Paul Palmer
Pontotoc
James Paul Palmer, 66, died suddenly Friday, October 1, 2021. A lifelong resident of Pontotoc, he was born August 1, 1955 to the late Nell and Carrel Palmer. He attended Pontotoc City Schools before becoming a general contractor. Afterwards he worked in the furniture industry at Southern Motion with 24 years of service. He was a loving person who in later years made it a point to look after his elderly neighbors on Columbia Street, daily checking on them to make sure they were okay. He loved his pets and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his daughter, MacKensey Jackson of Biloxi; a brother, Tim Palmer of Ecru; his sister-in-law, Shelia Palmer; nephews, Shawn and Brian Palmer; a niece, Amanda Stegall; his aunts, Libba Hobson Cook of Pontotoc, Georgia Hobson Edwards of Tupelo and Barbara McDonald of Pontotoc ; his uncle, Deral McKnight of Saltillo; numerous cousins; and very special family friends, T.J. McGloflin and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, George and Helen Lilly Hobson and Archie Palmer and Qubelle Palmer McKnight; a brother, David Palmer; an uncle, Rad Palmer; an aunt, Evelyn Hobson Smith; and several cousins.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2PM in Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Sherry Horton officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Second Chances Rescue or the charity of your choice.
Alice Brandon
Pontotoc
Clarcy Alice Britt Brandon, at age 85, ended her earthly pilgrimage on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House where she had resided since May 24, 2021. Born in Elizabethon, Tennessee. on September 10, 1936 to the late Monty Stewart Britt and Josephine Markland Britt, she grew up there and graduated High School. She left home at 18 to pursue a career working for the FBI in Washington, D.C. where she met her future husband, James and they married on Dec. 16, 1955. After moving to Memphis, she worked for National Bank of Commerce there for over 20 years retiring as a trust officer. They returned to James native Pontotoc County where they remained the rest of their lives. Alice was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and tending her roses. She also loved traveling with family and friends. A travel highlight included traveling the east and west coast in its entirety but her favorite destination was Colorado Spring, CO. She was a member of the West Heights Baptist Church.
Services were held on 11 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc with her pastor, Rev. Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial followed in West Heights Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 66 almost years, James "Buddy" Brandon of Pontotoc; daughter, Pamela Brandon Glover (Jeff) of Memphis; grandson, Allen Glover (Devon), granddaughter, Jacqueline Glover; sisters in law, Dean Huey and Ronell Britt; nieces, Melba Wilson (Bobby) and Martha Singletary (DJ); sisters, Virginia Britt Penny and Linda Gail Britt and her personal angel on the ground, good friend and caregiver, Mrs. Mert White. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight brothers and sisters, James Allen Britt, Larry Wayne Britt, Carl Van Britt, Earl Wilbur Britt, Richard Thomas Britt, Barbara Britt Hyderabad, Jean Britt Hall, Betty Ruth Britt Fox and stepmother, Ida Flores Britt.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105.
Charlie ‘Bud’ Robertson
Pontotoc
Charlie "Bud" Robertson, 66, passed away Thursday, September 02, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services were Saturday, September 4, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Midway Cemetery.
Wilma Britt
Toccopola
Wilma Jean Britt, 80, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home in Toccopola, MS. Jean was the youngest of five children, born on December 6, 1940 in Lafayette County, to Avin and Virgie Tallant. She married Edward "Sonny" R. Britt on December 17, 1955 and they had three sons, Joey, Mikey, and Eugene. She loved to quilt and shared her talent for quilting all over the country. She loved growing flowers, gardening, spending time with family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and especially enjoyed her great grandson. She was a Christian, a member of Old Stutson Chapel Church in Lafayette County, loved her Savior, and received Christ at a very young age. She was a loving wife and mother and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jean is survived by her sons, Joey and Mike Britt both of Toccopola; three grandchildren, Cassidy Tutor(Mason), Eric Britt, and Alex Britt; her great-grandson, Knox Tutor; several nieces and nephews; and numerous dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Sonny" R. Britt; son, Eugene Britt; two brothers, Harold Dean Tallant and Adron "Peanut" Tallant; two sisters, Ozell Kidd and Nancy Thomas; her parents, Avin and Virgie Tallant, mother-in-law, Mildred Fitts; and sister-in-law, Leona Britt.
