc
Connie Andrews, 58, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 20, 1962, the daughter of Gerald Martin and Vivian Cole. Connie was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family.
She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Tim Andrews; four children, Paul Smith (Becky) of Fayette, Ala., Terri Lynn Downs (Chris) of Bear Creek, Ala., Angela Carter (Tony) of Amory, and Crystal Null (Nathaniel) of Corinth; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; her dad; and a host of cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her father and mother-in-law.
Charles Guyton
Pontotoc
Mr. William Charles Guyton went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Charles was born on April 14, 1946, in Vernon, AL, to the late R.W. and Dollie Guyton. He served his country in the National Guard for 40 years. Serving as a Sergeant with the 877th Combat Engineering Unit of Hamilton, AL, Charles served tours in Iraq, Egypt, Panama, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and California. He was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church in Vernon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Guyton; and his brother-in-law, Lonnie Guyton.
Funeral services were Monday, October 26, at Cooke Memorial Baptist Church in Pontotoc, with Bro. Wayne Cobb officiating. A military graveside service was at 4:00 at Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery in Vernon with Bro. Jeff Long officiating. Chandler Funeral Home in Vernon, AL was in charge of arrangements.
Charles is survived by his wife of five years, Nedra Guyton, of Pontotoc, MS. He also leaves one daughter, Emilie Guyton of Sacramento, CA; one brother, David Guyton, of Vernon, AL; one sister, Linda Gordon, of Vernon, AL; two step-children, Hank Harmon and Melissa (Scott) Hester, both of Pontotoc, MS; and two step-grandchildren, Peyton and Sidney Hester, both of Pontotoc, MS.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooke Memorial Baptist Church, 5961 Redland Sarepta Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Dorothy Horton
Pontotoc
On Thursday, October 22, 2020 Dorothy "Dot" Horton of Pontotoc, MS transitioned from her earthy life of almost 90 years into her eternal life with her heavenly father.
Dot was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family. She set an example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will lead them all of their lives.
Dorothy Tedford was born in Panola, MS on January 6, 1930 to Barles and Lovie Tedford.
Dorothy married Clayton Horton on January 6, 1951 and they were married for 56 years raising three children in Pontotoc, MS.
Dot was a woman of many talents. She worked for many years in the furniture industry, honing her sewing skills and making many lifetime friends. She was proficient in any phase of sewing, crocheting and tatting. And once she discovered her love and talent for painting she created paintings of things she loved. She loved music of all kinds and you could find her humming often. Dot loved people and was always ready to talk and make new friends.
She is survived by her sons, Tony Horton (Kim), Terry Horton (Teresa) and daughter, Linda Rogers (Bart). Grandchildren, Blake and Bryce Horton, Anna Beth Horton, Mary Grace and Mercy Horton, Jessica Rogers, Clayton Horton, and Ashley Evans. Great-Grandchildren Emma Hicks, Hudson and Hayes Evans. Her brother, Dean Tedford and sisters Marie, Grace, Ruby, Peggy and Nancy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton; her brother, Lester Tedford and sister, Dell Raines.
A private graveside family service was held on Sunday, October 25, with Rev. Sherry Horton officiating with burial at the Ecru Cemetery.
Donations in her honor can to be made to Pontotoc Church of Christ, 369 Church Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Lee Earnest ‘Red’ Betts
Mt. Clemens, Michigan
Lee Earnest "Red" Betts was born January 14, 1954 to the late James Betts and Beatrice Metcalf Betts. He departed this life October 14, 2020 at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, MI after a brief illness. He was reared in the Verona, MS community, In 1974, he moved to Mt. Clemens, MI. He was known as " Big Red" by his family and friends. He became a Chef at Big Boy Restaurant in Mt. Clemens, MI for 30 years, before retiring in 2009.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Emma Pannell, Cora Long, Velma Betts, Agnes Betts, Laura Beene, Louanner Carruthers, Andrew Lee Wright Sr., Willie A. Betts and John Betts.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two sisters, Ruth Faye Betts of Mt. Clemens, MI and Roberta (Willie ) McKinney of Memphis TN; four brothers, Hubert and Willie Betts both of Mt. Clemens, MI and Curtis and Henry Betts both of Tupelo ,MS; aunt, Annie Swingrum of Grand Rapids, MI: sister-in-law, Gladys Betts of Tupelo, MS; extended family, Gary Wayne (Almeta) Trice, Larry Riley and Jessie Shell; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Reed Kelly
Pontotoc
Samieuth Reed Kelly, 79, passed away October 19, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital, Memphis, TN. He was born March 23, 1941 in Union County, MS.
He is survived by his son, Shon Lee Kelly (Valerie); 6 grandchildren, Breana Kelly (Corbin), Marley Kelly, Samantha Coltharp (Mavrik), Austin Shettles (Jade), Serena Shettles (Caleb), and Brady Shettles; and 2 great grandsons, Jackson Weaver and Keeghan Shettles.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Leroy and Mary-Alice Kelly; and his bother, Benny Ray Kelly.
Services were Saturday, October 24, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Donald Austin officiating. Burial was in New Harmony Cemetery in Union County. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Waymon Young, Jamie Young, Matthew Young, Austin Shettles, Brady Shettles, and Chris Baker.
Sharon Tunell
Batesville
Sharon Louise Bledsoe Tunell, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. She was born February 13, 1961 to John Noel Bledsoe, Sr. and Mary Helen Browning Bledsoe. Sharon was a charter member of the Tupelo Community Church. Sharon was a long time employee of Jackson-Hewitt as a tax professional and at Bancorp South as a credit analyst. She enjoyed fishing, shopping at thrift stores, watching hummingbirds and growing beautiful flowers.
The family will have a memorial service at a later time. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Nelson Tunell; her daughter, Leah Eastman (Cory); two sons, Matthew McCary (Tiffiany) and Jacob Frost; a step-son, John Tunell; three sisters, Debbie Bledsoe Hammer (Mike), Susan Bledsoe and Kathy Brink Corson; one brother, Chuck Bledsoe; and four grandchildren, Addyson Tunell, Reese Tunell, Brady McCary and Alexa Eastman. Sharon leaves a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from all over the U.S., to cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lisa Bledsoe Reynolds and a step-daughter, Amanda Tunell.
Krysta Martin-Chewe
Pontotoc
Krysta LeSherri Martin-Chewe was born February 27, 1973 in Pontotoc County, Mississippi to the late Mr. Jimmy Martin and Mrs. Mary Martin, and Mr. Bill Hatchett who played a special role in her life. She departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS.
Krysta professed her faith at an early age at Cherry Creek MB Church, and later joined East Baptist Church. Krysta participated in several social groups, which included Heroines of Jericho, Order of the Eastern Star, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, Turtles, and Venomous Vixens SC. She attended Alcorn State University and Mississippi Valley State University.
Mrs. Krysta leaves to cherish her memory: her husband Willie Dale Davidson of Woodland, MS; mother Mary Martin of Pontotoc, MS; sister Liquanda Martin of Jackson, MS; brother Willie Hatchett of Houston, MS; grandmother Elaine Green of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Jimmy Martin, her grand daddies Alvis L. Green and George Martin, and grandmother Sally Martin.
Graveside service were Thursday, October 22, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.