Services were Monday, October 4, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jeff Blackwelder officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Leroy Chrestman, Lee Chrestman, Eric Britt, Randy Tutor, Mason Tutor, and Randy Garrison.
Donnie Crane
Pontotoc
Donald Bruce "Donnie" Crane, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born on March 12, 1946 to Horace Frederick and Annie Reed Brown Crane. Donnie was a retired Memphis Firefighter, after serving 28 years. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Donnie was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed playing golf, reading, fishing and woodworking.
Services were Friday, October 1 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Rev. Drew Richardson officiating; with a private graveside service to follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens, with military honors. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jaggers Crane; one son, Scott Crane (Amy); two sisters, Phyllis Wardlaw (Bill) and Shelia Hobson (Ray); three brothers, Hubert Crane, Michael Crane (Betty) and Cecil Crane (Judy); two granddaughters, Katherine "Katie" and Ashley Crane.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers were his golfing buddies; Billy Burke, Louie Caldwell, Danny Richardson, Ricky Coker, Tim Martin and Charlie Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers and brothers-in-law; Hubert Crane, Michael Crane, Cecil Crane, Ray Hobson, Bill Wardlaw and William Jaggers and his golf buddies.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Gene Stepp
Thaxton
David Gene Stepp, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born November 5, 1942 to Harvey Manuel and Mary Jane (Mamie) Roberson Stepp. Gene was a member of Thaxton Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Thaxton High School and had worked as a sales representative for a linen company, owned S and S Dry Cleaners and Laundry Service, worked at a service station, drove a tour bus and delivered medical supplies. Gene was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, having served from 1965 to 1966. He was a member of the American Legion Post 16 and the Vietnam Veterans Organization. Family was very important to Gene and he treasured time spent with them. He loved his dog "Lucky" and his horse "Lady". Gene enjoyed his land and was an avid Ole Miss Rebel fan.
Services were Friday, October 1, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc, with Rev. Tommy Inmon and Elder Steve Weaver officiating; burial followed in the Lafayette Springs Cemetery with military honors. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Frances Sneed Stepp; a daughter, Genie Melissa Stepp Rogers (Allen); two sisters, Addie Mae Smith and Hester Sellers; one brother, Garry Lee Stepp (Brenda); and three grandchildren, Adam Rogers (Kayla), Cal Rogers and Reagan Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Frances Stepp Sutton and Hazel Stepp; and a brother, Sonny Stepp.
Pallbearers were Cliff Smith, Andy Stepp, Adam Rogers, Cal Rogers, Mark McCarter and Stephen Stalnaker. Honorary Terry and Peggy McCarter, Ron and Sally Hope, Mack and Pat Williams, American Legion members.
Memorials may be sent to the American Legion Post 16, P.O. Box 262, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to Thaxton Baptist Church, 10507 Hwy 336, Thaxton, MS 38871 or to Laodicea Primitive Baptist Church, C/O Bobbie Weaver, 160 Jefferson Road West, Houlka, MS 38850, or to Lafayette Springs Cemetery Fund, 175 Walker Road, Thaxton, MS 38871 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Geneva Brott
Pontotoc
Geneva Brott, 95, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc, MS.
She is survived by her son, Randall Brott; 2 granddaughters, Peyton Brott and Priscilla Brott; 3 nephews, Elton Litton (Bonnie), Eddie Gentry, and David Litton; and 3 nieces, Glenda Meade, Shirley Thomas, and Wilma Pyron.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Brott; her father, Willie Gentry; her mother, Clara Gentry; son, Roger Brott; 3 brothers, Troy Gentry, Nelson Gentry, and Homer Gentry; and 2 sisters, Erlene Litchfield and Mildred Litton.
Graveside services were Wednesday, September 29, at Immanuel Cemetery with Bro. Terry Floyd officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.